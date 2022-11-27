Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Iran Has A Hissy Fit At World Cup
With the World Cup now in full swing, soccer fans are being treated to one of the most exciting and controversial incarnations of the contest in some time…with a great deal of the drama coming from the United States for a change. First, there’s the fact that the U.S....
Qatar hotel prices and air fares tumble once World Cup fans start to leave
For almost all the footballers in Qatar, there is still everything to play for in the World Cup 2022. But from Tuesday onwards, the results of the final matches of the group stage will see beaten teams – and fans – beginning the long journey home.Research by The Independent shows that accommodation prices in Qatar are peaking for the tournament on Monday and Tuesday nights.The cheapest stay for two offered through the official accommodation provider is £323 per night at the Al Mansoura apartments.But once supporters, players and media from the countries knocked out leave, rates start to slip fast.On...
BBC
Duchess of Sussex: Meghan faced very real threats, says Met chief
The Duchess of Sussex received "disgusting and very real" threats while a working royal, the outgoing Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner has said. Neil Basu said he would understand if Meghan had felt "under threat all the time". People have been prosecuted over the threats, he told Channel 4 News. Prince...
Qatar Confirmed As Worst Performing Host Nation In FIFA World Cup History
Qatar's maiden World Cup campaign ended with the 2022 hosts setting an unwanted record on Tuesday.
Broadcaster Under Fire For Offensive Remark At World Cup
Germany broadcaster Sandro Wagner is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment regarding the Qatari men's traditional attire during the World Cup. While calling Sunday's 1-1 draw between Germany and Spain for German network ZDF, Wagner referred to thawbs as "Qatari bathrobes." Wagner said he thought one section of Al Bayt...
Qatar World Cup chief says between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died in projects connected to the tournament
World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament -- a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously.
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
retailtouchpoints.com
As World Cup Kicks Off, not all Americans are Rooting for Team USA
As the FIFA World Cup — the world’s largest sporting event — gets underway, it turns out that not everyone in the U.S. will be rooting for their hometown team. America is after all the great melting pot, and online soccer store Soccer.com has uncovered some surprising hotbeds of international fandom across the country based on the bestselling men’s national team jerseys by state over the last month.
BBC
Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison
The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
Croatia charged after fans taunt Canadian World Cup player
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team’s fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties. FIFA said the charge against the Croatian soccer federation was “due to the behavior of its fans” and cited rules relating to discrimination and security at games.
‘Like Fyre Festival’: World Cup fans’ shock at lacklustre Qatar accommodation
Video and images showing “luxury” World Cup fan accommodation in Qatar is drawing comparisons with the poor organisation and fraudulent advertising of Fyre Festival.“Fans’ rooms in Qatar,” posted @SportBible to Twitter on Tuesday, showing footage of basic white canvas tents lined up along a paved area.Inside, basic single beds and pine bedside tables could be seen, with mattresses wrapped in plastic and no other visible mod cons.Fans rooms in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/detQFVVkvR— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 15, 2022“#Fyrefestival vibes,” wrote one Twitter follower, alluding to the infamous 2017 “influencers’ festival” which left Instagram stars sleeping in emergency hurricane tents and eating...
BBC
Scot describes 'fight to survive' in Iraqi jail
A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq over an unpaid debt says every day was a "fight to survive". Brian Glendinning arrived home earlier this month after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Baghdad. The 43-year-old was held over a conviction he was unaware...
World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
World Cup 2022 briefing: Portugal and Uruguay face age-old dilemma
Both head coaches may need to replace ageing superstars with emerging talent if their teams are to go far in Qatar
BBC
Spanish coastguard finds stowaways on ship rudder
Three stowaways have been found sitting on the rudder of a ship after it completed an 11-day voyage from Nigeria, Spanish authorities say. A photo shared by the coastguard shows the men sitting on the rudder at the oil tanker's stern, their feet less than a metre away from the water.
Iran threatened families of national soccer team, according to security source
The families of Iran's World Cup soccer team have been threatened with imprisonment and torture if the players fail to "behave" ahead of the match against the USA on Tuesday, a source involved in the security of the games said.
Christian Pulisic goes viral for post from hospital bed after big USMNT win
The resilient spirit of the bald eagle was with Christian Pulisic on Tuesday. The star winger Pulisic was the hero in the United States’ victory over Iran in their final match of group stage play at the World Cup in Qatar. With the U.S. needing a win to punch their ticket to the round of 16, Pulisic delivered a 38th minute goal off a headed cross into the six-yard box by his teammate Sergiño Dest. Pulisic’s score ended up being the difference-maker as the U.S. held on for the 1-0 victory.
Watch: Vincent Aboubakar scores outrageous lob for Cameroon
Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar just scored the most ridiculous chip of World Cup 2022
Morocco's World Cup win against Belgium triggers riots in Brussels
Belgian police detained dozens of people on Sunday after Morocco's 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium at the World Cup triggered riots in Brussels.
