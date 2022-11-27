Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’
The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Is NY Jets QB Mike White really ‘just’ a game manager?
Mike White’s average depth of target belies his true role in Jets’ offense. Following the New York Jets‘ 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears, the person of the day was quarterback Mike White. Robert Saleh was asked about White’s aggressiveness and willingness to stretch the field against...
Will ex-Yankees star Paul O’Neill return to YES Network?
The YES Network has its own roster to figure out. There is speculation over who will be added to the booth, including reports that the network has discussed the possibility of making an attempt for Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly. But what talent will they look to bring back? How about Paul O’Neill, who is not under contract for next year?
Odell Beckham kicked off plane: Here is his lawyer’s response, as Giants visit nears
Odell Beckham had a rather eventful Sunday, four days before his free agency tour begins with a visit to the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford. Beckham was kicked off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, before the plane took off. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Robert Saleh is exactly who NY Jets thought they were getting
There should be no doubt about the Jets’ head coach anymore. In the NFL, head coaches are almost exclusively judged by wins and losses. Great record? Coach of the Year votes (see: Nick Sirianni). Bottom feeder? Job is on the line (Matt Rhule, Frank Reich, and counting). After the...
NY Jets spotted working on a frustrating weakness at practice
This New York Jets coaching staff knows how to identify its weaknesses and work on them. Outside of the quarterback play, the New York Jets have mostly been pleasurable for their fans to watch throughout the majority of the 2022 season so far. There have been ups and downs for all facets of the team, but relative to expectations, this group is a fun one.
How Mike White takes the NY Jets offense to NFL standards | Film
Mike White brings confidence and steadiness to the New York Jets offense. “Everything needs to be evaluated. When you put up one hundred yards of offense, I don’t care how good New England is, and they are good, it’s unacceptable. That’s not NFL football. Everything is being talked about.”
A big Mike LaFleur adjustment sparked NY Jets’ outburst vs. Bears
New York Jets OC Mike LaFleur went with a new approach in Mike White’s first start, and it paid dividends. The insertion of Mike White at quarterback was, quite clearly, the main reason for the New York Jets‘ offensive explosion against the Chicago Bears. White was cooking all afternoon as New York sliced up Chicago to the tune of 466 yards and 31 points.
atozsports.com
Bills could catch major break in tightly-contested divisional race
It’s critical that the Buffalo Bills (8-3) focus on the task at hand with the team going on the road to face New England Patriots (6-5) on Thursday night. With that being said, the Bills might catch just the break they need in order to overtake the Miami Dolphins (8-3) for the lead in the AFC East.
Commanders grow closer together as wins pile up
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Over the weekend, the Washington Commanders moved into seventh place in the NFC. If the season ended this week, the Commanders would advance to the playoffs. “Every week we go through the grind. We build that brotherhood, that chemistry, every single week,” offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said. “It’s really […]
2023 WNBA season tips May 19. Here are the top matchups in expanded schedule
The expanded 40-game WNBA season will tip off its 2023 schedule with four games slated for Friday, May 19, and all teams in action over opening weekend, the league announced on Wednesday. The highlights include a meeting between the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm in their first season since 2001 without retired point guard Sue Bird.
Jets X-Factor
Florham Park, NJ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT
Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.https://jetsxfactor.com
Comments / 0