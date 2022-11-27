ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchard, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSLA

Temporary I-20 ramp night closures announced by CPSO, DOTD

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, there will be temporary ramp closures over the course of two days. Two scheduled nighttime ramp closures will be happening on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The closures are related to ongoing signage replacements along I-20. Closure dates...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Teen missing from Shreveport found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The Shreveport Police Department says the missing 17-year-old girl was found safe. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old. On Nov. 29, SPD issued a request for assistance from the public to find a missing teen....
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Jay Whatley will be Locked in a Store for 24 Hours For a Great Cause

Mark your calendars now for December 9th. On that day, beginning at 7:00 AM, Jay Whatley will be locked inside of a store for a full 24 hours. There’s only one thing that can get him out… Well, two if you count time itself. However, you can help get him out sooner if our goals are met! This is our first ever 24 Hours of Giving Toy Drive. Q97.3, CUMULUS MEDIA, Learning Express Toys of Shreveport and The Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets are teaming up together to collect toys and monetary donations to help children in the Ark-La-Tex area through Toys for Tots.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD searching for missing Shreveport teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Shreveport teenager. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, 17-year-old Ty’Mariah Stills was last seen on September 16 in the 3700 block of Crosby Street. Stills was last seen wearing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide

Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two males are in custody after around 20 vehicles were stolen from an auto auction in Greenwood overnight. On Nov. 30 around 6:45 a.m., officers were called out to the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction in the 8000 block of Greenwood Road about a theft of multiple vehicles. The Greenwood Police Department says surveillance video of the auction shows that around 1:20 a.m., a black car rammed the gate and got into the facility. Police say about 20 vehicles were stolen.
GREENWOOD, LA
ktalnews.com

Multi-agency traffic stop lands Shreveport man in jail for drugs

CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shreveport man with thousands of dollars of drugs in his possession. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force, and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with a traffic stop. They executed two search warrants on 53-year-old Emmanuel Barrett.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires

After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Police find evidence of a rolling shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A car struck a utility pole in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police suspect the vehicle was abandoned after having been involving in a rolling shootout. Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened at 6:35 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. “No victims to report. No...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo Parish’s preterm birth rate worsens, receives ‘F’ grade

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In the 2022 March of Dimes Report Card, released in November, both Louisiana and Caddo Parish were given an “F” for preterm birth rates. In Louisiana, the preterm birth rate among Black women is 55% higher than the rate among all other women, according to the March of Dimes.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force had made an arrest in a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from members of our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Webster sheriff to serve on state law enforcement board

BATON ROUGE, La. – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has been appointed to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement. The appointment was made this month by Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I’m delighted to serve on the La. Commission on Law Enforcement, which supports public safety, crime reduction,...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA

