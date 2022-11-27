Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors

Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana U.S. senator files paperwork to run for governor
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., appears to be planning to forego a 2024 reelection bid and instead will run for Indiana governor. The first-term Hoosier senator filed paperwork at the Indiana Election Division Tuesday establishing a state campaign committee. The one-page document indicates Braun is seeking the Republican nomination for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legislation advances to divest Illinois public funds from Russian entities
(The Center Square) – Legislation is moving through Springfield that would divest Illinois funds from Russian debt. State Rep. Lindsey LaPointe’s measure is a reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The bill as amended by the Senate earlier this month would also welcome Ukrainian refugees to Illinois and develop a way for detecting Russian money laundering in real estate.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawsuit alleges Google broke Louisiana law in capturing residents' biometric data
NEW ORLEANS - Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law. Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
LABI input, or lack of it, likely to shape medical marijuana workplace policy
A state panel has three weeks left to wrap up work on draft legislation to protect workers who use medical cannabis. (Canva image) A state panel has three weeks left to wrap up work on draft legislation to protect workers who use medical marijuana. Before then, members hope to get feedback from a very influential business lobbying group, without which approval of the proposals is unlikely.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Civil lawsuit dismissed in fiery 2020 Airport Road crash
A Buffington Township woman has agreed to dismiss “without prejudice” her claims for punitive damages — in other words, with the provision that she could refile “after the completion of discovery” — against a group of defendants in a $50,000 civil lawsuit filed after a fiery 2020 car crash near the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Early learning standards spark new arguments, months after La. board gave approval
BATON ROUGE, La. - Backers of new learning standards for young children urged Louisiana's top school board to give the changes final approval despite ongoing criticism that the benchmarks need more public input. Jan Moller, executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project and the father of two children, said he...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Farm Service Agency committee elections are open
ATHENS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture began mailing ballots last week for the Farm Service Agency county and urban county committee elections to all eligible agricultural producers and private landowners across the country. Elections are occurring in certain Local Administrative Areas for these committee members who make important decisions about how federal farm...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Unemployment debt to be paid; unclaimed property auction planned
Illinois business and labor groups have agreed on a plan to erase a $1.8 billion debt, generated by shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the account that covers unemployment benefits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the deal leans on surplus funds in the state budget. It will pay off the $1.3...
KPVI Newschannel 6
After spending $39 million, California's campaign finance web site still trapped in 2000
(The Center Square) – Despite nearly $40 million spent to update California’s antiquated campaign finance website, state lawmakers are still awaiting the roll out of a new platform that was initially scheduled to go live in 2019. Now that may be pushed back to July 2026. That was...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Critics say Cooper's electrified transportation vision for North Carolina exceeds his authority
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper is touting his forced transition to a "clean transportation future," a move critics claim mirrors socialist policies that exceed the governor's authority. Cooper attended the North Carolina Medium- and Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle State Policy Bootcamp and Showcase Tuesday to "highlight the importance...
KPVI Newschannel 6
This Is the Poorest City in New Mexico
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.)
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana sets new lows for unemployment rate, number of unemployed
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% in October, once again setting a record low as the state added 10,000 jobs month-to-month. According to preliminary figures released Wednesday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the unemployment rate dropped from 3.5% in September, which had previously been tied as the record low. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most popular baby names for boys in California
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hurricane season ends; quiet in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS - This year's hurricane season delivered something Louisiana hasn't had much of recently: quiet. The Atlantic Basin season that began June 1 and ends Wednesday included a near-average number of tropical storms and hurricanes, but also a greatly needed pause in landfalls along the Louisiana coastline, providing residents with more time to recover from the last two disastrously intense years.
KPVI Newschannel 6
You can cut down your Christmas tree on federal land with a permit
(The Center Square) - For some Utahns looking for their family’s Christmas tree, they need look no further than the public lands near their home. Several of the Bureau of Land Management’s field offices offer tree permits for personal use, which some people take advantage of during the Christmas season.
