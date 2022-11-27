Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
Related
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
The weird San Francisco business keeping the city supplied with quarters
"People don't understand where the quarters come from."
San Francisco's El Faro, famed for Mission-style burritos, has a break-in problem
The taqueria that possibly invented the Mission-style burrito has a break-in problem.
Bay Area shawarma restaurant comes to South Bay with second location
In 2021, the eatery was also mentioned on a best restaurants list by Esquire.
Bay Area transportation officials say the future of freeways could have per-mile tolling
A webinar for public comment begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.
Tough-on-crime SFPD killer robots prove San Francisco can be saved
"Eight forward-thinking members of the Board of Supervisors are ready to disrupt the robocop space."
'Increasing potential for impactful rain' in the Bay Area this week
"This would be considered a weak atmospheric river coming through."
Michelin adds 3 new Bay Area restaurants to Bib Gourmand ahead of complete list reveal
The complete Bib Gourmand winners will be revealed next month.
San Francisco's self-cleaning public toilets make me scared for the future
"Mysterious vacuum sounds and clanging noises emanated from behind its curved closed doors."
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
The Container Store near Union Square plans to close
It's another blow to downtown San Francisco.
Fire destroys historic Bay Area Victorian farmhouse built in 1868
A fire tore through a two-story historic home on Tuesday evening, officials said.
Police ask for help identifying a foot found at Bay Area beach
Bay Area police are asking anyone with information about a foot found inside a running shoe to get in touch.
SFGate
Muni Staffing Issues Could Cause Bus Delays
Riders of some SF Muni lines could experience longer wait times Monday morning. An advisory issued at 7:40 a.m. said that staffing issues could affect the L, 9R, 14R, 15X, 44 and 54 bus routes. The advisory from SF Muni said line adjustments were being made to minimize the impact...
SFGate
Man Killed In Crash When His Car Hits Trees, Rolls Over, Ejects Him From Vehicle
A man was killed Saturday after the vehicle he was driving on San Felipe Road collided with two trees and rolled several times before ejecting him from the vehicle. The 22-year-old man -- whose name has yet to be released while officials notify his next of kin -- was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed along the street at roughly 3:43 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SFGate
Tennessee officers won’t face charges for violent arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict police officers after an investigation by Tennessee’s state police agency into the violent arrest of a Black man for alleged traffic violations, a district attorney said Wednesday. Members of a grand jury in Fayette County reviewed evidence...
SFGate
Santa Clara 89, Wyoming 85, OT
SANTA CLARA (6-2) Braun 7-12 0-0 16, Justice 5-15 1-2 14, Bediako 7-8 1-3 15, Podziemski 8-15 1-2 19, Stewart 6-12 4-5 19, Knapper 0-1 0-0 0, Holt 1-1 2-3 4, Akametu 0-1 0-0 0, Tilly 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-66 9-15 89. Halftime_Wyoming 44-36. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 12-23 (Reynolds 3-4,...
Comments / 0