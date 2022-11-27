Read full article on original website
ONU Holiday Spectacular returns to VMCCC
LIMA — After a three-day run starting Nov. 17 at the Freed Center in Ada, Ohio Northern University’s Holiday Spectacular is bringing all the song and spectacle people have come to love back to Lima starting Friday. And it is all thanks to the deserved enthusiasm of the university and a local business.
A tree for grandma
LIMA — Betty Ann Langan’s children fondly remember her love for Christmas. So after Langan’s death in 2019, her daughter, Jennifer Bockrath, took her daughters to the Allen County Museum to decorate a tree in Langan’s honor for the annual Christmas Tree Festival. The tree was...
VIDEO: Non-profit creates scholarships for artists
LIMA — What happens when seven local organizations decide to form an art collaborative? A new legacy of art in a region is born. Legacy Arts is a non-profit organization that is paving the way for creatives in the Lima region. The team consists of Alter Ego Comics, Legacy...
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The Allen County Museum is holding its 50th annual Christmas Tree Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Along with a wide variety of decorated trees from businesses, agencies and individuals, the festival will also feature a children’s art exhibit, wood carving and rug hooking demonstrations Friday through Sunday, readings of “The Polar Express” and, of course, Evergreen the Talking Tree.
Adopt a Stocking: Medical troubles, family trauma a tough start for marriage
LIMA — Michelle and Jerome’s marriage has been filled with many trials: First there was the death of Michelle’s father, who was murdered 22 days after giving Michelle away on her wedding day. Then Jerome, who suffered from three strokes before the couple’s second anniversary, significantly impairing...
Letter: Happy to see Flowers back on opinion page
I am grateful that The Lima News brought back Christine Flowers as a contributor to the editorial page. I have missed her articles.
Police calls
300 block of Spring Street, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday. 200 block of South West Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Tuesday. 900 block of Milburn Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday. 800 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — Domestic violence...
Darby and Vermillion: Crime victims deserve to be heard
In the wake of the midterm elections, public safety continues to dominate news coverage and political debates. But while some voices have had outsized influence over safety policies, crime victims’ voices should be front and center. As survivors, what we want most is for what happened to us to...
Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures
COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Blanchard Valley dedicates COVID memorial
FINDLAY — Blanchard Valley Health System recently unveiled a COVID-19 memorial outside the Donnell Pavilion entrance at Blanchard Valley Hospital. “This memorial is not only important to our health system but also to the community because it is in honor of all those affected by the pandemic,” BVHS President and CEO Myron Lewis said in a statement.
Lima woman gets 8 years for destructive OVI crash
LIMA — A Lima woman will spend eight years in prison for a drunk driving accident in which four college students were injured — one of whom lost her ear. Christine Simpson, 59, was sentenced for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday afternoon. Her driver license will be suspended for ten years after her release and she received six points on her driver’s license.
Lima man, acquitted on murder charge, granted new trial
LIMA — A Lima man acquitted nearly three years ago of murder but sentenced to 14 years in prison on felonious assault and weapons charges related to the incident has been granted a new trial through a ruling issued by the Ohio Supreme Court. Kenneth Cobb, now 63, was...
Comissioners working to finalize next year’s budget
LIMA — Allen County Commissioners Beth Seibert, Brian Winegardner and Cory Noonan met Wednesday afternoon to discuss pending budget plans. The Commissioners reviewed potential budget plans with the Clerk of the Board Kelli Singhaus. An official budget has not yet been finalized. Allen County Commissioners continue to work hard...
High-flying hoopsters highlighted
My basketball memories date back to the 1950’s. I have witnessed all the great players the Lima area has produced over the last seven decades and have always held a special fascination for those basketball players who had the ability to elevate to a higher altitude than their peers. The high flyers. The athletes who could take the elevator, let their opponents off on the second floor, and then ride up two more floors. Here is my attempt at selecting a Hall of Fame for the great leapers in our rich basketball history. Let me know if you think I missed anyone.
Bath picks up win over Paulding
MCCOMB — Perry’s Khaliah Luster scored eight points. For McComb, Cassidy Bryan scored 10 points and Lydia Dehart added nine. Lima Senior boys basketball coach Quincey Simpson will start his weekly basketball lunches at noon Friday, at The Met in downtown Lima. The lunches will be held each...
Western Buckeye League boys basketball previews
Coach: Sean Powell (second season) 2021-22 league record: 2-7 (tied for seventh) 2022 postseason finish: Lost 43-32 to Bluffton in Division III in sectional finals. Returning 2021-22 varsity letter winners: Mitch Barr (Sr.), Drake Craddock (Soph.), Cole Craddock (Soph.) Others on varsity roster: Zach Welsh (Fr.), Trey Crawford (Jr.), Joe...
