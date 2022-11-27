Read full article on original website
Apple’s cowardice on China reveals app store Twitter ban as pure hypocrisy
Big Tech censorship has taken a dark turn. Apple — the world’s most valuable company — is using its enormous power to help China’s brutal Communist regime suppress protests against Xi Jinping’s insane “zero COVID” policies. As unrest simmered this month, the tech giant hobbled the use of its AirDrop tool in China only. The feature lets users share files on ad hoc local networks — with no way for the government to monitor it. Now that protests are in full swing despite the wide-ranging efforts of the Chinese Communist Party to stamp them out, the dissidents are missing a reliable,...
Venezuela's Maduro calls for 'complete lifting' of oil sanctions
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the easing of an oil embargo on his country by the United States was not enough, and called Wednesday for the total lifting of sanctions. Caracas wants the international community to recognize Maduro as the rightful president and to lift sanctions, particularly the US oil embargo and freeze on the nation's overseas assets.
