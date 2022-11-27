HARRISBURG – WHTM is reporting… Pennsylvania House Republicans have created their own version of the Freedom Caucus promising to “stand on freedom and liberties.” The group was introduced on Monday in Harrisburg with U.S. Congressman and the Chair of the Congressional Freedom Caucus Scott Perry on hand. “What you’re seeing behind me is an inspired group of leaders,” said Rep. Perry (R-Dauphin). “People don’t vote for Republicans to come to the state capitol and work out deals in back room with leftist Democrats.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO