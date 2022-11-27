Read full article on original website
Richmond County Republican Party holds advanced voting phone bank
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - IT’S THE SECOND DAY OF STATEWIDE ADVANCED VOTING FOR THE GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF and THE RICHMOND COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY IS ALSO HARD AT WORK RALLYING BEHIND senate candidate, HERSCHEL WALKER. DESPITE RECORD BREAKING VOTER TURNOUT IN the COUNTY, THEY SAY IT’S NOT ENOUGH.
‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
Historic early voting in runoff can take toll on poll workers
ATLANTA — New numbers from Georgia election officials show more than 300,000 Georgians cast their votes Monday in the runoff election for U.S. Senate. That was exceedingly beyond the previous one-day record of around 233,000 votes. Cobb County had the highest, raw vote turnout Monday per Gabriel Sterling with the Secretary of State's Office.
Political Rewind: Walker under scrutiny for Texas residence; Meadows must testify in Fulton County
1. Herschel Walker is under scrutiny after he claimed a Texas house as his primary residence. LISTEN: Greg Bluestein speaks on questions surrounding Herschel Walker's Texas residence. 2. Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia tomorrow to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock. The former president will hold a rally in...
Lawmakers create Georgia's first AAPI Caucus
ATLANTA — Georgia's General Assembly is making history with its first-ever caucus dedicated to one of the state's fastest-growing populations. Lawmakers announced Monday they have formally created the Georgia Legislative Asian American Pacific Islander Caucus. The bipartisan caucus will be made up of members from Georgia's House and Senate and will work to increase AAPI representation at all levels of government and address issues that impact the communities.
Unpacking Voter Turnout in Georgia’s Biggest Counties
Georgians show up in force for early runoff voting and more school busses will soon be going green
Nearly 200,000 people turned out for early voting, the federal government is providing funding for electric buses in Georgia, and Sen. Jon Ossoff is pushing for justice in the unsolved murder cases of lynching victims. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello Welcome to the New Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is...
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
If Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Senate Race, He Could Crush Trump’s 2024 Election Map
Herschel Walker campaign sign.Photo byNew South Politics. Herschel Walker’s runoff election race for Georgia’s open Senate seat is sure to impact much more than the balance of party power in Washington D.C. Since Joe Biden flipped the state blue in 2020, Georgia has replaced Florida as one of the most competitive swing states.
Herschel Walker makes third visit to Forsyth County with one week to go before Runoff Election
Herschel Walker made a third stop in Forsyth County on November 28 at the Reid BarnPhoto byJustine Lookenott. (Forsyth County, GA) Policing, abortion, evictions and faith were all mentioned during the third visit to Forsyth County by U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R). His “Evict Warnock Bus Tour” made a campaign stop on Monday, November 28 at the Reid Barn.
Is the mpox outbreak over in Georgia | Here's what we found
ATLANTA — According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there were only nine new cases of monkeypox, now called mpox, in the past week. That’s down sharply from the peak of 40 cases a day this past summer. With cases on a sharp decline in Georgia, is...
Georgia voters react to Walker in new Warnock campaign ad
In a new campaign ad for Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the Senate runoff election in Georgia, voters react to recent campaign remarks from Republican challenger Herschel Walker.Nov. 28, 2022.
Several warming centers to open in metro Atlanta ahead of cool temps
ATLANTA — Colder temperatures are expected to blow through metro Atlanta starting on Wednesday, and at least five warming centers have opened up for those with nowhere to go. The city of Atlanta's warming center opens at Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW on Wednesday at...
PHOTOS: Clayton County election workers secure the vote
The people who make sure your vote is counted took part in the statewide Risk Limiting Audit. An RLA is a statistical sample that shows how accurate an election is. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called for an RLA of his own race against challenger Bee Nguyen. First, multi-sided...
Six Great Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Georgia that have really good online reviews and that are praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so if you have never visited any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
'The need is staggering' | Georgia nonprofits in need this Giving Tuesday. Here's how to help
ATLANTA — It's the season of giving, and nonprofits in Georgia are hoping you do just that this Giving Tuesday. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving focuses on giving back to charities and nonprofits in the community. CEO of the nonprofit Helping Mamas Jamie Lackey said inflation is bringing in fewer...
Governor announces second-term senior staff
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced the following senior staff appointees for his second term on Monday:. ▪ Current Chief of Staff Trey Kilpatrick, Executive Counsel David Dove, and Office of Planning and Budget Director and Chief Financial Officer Kelly Farr will remain in their positions.
See Arizona official's reaction to Kari Lake's election claim
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
Man describes surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA — A Paulding County man says he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
