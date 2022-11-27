ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors

By Dan Carden dan.carden@nwi.com, 219-933-3357
 3 days ago
Indiana U.S. senator files paperwork to run for governor

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., appears to be planning to forego a 2024 reelection bid and instead will run for Indiana governor. The first-term Hoosier senator filed paperwork at the Indiana Election Division Tuesday establishing a state campaign committee. The one-page document indicates Braun is seeking the Republican nomination for...
INDIANA STATE
Legislation advances to divest Illinois public funds from Russian entities

(The Center Square) – Legislation is moving through Springfield that would divest Illinois funds from Russian debt. State Rep. Lindsey LaPointe’s measure is a reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The bill as amended by the Senate earlier this month would also welcome Ukrainian refugees to Illinois and develop a way for detecting Russian money laundering in real estate.
ILLINOIS STATE
LABI input, or lack of it, likely to shape medical marijuana workplace policy

A state panel has three weeks left to wrap up work on draft legislation to protect workers who use medical cannabis. (Canva image) A state panel has three weeks left to wrap up work on draft legislation to protect workers who use medical marijuana. Before then, members hope to get feedback from a very influential business lobbying group, without which approval of the proposals is unlikely.
LOUISIANA STATE
Civil lawsuit dismissed in fiery 2020 Airport Road crash

A Buffington Township woman has agreed to dismiss “without prejudice” her claims for punitive damages — in other words, with the provision that she could refile “after the completion of discovery” — against a group of defendants in a $50,000 civil lawsuit filed after a fiery 2020 car crash near the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport.
ALTOONA, PA
Farm Service Agency committee elections are open

ATHENS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture began mailing ballots last week for the Farm Service Agency county and urban county committee elections to all eligible agricultural producers and private landowners across the country. Elections are occurring in certain Local Administrative Areas for these committee members who make important decisions about how federal farm...
GEORGIA STATE
Critics say Cooper's electrified transportation vision for North Carolina exceeds his authority

(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper is touting his forced transition to a "clean transportation future," a move critics claim mirrors socialist policies that exceed the governor's authority. Cooper attended the North Carolina Medium- and Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle State Policy Bootcamp and Showcase Tuesday to "highlight the importance...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
This Is the Poorest City in New Mexico

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.)
NEW MEXICO STATE
Louisiana sets new lows for unemployment rate, number of unemployed

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% in October, once again setting a record low as the state added 10,000 jobs month-to-month. According to preliminary figures released Wednesday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the unemployment rate dropped from 3.5% in September, which had previously been tied as the record low. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
LOUISIANA STATE
Hurricane season ends; quiet in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS - This year's hurricane season delivered something Louisiana hasn't had much of recently: quiet. The Atlantic Basin season that began June 1 and ends Wednesday included a near-average number of tropical storms and hurricanes, but also a greatly needed pause in landfalls along the Louisiana coastline, providing residents with more time to recover from the last two disastrously intense years.
LOUISIANA STATE
You can cut down your Christmas tree on federal land with a permit

(The Center Square) - For some Utahns looking for their family’s Christmas tree, they need look no further than the public lands near their home. Several of the Bureau of Land Management’s field offices offer tree permits for personal use, which some people take advantage of during the Christmas season.
UTAH STATE

