Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in Elysburgfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Lebanon doctor to pay $86K for alleged False Claims Act violations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon doctor has agreed to pay the United States more than $86,500 to resolve civil liability for allegedly administering COVID-19 vaccines but then billing Medicare for additional services, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said that between Feb. […]
wkok.com
Pennsylvania is Eighth State with Legislative ‘Freedom Caucus’
HARRISBURG – WHTM is reporting… Pennsylvania House Republicans have created their own version of the Freedom Caucus promising to “stand on freedom and liberties.” The group was introduced on Monday in Harrisburg with U.S. Congressman and the Chair of the Congressional Freedom Caucus Scott Perry on hand. “What you’re seeing behind me is an inspired group of leaders,” said Rep. Perry (R-Dauphin). “People don’t vote for Republicans to come to the state capitol and work out deals in back room with leftist Democrats.”
echo-pilot.com
'We're going after the system': Why Pa. activists see Capitol reform opportunities in '22.
Rabbi Michael Pollack wants to end "legalized bribes" in the commonwealth's Capitol — and members of his organization see reasons for optimism in the coming year. Pennsylvania legislators and other officials are not barred from accepting meals, hotel stays and gifts of all varieties from lobbyists under existing law. Pollack and other members of his nonprofit MarchOnHarrisburg organization believe this creates conflicts of interest and a culture of dishonesty in Harrisburg that has an impact on the entire commonwealth.
Wawa eyeing site on Market Street, Kingston
KINGSTON — Wawa may be coming to the Wyoming Valley. The convenience store chain’s first contemporary store in the area
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate
State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
1 Pennsylvania county remains at high COVID community level. Here’s latest on cases
Here’s the most recent COVID-19 community levels map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data from the state health agency.
wkok.com
Solicitor: Sunbury Mayor, City Administrator Ending Dispute
SUNBURY – Sunbury’s solicitor says the mayor’s claims of the city administrator signing documents without authorization revealed no wrongdoing, and the dispute between the two is over. Solicitor Joel Wiest said in a statement Wednesday, on behalf of the city an internal investigation revealed Derrick Backer ‘In...
wkok.com
Report: Election board fails to certify Luzerne County election
WILKES-BARRE — From WNEP-TV…The process of certifying the general election in Luzerne County led to heavy criticism at an election board meeting on Monday morning. Monday is the deadline to certify the election. The public meeting was held inside the county council chambers in the Luzerne County Courthouse.
Lancaster Farming
Mobile Meat Trailer a Hit With Customers Looking for Farm Direct Meat
DOVER, Pa. — Few people will forget the scramble for store-bought goods in early 2020, caused by shortages across the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic that swept through the nation’s population, hindering workers and supply chains. Since that time, many consumers have changed the way they shop for food, turning their focus to locally available products, instead of relying on chain stores that sometimes still have shortages.
Students train for future in law enforcement
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local high school class is inspiring our area’s future police officers. These young men and women have found their path and are learning the basic skills and tactics to prepare for a career in law enforcement. “I want to help people by just being a friendly face,” said […]
Ex-inmate wins round in suit against Pa. county for loss of eyesight
WILLIAMSPORT – The suit against Northumberland County by a former inmate who is blind in one eye and has minimal sight in the other will proceed to discovery. U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle on Tuesday denied the county’s motion to dismiss the complaint of Robert Francis Santore who claims he has virtually lost sight in his right eye because he was not provided on a regular basis drops prescribed by his ophthalmologist.
WFMZ-TV Online
Senator set to represent Mountain Top, more of Luzerne County resigns to take new job
A Republican state senator whose district will soon cover much more of Luzerne County, including most of the Mountain Top region, announced Monday he is resigning to take a new job in the legislative chamber. State Sen. John Gordner of Berwick announced he would leave his position Wednesday to join...
Staffing concerns at Berwick Hospital Center
Employees at a hospital in Columbia County are raising concerns about safety following a closure and a bankruptcy filing. The behavioral health unit at Berwick Hospital Center is the only portion that survived the closure as the owner is turning it into a psychiatric facility. But employees who remain have...
Flying Magazine
Piper’s History Found on the Bank of the Susquehanna
The Piper Aviation Museum's collection includes a hangar full of significant models. [Courtesy: Piper Aviation Museum]. When I was learning to fly, my instructor spent a lot of time on pilotage, pointing out rivers, ridges, highways, railways, and other landmarks that could guide me to interesting destinations or, more importantly, back to the airport if all else failed.
wkok.com
Milton Mom Turns to Here. For Good. While Going Through Divorce
MILTON – A mother of two is turning to the Here. For Good. campaign as she goes through a tough time in her life. 28-year-old Kassandra Douglas of Milton is grateful for the campaign, she signed up for the first time while she navigates a divorce. Douglas says she...
wkok.com
Here. For Good. campaign helps single mother in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN — For single mother Holly Madden, the Here. For. Good. is a blessing. The 32-year-old Shamokin woman said this is her second year in the program and it’s been helpful. “I am so thankful for this program, especially in these times of need,” she said. “I can’t...
Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's
EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
Holiday blow mold decoration thefts on the rise
Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville. Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards. South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made...
wkok.com
Snyder, Union’s CSR 911 Looking for More Employees, $16 Per Hour
SELINSGROVE – Central Susquehanna Regional 911 is looking for more telecommunicators. The Union and Snyder County 911 center merged in January 2018. CSR 911 Supervisor Kevin Hood:. CSR 911 Supervisor Kevin Hood, “The highest amount of full-timers we can have right now is 21. Right now, we are sitting...
lebtown.com
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park with even more vendors
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park on Dec. 3 for the 10th consecutive year. The event is organized by the park’s beneficiary organization, the Friends of the Coleman Memorial Park. Proceeds go towards park maintenance and improvements. Last year, thanks in part to mild temperatures, the Christkindl Market...
Comments / 0