Big Tech censorship has taken a dark turn. Apple — the world’s most valuable company — is using its enormous power to help China’s brutal Communist regime suppress protests against Xi Jinping’s insane “zero COVID” policies. As unrest simmered this month, the tech giant hobbled the use of its AirDrop tool in China only. The feature lets users share files on ad hoc local networks — with no way for the government to monitor it. Now that protests are in full swing despite the wide-ranging efforts of the Chinese Communist Party to stamp them out, the dissidents are missing a reliable,...

26 MINUTES AGO