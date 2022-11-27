ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New York Democrats didn’t defend their bail law changes. It bit them at the polls.

By By Anna Gronewold
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuiMY_0jOwRvnS00
Kathy Hochul speaks to supporters during her election-night party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Photo

NEW YORK — New York Democrats knew Republicans would hammer them over public safety during the midterms. They expected the messaging around changes to the state’s bail laws — the claims that the so-called reforms had actually allowed dangerous criminals to roam the streets.

State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul even took steps to insulate themselves, rolling back some of the changes and devising a fact-based response to the attacks.

But it didn’t work. And Democratic Party leaders are trying to understand why.

Republicans across the country campaigned on crime. Nowhere did it resonate more than in New York, where the GOP flipped three House seats and won two open races, propelling the party to the majority.

“This was a nationally coordinated campaign by the Republicans, and we did not, frankly, rise to the occasion to explain to people what we did do and how the point was and still is not to criminalize poverty — it’s to criminalize criminals,” state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in an interview.

Democratic strategists and advocates for the bail changes say some of the messaging failed for a simple reason: No one was explicitly championing the bail laws and the reasons for them to voters.

That included Hochul, who won by a narrow six points. She campaigned on public safety, after being repeatedly criticized by her GOP opponent Lee Zeldin, but struggled to highlight the fact that she held up the state budget in April to get reluctant lawmakers to toughen the bail laws amid complaints across the state, including from Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

“New York was arguably the epicenter of a diverse and highly energized criminal justice reform movement — but you wouldn’t know it based on the rhetoric from this past election cycle,” said Jason Kaplan, a senior vice president at public affairs firm SKDK who helped run Democratic campaigns this year.

Republicans blasted the airwaves — fueled by $12 million from cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder — with sepia-toned conjectures that the bail laws, which Democrats have tweaked twice since passing, have been responsible for rising crime and New Yorkers widespread sense of unease, despite little evidence to back up their claims.

And they suggested that politicians who have supported the laws were backing criminals over law-abiding citizens. The laws ended cash bail for most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies as a way to avoid poor people, often minorities, from languishing in jail awaiting the adjudication of their cases.

While state and city data showed the bail laws didn’t increase recidivism rates, some individual cases were highlighted by Republicans and Adams to rail against instances where people released without bail committed new crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8mb9_0jOwRvnS00

Part of Republican House candidate Mike Lawler’s attacks against Hudson Valley Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney that carried him to victory was regularly reupping a years old, six-second clip of Maloney, the chairperson of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, saying ending cash bail would be a “top priority.”

Maloney recognized the poor messaging after his loss, saying it was more of a factor than new district lines that led to more competitive races in the suburbs. While the campaign committee he led was able to diffuse expectations of a Republican landslide, Maloney wasn't successful in his own race and neighboring ones.

“It was our inability to speak to voters in suburban New York City — again under any iteration of the maps that — that could have made the difference,” Maloney said Nov. 10 on MSNBC. “I think we own that as Democrats.”

Democrats attempted to pivot toward other public safety measures like combating gun violence, trying to explain that statistics don’t show New York as less safe than other large cities and citing numbers that, so far, have not indicated the bail laws are directly tied to individuals arrested for violent crimes .

"I’m always data driven," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, said after the elections during Democrats’ annual SOMOS conference in Puerto Rico. "I keep trying to tell people — before bail reform, 18 percent of people were rearrested, and after bail reform, 19 percent.

“I get it,” Heastie added. “The perception people have is they don’t feel safe, and that’s something we have to deal with. But, again, I’m just not sure what people want.”

The response to the Republican attacks — despite attempts at correcting the record — didn’t necessarily hit home with voters who feel scared, Hochul said Tuesday.

“This is about making sure that people know that we're doing everything we can to keep them safe. And perhaps that message was not delivered, ” she told reporters after an unrelated press conference in Manhattan. “Obviously, that was not successful in certain communities who were hearing other voices and seeing other messaging and seeing other advertising with a contrary message about our priorities.”

