Los Altos, CA

SFGate

Muni Staffing Issues Could Cause Bus Delays

Riders of some SF Muni lines could experience longer wait times Monday morning. An advisory issued at 7:40 a.m. said that staffing issues could affect the L, 9R, 14R, 15X, 44 and 54 bus routes. The advisory from SF Muni said line adjustments were being made to minimize the impact...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man Killed In Crash When His Car Hits Trees, Rolls Over, Ejects Him From Vehicle

A man was killed Saturday after the vehicle he was driving on San Felipe Road collided with two trees and rolled several times before ejecting him from the vehicle. The 22-year-old man -- whose name has yet to be released while officials notify his next of kin -- was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed along the street at roughly 3:43 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Tennessee officers won’t face charges for violent arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict police officers after an investigation by Tennessee’s state police agency into the violent arrest of a Black man for alleged traffic violations, a district attorney said Wednesday. Members of a grand jury in Fayette County reviewed evidence...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
SFGate

Santa Clara 89, Wyoming 85, OT

SANTA CLARA (6-2) Braun 7-12 0-0 16, Justice 5-15 1-2 14, Bediako 7-8 1-3 15, Podziemski 8-15 1-2 19, Stewart 6-12 4-5 19, Knapper 0-1 0-0 0, Holt 1-1 2-3 4, Akametu 0-1 0-0 0, Tilly 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-66 9-15 89. Halftime_Wyoming 44-36. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 12-23 (Reynolds 3-4,...
SANTA CLARA, CA

