KSLA
Temporary I-20 ramp night closures announced by CPSO, DOTD
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, there will be temporary ramp closures over the course of two days. Two scheduled nighttime ramp closures will be happening on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The closures are related to ongoing signage replacements along I-20. Closure dates...
ktalnews.com
Owner loses battle to stop city from razing burned out Texas St. building
The owner of a historic building on Texas St. in Shreveport destroyed in a fire over the summer has lost his battle to keep the city from tearing it down. Owner loses battle to stop city from razing burned …. The owner of a historic building on Texas St. in...
KSLA
Gunshots lead to school lockdowns in Minden; 2 arrested for suspected involvement
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Gunshots were heard in broad daylight in Minden, leading to the schools in the area to lock down. On Nov. 29, a Minden Police Department (MPD) lieutenant heard several shots being fired near the area of Talton Street. The schools in the area were placed on lockdown.
KSLA
Teen missing from Shreveport found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The Shreveport Police Department says the missing 17-year-old girl was found safe. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old. On Nov. 29, SPD issued a request for assistance from the public to find a missing teen....
q973radio.com
Jay Whatley will be Locked in a Store for 24 Hours For a Great Cause
Mark your calendars now for December 9th. On that day, beginning at 7:00 AM, Jay Whatley will be locked inside of a store for a full 24 hours. There’s only one thing that can get him out… Well, two if you count time itself. However, you can help get him out sooner if our goals are met! This is our first ever 24 Hours of Giving Toy Drive. Q97.3, CUMULUS MEDIA, Learning Express Toys of Shreveport and The Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets are teaming up together to collect toys and monetary donations to help children in the Ark-La-Tex area through Toys for Tots.
KSLA
Louisiana, Caddo Parish earn F from March of Dimes for preterm birth rates
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The March of Dimes has given Louisiana and, specifically, Caddo Parish an F for preterm birth rates. And a Shreveport focus group reveals the issues associated with health care for black expectant women. Tune in to KSLA News 12 @ 6 to learn more about...
ktalnews.com
SPD searching for missing Shreveport teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Shreveport teenager. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, 17-year-old Ty’Mariah Stills was last seen on September 16 in the 3700 block of Crosby Street. Stills was last seen wearing...
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Shreveport Man Shot Multiple Times in Cooper Road Area
On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Hersey Drive Wilson Drive in North Shreveport. Upon arrival SPD located a 37 yr-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. The male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
KSLA
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two males are in custody after around 20 vehicles were stolen from an auto auction in Greenwood overnight. On Nov. 30 around 6:45 a.m., officers were called out to the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction in the 8000 block of Greenwood Road about a theft of multiple vehicles. The Greenwood Police Department says surveillance video of the auction shows that around 1:20 a.m., a black car rammed the gate and got into the facility. Police say about 20 vehicles were stolen.
ktalnews.com
Multi-agency traffic stop lands Shreveport man in jail for drugs
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shreveport man with thousands of dollars of drugs in his possession. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force, and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with a traffic stop. They executed two search warrants on 53-year-old Emmanuel Barrett.
‘A little off the top’: 18-wheeler stuck under bridge for hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Part of College Drive in Texarkana was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler failed to clear an overpass. Photos posted to the department’s social media show a semi truck with its load caved in at the top, with its back end still stuck under the bridge. “Lesson learned […]
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: SPD says Glock switch is ‘most dangerous’ weapon on city’s streets right now
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Glock pistol rigged to fire like a machine gun... it’s a firearm that Shreveport Police calls the most dangerous weapon on the city’s streets right now. On shooting scenes over the past two years, SPD says they’ve found evidence of the illegal weapon...
Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires
After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
KSLA
Police find evidence of a rolling shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A car struck a utility pole in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police suspect the vehicle was abandoned after having been involving in a rolling shootout. Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened at 6:35 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. “No victims to report. No...
KSLA
Caddo Parish’s preterm birth rate worsens, receives ‘F’ grade
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In the 2022 March of Dimes Report Card, released in November, both Louisiana and Caddo Parish were given an “F” for preterm birth rates. In Louisiana, the preterm birth rate among Black women is 55% higher than the rate among all other women, according to the March of Dimes.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force had made an arrest in a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from members of our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens.
KSLA
Shreveport police, fire departments launch annual Operation Santa Claus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Operation Santa Claus kicked off Monday morning (Nov. 28). The event is held annually by the Shreveport Police and Fire departments. On Monday morning, Santa arrived on a fire engine at Town Square Media and was greeted by excited children. The toy drive will continue through...
KSLA
Texarkana hospital sees increase in patients with respiratory complaints
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — “We are seeing an increase in volume. We have had some record volumes over the past couple of weeks,” emergency room physician Brad Blaker said. There’s been a steady flow of patient traffic inside the emergency room at Christus St. Michael Health Center...
KTBS
Webster sheriff to serve on state law enforcement board
BATON ROUGE, La. – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has been appointed to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement. The appointment was made this month by Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I’m delighted to serve on the La. Commission on Law Enforcement, which supports public safety, crime reduction,...
