Alabama NFL roundup: Brian Robinson Jr. hits 100 for Commanders
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. said he tolerates “the little bit of pain that I have going on personally just to be out on the field.” And he’s not talking about a football injury. On Aug. 28, the former Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Alabama standout was shot...
3 former Alabama teammates win NFL Week 12 awards
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott were teammates at Alabama in 2016 and 2017. On Wednesday, the former Crimson Tide players were together again when the NFL announced its Player of the Week awards for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
Chicago Bears put Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney on IR
The Chicago Bears lost more than a game on Sunday. The NFL team’s leading receiver and top tackler went down with injuries in Chicago’s 31-10 defeat by the New York Jets, and the Bears placed wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday.
Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiple messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
Roy S. Johnson: After leading a revival, Cadillac, go get the favor God has for you
This is an opinion column. Answer the call. Answer the call, Carnell Williams, that should have come but didn’t. Answer the call that should have come from Auburn’s newbie athletic director. But didn’t—after four weeks that changed everything. Four weeks John Cohen didn’t see coming. Four weeks that may have even overwhelmed him—and the checklist of 58 questions and whatnots he brought from Mississippi State as his litmus for coaching. The list he held onto like Charleston Heston gripping his flintlock rifle.
Miami coach tells Tua Tagovailoa Georgia is SEC’s best
Much has been made this season about the connection between Mike McDaniel’s first season as Miami’s coach and the upturn in the play of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama All-America has the best passing-efficiency rating in the NFL, and Miami has its best record 11 games...
CFP chair explains reasoning for Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee order in ranking
The only real drama with the College Football Playoff ranking release Tuesday came with the No. 5 spot. The committee went with the Buckeyes for the standby spot should USC or TCU slip up in their league title games. CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan got a few questions about...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘I ran, and they couldn’t get me’
After Philadelphia defeated the Green Bay Packers 40-33 on Sunday night, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked how he got loose for so many rushing yards so early in the game. “I don’t know how to answer that question, to be honest,” said Hurts, who had 102 rushing yards in...
