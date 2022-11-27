ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

More reports suggesting Rose Bowl could take Penn State over Buckeyes

So it turns out Kirk Herbstreit wasn’t being crazy by suggesting Penn State could be selected to play in the Rose Bowl ahead of a higher-ranked Ohio State. A day after the release of the College Football Playoff’s latest rankings were unveiled, where Ohio State was sitting at No. 5 and three spots ahead of No. 8 Penn State, there is more traction to the idea that Penn State could get the Rose Bowl’s Big Ten invite even if Ohio State is left out of the College Football Playoff. According to Stewart Mandel and Nicole Aurbach of The Athletic, the Rose...
Commanders grow closer together as wins pile up

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Over the weekend, the Washington Commanders moved into seventh place in the NFC. If the season ended this week, the Commanders would advance to the playoffs. “Every week we go through the grind. We build that brotherhood, that chemistry, every single week,” offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said. “It’s really […]