She added: “I suspect more could have been done to make sure that people know that this was a high priority of ours.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386rUV_0jOwRvnS00

In 2019, Democrats’ criminal justice reforms were bolstered by campaigns from advocacy groups highlighting the aims of the laws: to create safer communities by ensuring thousands of mostly minority New Yorkers wouldn’t jam up the jail system pretrial because they couldn’t afford bail.

So where was the pro-bail reform campaign, not just defending, but championing the laws this year? Largely non-existent.

“I don't know what the reason is,” said state Sen. Luis Sepulveda (D-Bronx), who cosponsored the initial 2019 bail reform law and has fought against its changes. “I just know that one of the messages that we have to send to our advocates is that when we go out there and we fight for the right causes, we have to stay together to deliver messages so that the Republican Party doesn't muddy the waters and uses certain areas to demonize us.”

One issue for Democrats was that some of those advocacy groups that lobbied for ending cash bail have since lost resources. One of the 2019 reforms’ big financial backers was billionaire hedge fund investor Dan Loeb through a coalition of local and national nonprofits called New Yorkers United for Justice. Loeb pulled his funding from the group this year, after the laws were passed and as the reforms became a matter of Democratic infighting .

Loeb spent this cycle pouring money into a curious blend of campaigns, including Republican Mehmet Oz’s U.S. Senate run in Pennsylvania and Republicans’ Senate Leadership fund, as well as Hochul’s campaign, Republican Harry Wilson’s run in the New York gubernatorial primary, and Fair Just and Safe NY PAC, which purports to support candidates who have advanced pretrial reforms and parole changes.

“Coalitions like New Yorkers United for Justice are so effective because they can bring diverse groups together to mobilize, energize and educate voters on why criminal justice reform is so critical,” said Kaplan, whose firm previously handled communications for the group. “There is a real opportunity for a new coalition to pick up the mantle of defending progress like bail reform and pushing and giving political cover to Democrats so they can go further.”

But it wasn’t just the availability of money and resources. Supporters of the bail laws arguably have a harder message to sell, said Marvin Mayfield, director of organizing at Center for Community Alternatives.

From a public messaging perspective, the narrative that bail reform is bad is straightforward and emotionally riveting. Explaining the nuances of it in a 30-second clip is more difficult.

Zeldin’s “Hochul Let My Family Down” ad, for example, highlighted the story of a 93-year-old woman who was "tortured and killed" at home by a suspect released after previous offenses. But much of the Republican rhetoric took liberties with hypothetical outcomes and often in the stories cited by Republicans, the bail laws had no practical effect on how the charges were handled.

Still, a story for the opposing narrative — why the bail laws are successful — isn’t so splashy, Mayfield said. And few individuals who experience a positive effect from the new laws are looking to highlight a low-level conviction to the masses, he said.

Mayfield himself spent 11 months on Rikers Island because he could not afford to pay bail, and then took a guilty plea for a crime he says he did not commit.

“For many, bail reform means they can return to their families and their jobs and, if their cases are dismissed, they can fully return to their lives without the trauma of pretrial incarceration or the coercion to plead guilty,” he said. “At that point, people do not want their names and faces splashed across the headlines; they simply want to move on."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mEsK7_0jOwRvnS00

But the issue is sure to linger in the coming legislative session in Albany.

Lawmakers and Hochul will enter the six-month session in January with renewed pressure after the election results to address any other changes to the bail laws that could be made. Adams briefly stopped his criticism of the bail law in the weeks leading up to the election. But he has vowed to press again for new measures, such as using “dangerousness” as a factor for judges to set bail — something Democratic legislative leaders view as too subjective.

“We don't have to do away with the reforms. The criminal justice system was in the wrong direction,” Adams said Nov. 10 on MSNBC. “But when you look at those repeated offenders, particularly those who use guns, and I'm really excited about this legislative cycle.”

Legislative leaders said they are willing to talk with Adams and others about bail changes, but they suggested they will need to be convinced that more tweaks are needed.

“I’m always open to talk to people if there is more information and more data,” Stewart-Cousins said. “But again, every single research that has been done has really shown there is no correlation between the bail reforms we did and crime.”

Joseph Spector contributed reporting.

Comments / 22

Ironside556
3d ago

Democrats are pro crime, they want disorder. A scared population is a easy population to control, just look at the way people acted because of Covid...

