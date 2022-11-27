Read full article on original website
More reports suggesting Rose Bowl could take Penn State over Buckeyes
So it turns out Kirk Herbstreit wasn’t being crazy by suggesting Penn State could be selected to play in the Rose Bowl ahead of a higher-ranked Ohio State. A day after the release of the College Football Playoff’s latest rankings were unveiled, where Ohio State was sitting at No. 5 and three spots ahead of No. 8 Penn State, there is more traction to the idea that Penn State could get the Rose Bowl’s Big Ten invite even if Ohio State is left out of the College Football Playoff. According to Stewart Mandel and Nicole Aurbach of The Athletic, the Rose...
Commanders grow closer together as wins pile up
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Over the weekend, the Washington Commanders moved into seventh place in the NFC. If the season ended this week, the Commanders would advance to the playoffs. “Every week we go through the grind. We build that brotherhood, that chemistry, every single week,” offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said. “It’s really […]
2023 WNBA season tips May 19. Here are the top matchups in expanded schedule
The expanded 40-game WNBA season will tip off its 2023 schedule with four games slated for Friday, May 19, and all teams in action over opening weekend, the league announced on Wednesday. The highlights include a meeting between the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm in their first season since 2001 without retired point guard Sue Bird.
