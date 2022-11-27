Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s gas-powered utilities look at importing LNG despite state’s vast, yet remote, supply
As temperatures have dropped and prompted many of Southcentral Alaska’s natural gas-powered furnaces to kick on more often, local utilities are talking about the need to import natural gas from abroad, rather than continuing to get it from nearby Cook Inlet. That’s not something that’ll happen in the near...
alaskafish.news
Salmon and halibut and king crab, oh my!
Busy lineup of Alaska fish meetings begins with Bristol Bay. The Alaska Board of Fisheries (BOF) began its meetings that focus on Bristol Bay today (Nov. 29) and will continue through December 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. The BOF will take up 52 management proposals for the...
fox29.com
'RAWR!': Tyrannosaurus rex footprint discovered in remote Alaska national park
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A gargantuan footprint discovered in a remote Alaska national park on November 28 turned out to be a Tyrannosaurus rex footprint. The exciting finding is the first evidence that the once-terrifying beasts roamed the region, according to park rangers. "RAWR!" Katmai National Park officials wrote on Twitter...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands
House District race separated by just 4 votes could be certified Tuesday. The race is only separated by four votes, with Republican incumbent Tom McKay leading with 3,472 and Democrat challenger Denny Wells trailing with 3,468. Anchorage man sentenced in stabbing of 74-year-old woman at assisted living facility. Updated: 4...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 28, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. State senators form a bipartisan majority coalition. Also, biologists work to...
WWEEK
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
alaskasnewssource.com
‘They experienced the horrible animosity that this created’: New group looks to get rid of ranked-choice voting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When Art Mathias speaks, he commands a stage with the confidence earned after years of public speaking. In 1997, Mathias was in a snowmachine wreck that caused ongoing pain in his shoulder and other injuries. He says he was told he had two years until he’d die, but that through forgiveness, faith and overcoming fear he was able to fully recover. His story has led to countless interviews, web videos as well as guest speaker invitations.
alaskasnewssource.com
A cold winter’s morning for Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The cold spot for Alaska on Tuesday was Arctic Village, dropping to 45 below zero as Tuesday got underway. Fort Yukon recorded 42 below, and lows hit the 20s below over Interior Alaska for a very chilly morning. We may be experiencing some of the coldest...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Energy Authority invests $4.9M in state’s largest solar farm
Residents of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough will get a lot more power from the sun next summer. That’s when construction is expected to finish in Houston on what will be the state’s largest solar farm, projected to produce enough energy to power 1,400 homes. The state-owned Alaska Energy Authority...
Rep. Mary Peltola: Alaska issues are Indian Country issues
Peltola’s historic win over the weekend makes her the first Alaska Native to represent the state in the House
Gov. Mike Dunleavy: Alaska refunded the police
Since the beginning of civilization, the primary purpose of government has been to protect public safety. The Founders acknowledged this in the opening lines of the Declaration of Independence, when they wrote of the God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. “To secure these rights,” they wrote, “governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
Government Technology
Starlink Satellite Internet Service Goes Live in Alaska
(TNS) — SpaceX last week announced the launch of Starlink in Alaska, its high-speed satellite Internet service that advocates say will beam broadband to every corner of the state. Alaskans who have signed up for the service said they're eager to try it. They expect it to provide faster,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Victims of Anchorage man accused of scamming 91 Alaskans out of more than $14M speak out
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of potential victims came forward to the Division of Banking and Securities following the publication by Alaska’s News Source of an alleged fraudulent multi-million-dollar investment scheme, DBS officials said. “Since your story aired, we are now in touch with people who have made investments...
Alaska's new bipartisan majority caucus leaves three out in the cold
(The Center Square) - The Alaska Senate has a new bipartisan majority caucus that consists of 17 of the 20 members. The caucus includes nine Democrats and eight Republicans. Sens. Robert Myers, R-North Pole, Mike Shower, R-Wasilla, and Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, who served as the majority leader for the 2022 session, are not part of the new caucus. ...
