Chicago, IL

NJ.com

Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’

The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
NJ.com

Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Jets X-Factor

Is NY Jets QB Mike White really ‘just’ a game manager?

Mike White’s average depth of target belies his true role in Jets’ offense. Following the New York Jets‘ 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears, the person of the day was quarterback Mike White. Robert Saleh was asked about White’s aggressiveness and willingness to stretch the field against...
NJ.com

Will ex-Yankees star Paul O’Neill return to YES Network?

The YES Network has its own roster to figure out. There is speculation over who will be added to the booth, including reports that the network has discussed the possibility of making an attempt for Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly. But what talent will they look to bring back? How about Paul O’Neill, who is not under contract for next year?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY Jets spotted working on a frustrating weakness at practice

This New York Jets coaching staff knows how to identify its weaknesses and work on them. Outside of the quarterback play, the New York Jets have mostly been pleasurable for their fans to watch throughout the majority of the 2022 season so far. There have been ups and downs for all facets of the team, but relative to expectations, this group is a fun one.
NEW YORK STATE
A big Mike LaFleur adjustment sparked NY Jets’ outburst vs. Bears

New York Jets OC Mike LaFleur went with a new approach in Mike White’s first start, and it paid dividends. The insertion of Mike White at quarterback was, quite clearly, the main reason for the New York Jets‘ offensive explosion against the Chicago Bears. White was cooking all afternoon as New York sliced up Chicago to the tune of 466 yards and 31 points.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Bills could catch major break in tightly-contested divisional race

It’s critical that the Buffalo Bills (8-3) focus on the task at hand with the team going on the road to face New England Patriots (6-5) on Thursday night. With that being said, the Bills might catch just the break they need in order to overtake the Miami Dolphins (8-3) for the lead in the AFC East.
BUFFALO, NY
DC News Now

Commanders grow closer together as wins pile up

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Over the weekend, the Washington Commanders moved into seventh place in the NFC. If the season ended this week, the Commanders would advance to the playoffs. “Every week we go through the grind. We build that brotherhood, that chemistry, every single week,” offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said. “It’s really […]
WASHINGTON, DC
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

