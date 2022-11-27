Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 2 to 4, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
365thingsinhouston.com
Go for a gaudy holiday at The Rustic Uptown’s free Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with Steve Curd
Don your tacky apparel for a free night of classic holiday tunes and Christmas revelry with a live show by San Antonio crooner and guitarist, Steve Curd, at The Rustic Uptown on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The all ages Ugly Christmas Sweater Party at the Uptown Park music venue—free with...
365thingsinhouston.com
Get a Nightlife This Week: November 28 to December 4, 2022
Find the can’t-miss events in Houston with our Day + Nightlife Guide from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Your favorite nightlife guide is back to cure your weekly FOMO. We’ve got you covered with our in-the-know list of art, music, and nightlife events happening all week long around Houston, from Monday through Sunday.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Food & Drink Events in Houston This Month: December 2022
Dine on delicious dishes and enjoy our picks for the top food and drink events taking place around Houston in December 2022. ‘Tis the season for all things holiday and this month, Houston is the gift that keeps on giving. From nostalgic Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bars and a Harry Potter...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Performing Arts Events This Week: November 28 to December 4, 2022
See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Fantastic Things to Do Alone in Houston, Texas (2022)
Houston, Texas for solo travelers is a fantastic idea!. This major metropolitan Texas city has it all, from beautiful bike rides to breweries where you can blend in, and if you’re looking for things to do in Houston alone because your travel companions have bailed, don’t worry. You’ll...
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of December 2, 2022 include Christmas Cruises at Buffalo Bayou, Santa’s Shopping Stroll at Citycentre, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of December 2 include the Christmas Cruises at Buffalo Bayou, Santa’s Shopping Stroll at Citycentre, Skating with the Stars, Beauty and the Beast Musical at Art Factory, and more!. There’s always a lot to do...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Comedy Events This Month: December 2022
Get your laughs at these must-see live comedy shows and events in Houston for December 2022. Find more comedy happening all month long in the 365Houston Calendar. The Riot Comedy Club presents Daniel Weingarten at Rudyard’s | Friday, December 2 & Saturday, December 3 – The upstairs stage in Montrose hosts the LA-based comedian, who offers his unique insights on culture, family, relationships and everything in between, built on experiences as the song of Mexican, Argentinian and Jewish immigrants. $17 and up. Times vary.
momcollective.com
A Magical Adventure for the Whole Family
Houston Moms is proud to partner with Department of Wonder to bring you and your family a truly magical entertainment experience!. Looking for something fun to do with your kids during the holidays? While I enjoy my fair share of lazy days with everyone cozy at home, when we have too many of those in a row everyone gets a little crabby and stir crazy. I love finding new places around town that offer a fun experience that everyone in the family will enjoy. So imagine my delight when I discovered Department of Wonder! Truly unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, it is the perfect family friendly adventure- to get you out of the house, away from the screens, and working together to journey through this fantastical world!
Click2Houston.com
Milk Mustache to open first storefront in Galleria area
HOUSTON – Cookie lovers, this one’s for you!. Milk Mustache, the Houston-area cookie company known for its signature six-ounce cookies, creative flavors and decadent fillings is bringing its selection of artisan, all-natural treats to the Galleria area. Milk Mustache will host a two-day grand opening from 12-5 p.m....
Houston Agent Magazine
Luxury high rise joins the Houston skyline
High Street Residential has opened a new multifamily luxury high rise in Downtown Houston. Located at 808 Crawford St. next to Discovery Green, Parkside Residences boasts 43 floors of luxury amenities, stunning views and spacious floorplans. All units are furnished with quartz countertops, modern appliances and walk-in showers. Select units...
The Grinch Kids Ice Cream FloAT
This five-minute drink has all the yummy adjectives. It’s bright, light, sweet, tangy, tart, zingy, creamy, and more!. It’s unbelievably simple to make, too. There’s even an adult version with vodka if you want to indulge.
smartcitiesdive.com
How Houston’s homeless strategy became a model for other US cities
Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system, and the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth largest homeless...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Boil water notice, and questions for a sleep expert (Nov. 28, 2022)
On Monday’s show: We learn the latest about the boil water notice affecting millions of Houston water customers. Also this hour: Getting a good night's sleep makes everything easier to handle – especially during the stressful holiday season. Local sleep expert Dr. Sudha Tallavajhula of UTHealth and TIRR Memorial Hermann answers your questions about sleep and sleep disorders.
cbs19.tv
RodeoHouston adds another performer to their 2023 concert lineup
HOUSTON — RodeoHouston added another name to its 2023 lineup. Grammy-winning Christian music artist Lauren Daigle will make her Rodeo debut on Thursday, March 2. Along with two Grammys, Daigle has won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards. Her platinum debut album "Light of the World"...
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Fort Bend Star
UPDATE: Fort Bend ISD schools affected by Houston boil water notice will be open Tuesday
A Boil Water Notice was issued by the City of Houston Public Works Department Sunday that includes a portion of Fort Bend County, according to a news release, KPRC Channel 2 is reporting. "According to Houston Public Works, the affected area is in the Blue Ridge area that is serviced...
Houston-area businessman steps in after 12,000 pounds of turkey were ruined en route to Super Feast
HOUSTON — Houston’s massive Thanksgiving Day Super Feast put on by City Wide Club was a success this year, however, it wasn’t all smooth sailing in the days leading up to the event. On Nov. 20, the Sunday before Super Feast was to take place, there was...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area childcare facilities react to boil water notice
HOUSTON – Trinity Preparatory Academy in the Third Ward opened in March. They’ve served as a lifeline for many families, but Monday’s boil water notice has left some families struggling with their childcare options. As of Monday, Tara Davis had a new co-worker. “I’m dealing with my...
Port of Houston body belongs to man who disappeared in the Heights, medical examiner says
The medical examiner's office confirmed what the 26-year-old's family feared ever since he disappeared in the Heights two weeks ago.
