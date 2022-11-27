Read full article on original website
Tommy Tuberville on Hugh Freeze’s ‘2nd chance’ at Auburn: ‘There’s going to be a short leash’
Former Auburn coach and current United States senator Tommy Tuberville chimed in on his former program’s latest coaching hire. Tuberville was asked Wednesday for his thoughts on Hugh Freeze, who was hired Monday and officially introduced Tuesday as Auburn’s newest head coach. Tuberville, who coached on the Plains from 1999-2008, has known Auburn’s new coach since Freeze’s days as a high school coach at Briarcrest Christian in Tennessee; Tuberville recruited one of Freeze’s players, Michael Oher, to Auburn during the 2005 recruiting cycle.
Hugh Freeze confident Auburn can ‘get out of the wilderness,’ turn things around ‘fairly fast’
Hugh Freeze met with his new team for the first time Tuesday morning, just a few hours before he was officially introduced as Auburn’s new coach. During that meeting with the team, which Freeze described as “incredible,” the 53-year-old coach gave his players his initial pitch for resurrecting a program that has fallen on hard times thanks to back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1998-99.
Auburn wins the Iron Bowl... of nature sightings
The football field wasn’t the only venue where Alabama and Auburn competed last weekend. And while Auburn’s gridiron performance wasn’t quite what Tiger fans were hoping for, Auburn did come out on top in the inaugural Marble Bowl, a friendly wildlife observation competition designed to encourage the general public to log photos of wild animal sightings through the iNaturalist website or app.
Scouts view: Breaking down Thompson vs. Auburn in the Class 7A title game
Thompson and Auburn will meet for the Class 7A state title tonight for the second time in three years. In case anyone forgot, the Warriors beat the Tigers 29-28 in Tuscaloosa in 2020 by scoring 10 points in the final 18 seconds. Thompson (10-3) is playing in its fifth straight...
Auburn edge coach/special teams coordinator Roc Bellantoni out as Hugh Freeze assesses staff
Roc Bellantoni is out as Auburn’s edge coach and special teams coordinator after one season as Hugh Freeze starts to assess the Tigers’ staff and assemble his own on the Plains. A source confirmed to AL.com that Bellantoni was let go Wednesday, less than two days after Freeze...
With NFL Draft decision ahead, Cadillac Williams ‘would love’ to see Tank Bigsby return in 2023
Cadillac Williams has been in Tank Bigsby’s shoes. Nineteen years ago, coming off his best individual season at Auburn, Williams had to weigh whether to declare for the NFL Draft or return for his senior season. Now Bigsby, Auburn’s star running back, faces the same question after wrapping up his junior season just 30 yards shy of back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns.
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, once a starter, enters transfer portal
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announced Wednesday he is entering the transfer portal. Holden, a junior, began this season as a starter but saw his role decrease later in the regular season. After starting the first five games and scoring four touchdowns over that span, he did not play in games against LSU or Ole Miss. Holden’s lone catch in last weekend’s Iron Bowl was a screen pass for a 27-yard touchdown.
Cadillac Williams to remain at Auburn, receive promotion on Hugh Freeze’s staff
Cadillac Williams helped guide Auburn through the final month of a difficult season. Now he’ll remain part of the program’s future. The plan is for Williams to be retained by Hugh Freeze and add the title of associate head coach as the new Auburn coach works to assemble his first coaching staff on the Plains, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told AL.com. It is unclear when an official announcement will come from Auburn, but Williams posted a tweet late Monday night that featured a photo of he and Freeze meeting and included the words “let’s get to work.”
Former Auburn QB coach headed to Charlotte, per report
Former Auburn assistant Mike Hartline has reportedly landed his first full-time on-field coaching job. Hartline is expected to be named the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Charlotte, according to a report by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Hartline spent this past season on staff at Auburn, where he was hired as an offensive analyst in January before taking over as the program’s quarterbacks coach during the final month of the season.
50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
Cadillac Williams ‘disappointed’ but ‘not upset’ after interviewing for Auburn head coaching job
Hugh Freeze wasn’t certain what kind of reception he was going to get from Cadillac Williams, but Auburn’s new head coach was prepared to “plead and beg” to convince Williams to remain on staff when the two had their first discussions Monday night in Auburn’s athletics complex.
Another Alabama offensive lineman enters transfer portal
Alabama backup offensive lineman Tanner Bowles entered the transfer portal Wednesday, On3 Sports reported. Bowles, a redshirt junior, served as the Tide’s third-string center behind Seth McLaughlin and Darrian Dalcourt this season. He also served as a backup guard. The Kentucky native was a four-star recruit who joined Alabama...
247Sports
Freeze: 'Let's finish up our schedule so I can go out and recruit'
AUBURN, Alabama — As Auburn's new head coach Hugh Freeze has to make the rounds. He has to have the press conference, he has to meet the necessary people and have the meetings, but he's looking to wrap that up as quickly as possible. Priority No. 1 is getting...
Can Auburn ease the pain of the ‘worst kind of nightmare’ in 7A title game rematch with Thompson?
This is an opinion piece. Auburn offensive lineman Avery Ferris calls the events during the final minute of the 2020 Class 7A championship in Tuscaloosa “the worst kind of nightmare.”. His Tigers, closing in on the school’s first state football title, led No. 1-ranked Thompson 28-13 entering the final...
Jimmy Brumbaugh out as Auburn’s defensive line coach as Hugh Freeze builds staff
Jimmy Brumbaugh is out as defensive line coach at Auburn after one season, while Hugh Freeze is assessing the Tigers’ coaching staff and assembling his at the university. A source confirmed to AL.Com that Brumbaugh and the school parted ways on Wednesday, less than 24 hours from Freeze’s introductory press conference. Brumbaugh is the second Auburn assistant not to be retained with the program. According to a previous report, Roc Bellantoni, former edge and special teams coordinator, was let go earlier.
The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7
High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiple messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
Hugh Freeze unaware of ‘magnitude of backlash’ after Auburn hiring but hopes to win over fans
Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze brought its share of blowback, given the coach’s complicated past and baggage from multiple stops throughout his career. Freeze, for his part, said he wasn’t aware of the extent of the backlash, which included pointed criticism from vocal portion of Auburn’s fan base and elsewhere expressing concern about Freeze’s character and candidacy for the position.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has a message for recruits: ‘Come and see’
Between press conferences and photo-ops, Hugh Freeze is set for a chaotic few days on the Plains. The 38th head coach of Auburn Tigers football has to build out a staff, rebuild trust with a fanbase weary of the hire, and perhaps most importantly, reload the roster. Freeze addressed the first two of those issues during his press conference on Monday. As for the recruiting aspect of his job?
What we did and didn’t learn from Hugh Freeze’s intro press conference at Auburn
Auburn athletic director John Cohen made of the most significant decisions of his long career in college athletics by hiring Hugh Freeze as the 31st head coach in Tiger history. Cohen introduced Freeze to the public during Tuesday’s press conference at the new football facility. Cohen addressed reporters but didn’t...
