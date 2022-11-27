Mark your calendars now for December 9th. On that day, beginning at 7:00 AM, Jay Whatley will be locked inside of a store for a full 24 hours. There’s only one thing that can get him out… Well, two if you count time itself. However, you can help get him out sooner if our goals are met! This is our first ever 24 Hours of Giving Toy Drive. Q97.3, CUMULUS MEDIA, Learning Express Toys of Shreveport and The Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets are teaming up together to collect toys and monetary donations to help children in the Ark-La-Tex area through Toys for Tots.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO