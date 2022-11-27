ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 2 to 4, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Get a Nightlife This Week: November 28 to December 4, 2022

Find the can’t-miss events in Houston with our Day + Nightlife Guide from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Your favorite nightlife guide is back to cure your weekly FOMO. We’ve got you covered with our in-the-know list of art, music, and nightlife events happening all week long around Houston, from Monday through Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Food & Drink Events in Houston This Month: December 2022

Dine on delicious dishes and enjoy our picks for the top food and drink events taking place around Houston in December 2022. ‘Tis the season for all things holiday and this month, Houston is the gift that keeps on giving. From nostalgic Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bars and a Harry Potter...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top Performing Arts Events This Week: November 28 to December 4, 2022

See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
allamericanatlas.com

17 Fantastic Things to Do Alone in Houston, Texas (2022)

Houston, Texas for solo travelers is a fantastic idea!. This major metropolitan Texas city has it all, from beautiful bike rides to breweries where you can blend in, and if you’re looking for things to do in Houston alone because your travel companions have bailed, don’t worry. You’ll...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Comedy Events This Month: December 2022

Get your laughs at these must-see live comedy shows and events in Houston for December 2022. Find more comedy happening all month long in the 365Houston Calendar. The Riot Comedy Club presents Daniel Weingarten at Rudyard’s | Friday, December 2 & Saturday, December 3 – The upstairs stage in Montrose hosts the LA-based comedian, who offers his unique insights on culture, family, relationships and everything in between, built on experiences as the song of Mexican, Argentinian and Jewish immigrants. $17 and up. Times vary.
HOUSTON, TX
momcollective.com

A Magical Adventure for the Whole Family

Houston Moms is proud to partner with Department of Wonder to bring you and your family a truly magical entertainment experience!. Looking for something fun to do with your kids during the holidays? While I enjoy my fair share of lazy days with everyone cozy at home, when we have too many of those in a row everyone gets a little crabby and stir crazy. I love finding new places around town that offer a fun experience that everyone in the family will enjoy. So imagine my delight when I discovered Department of Wonder! Truly unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, it is the perfect family friendly adventure- to get you out of the house, away from the screens, and working together to journey through this fantastical world!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Milk Mustache to open first storefront in Galleria area

HOUSTON – Cookie lovers, this one’s for you!. Milk Mustache, the Houston-area cookie company known for its signature six-ounce cookies, creative flavors and decadent fillings is bringing its selection of artisan, all-natural treats to the Galleria area. Milk Mustache will host a two-day grand opening from 12-5 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Luxury high rise joins the Houston skyline

High Street Residential has opened a new multifamily luxury high rise in Downtown Houston. Located at 808 Crawford St. next to Discovery Green, Parkside Residences boasts 43 floors of luxury amenities, stunning views and spacious floorplans. All units are furnished with quartz countertops, modern appliances and walk-in showers. Select units...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

The Grinch Kids Ice Cream FloAT

This five-minute drink has all the yummy adjectives. It’s bright, light, sweet, tangy, tart, zingy, creamy, and more!. It’s unbelievably simple to make, too. There’s even an adult version with vodka if you want to indulge.
HOUSTON, TX
smartcitiesdive.com

How Houston’s homeless strategy became a model for other US cities

Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system, and the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth largest homeless...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Boil water notice, and questions for a sleep expert (Nov. 28, 2022)

On Monday’s show: We learn the latest about the boil water notice affecting millions of Houston water customers. Also this hour: Getting a good night's sleep makes everything easier to handle – especially during the stressful holiday season. Local sleep expert Dr. Sudha Tallavajhula of UTHealth and TIRR Memorial Hermann answers your questions about sleep and sleep disorders.
cbs19.tv

RodeoHouston adds another performer to their 2023 concert lineup

HOUSTON — RodeoHouston added another name to its 2023 lineup. Grammy-winning Christian music artist Lauren Daigle will make her Rodeo debut on Thursday, March 2. Along with two Grammys, Daigle has won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards. Her platinum debut album "Light of the World"...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston-area childcare facilities react to boil water notice

HOUSTON – Trinity Preparatory Academy in the Third Ward opened in March. They’ve served as a lifeline for many families, but Monday’s boil water notice has left some families struggling with their childcare options. As of Monday, Tara Davis had a new co-worker. “I’m dealing with my...
HOUSTON, TX