Reply
27
Delphi
3d ago

And they won't, they DON'T CARE what happens to the people of this country...They only support laws that are against God...They support the Evil instead of the Good...DEMOCRATS DESTROY...That is their only motto...And the people that support them are either extremely naive or are evil worshipers themselves...🤷‍♀️ I find it funny that the left calls Trump a nazi, but yet they don't see the devil himself inside the democratic party who are ACTUALLY THE ONE'S using nazi tactics...So shameful in every sense, my goodness 🙄🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

Reply
24
Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

You can't defend the indefensible..... Except in NY state where Dumocrats win no matter how corrupt, destructive or incompetent they and their policies are.

Reply
18
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

How New York Democrats lost the House

Like a roaring wall of water crashing on the shore and receding to the sea, the midterm elections are long past now. That sucking feeling around our New York State ankles is worth examining. What went right nationally has already been celebrated by both political parties. But the pattern of more-limited-than-expected Republican gains wasn’t the script in New York State. The GOP midterm tide may have been gentle in New York State, but it was enough to bring down the House.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

‘Profile in courage’ – Gov. Hochul vetoes dozens of bills now that election is over

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has unleashed a spigot of gubernatorial rejection over the past week after going 11 months without vetoing a single standalone bill passed by the state Legislature this year. Records show her issuing at least 51 vetoes since the Nov. 8 election after refusing to take a stance on many touchy issues while courting support from voters and Albany Democrats as Republican challenger Lee Zeldin was breathing down her neck. Hochul critics say her decision to keep her veto pen in the drawer until after the election highlights a lack of political backbone, especially on hot topics like...
POLITICO

Codifying the right to interracial marriage in New Jersey

Here’s a bill I bet you weren’t expecting to see: Assemblymember John McKeon (D-Essex) last week introduced legislation that would explicitly recognize the “fundamental right … to marry or enter into a civil union with a person of any race.”. To be clear, interracial marriage has...
NEW JERSEY STATE
POLITICO

Fried says she's not done

Hello and welcome to Monday. About to turn out the lights— Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat, will leave office in early January. Fried decisively lost the Democratic primary for governor and then witnessed her party get hammered up and down the ballot across the state earlier this month.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Wild questions

WILD QUESTIONS — Two recent articles highlight broad questions about land and nature preservation in New York's Adirondack wilderness and New Jersey's Pinelands forests:. IN THE ADIRONDACKS: John Ernst’s Adirondack legacy by Adirondack Explorer’s Gwendolyn Craig: “Many in the Adirondack Park champion John Ernst and his family’s conservation legacy, but his performance as chairman of the Adirondack Park Agency board this past year has left some deflated. Environmental groups haven’t seen the push for public hearings or ecological protections they had hoped for from the 82-year-old, whom Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed in October 2021. Some local government leaders disfavored the choice because Ernst, whose primary residence is in New York City, is the first out-of-park board chairman of the half-century-old state agency. The APA, with a staff of 54 and 11-member board of directors, is charged with protecting the approximately 6-million-acre park; it develops long-range plans and reviews development proposals on both private and public lands. Its board had been leaderless for nearly three years until Hochul appointed Ernst. In an interview, Ernst said he hopes he’s not ‘out of sync with people who live here all the time,’ and promised action at the APA. He discussed a background that suggests he has been more than a visitor in the Adirondack Park.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
KISS 104.1

Is It Legal To Order Gun Ammunition Online In New York State?

There have been lots of lawsuits and debates over gun control since the Supreme Court ruled on New York State's concealed carry licenses, which might lead to some confusion as to what exactly is legal...and what isn't. New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York...
New Jersey Globe

Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing

Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
rooseveltislanddaily.news

Governor Kathy Hochul Has A Message for Roosevelt Islanders: Get Lost!

“Get lost!” The message from Albany shot loud and clear down the Hudson, landing on our little Island. Hochul vetoed a bill constructed by Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright and Senator José Serrano, coordinating with Roosevelt Islanders. The bill aimed to create more local authority and transparency in running RIOC. This displeased the governor because it impeded patronage dump operations.
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
284K+
Followers
17K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy