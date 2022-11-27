I-78 or anti-78? Fight over interstate 50 years ago still sounds familiar today | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Read full article on original website
The single best thing in every Lehigh Valley town
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
wdiy.org
New Report: Northampton County Tied for Most Climate Disasters in PA from 2011-2021 | WDIY Local News
Northampton County has been one of the hardest-hit parts of Pennsylvania when it comes to weather-related disasters. That’s according to a new report. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The assessment, released by the nonprofit Rebuild by Design, found that nine climate disasters were federally declared in Pennsylvania between...
LehighValleyLive.com
Special Weather Statement for Lehigh Valley has expired, weather service says
A line of showers with gusty winds was bearing down Wednesday afternoon on portions of the Lehigh Valley region, the National Weather Service said. “If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building,” the service said in a special weather statement ahead of the stormy conditions expected through 5 p.m. across portions of Morris, northeastern Hunterdon, Sussex, Warren, northwestern Somerset and northeastern Northampton counties. The timing of the impacts was originally through 4:30 p.m. in the statement before being extended.
The Lehigh Valley’s diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
You’d know them anywhere. These 4 brands have deep roots in the Lehigh Valley.
Wicked weather: Northampton County tied for most disasters in Pa. over last decade, study finds
Hurricanes. Wind. Rain. Snow. Floods. Northampton County has endured more weather-related federal disasters than almost anywhere else in Pennsylvania over the last decade, a new study shows. Northampton tied Sullivan County with six federally declared disasters between 2011 and 2021, according to nationwide research released this month by Rebuild by...
Paper bags could be back in N.J. grocery stores. Why did state ban them in the first place?
In the midst of the holidays, New Jerseyans are approaching a sustainable milestone this December: seven months into the state’s single-use plastic bag ban. Since May 4, the law has banned single-use plastic bags at all store registers, and paper bags at most grocery stores and all big box stores in New Jersey. The bill to ban bags, other single-use plastic items and Styrofoam-like products was signed into law in November 2020, and the state gave stores and consumers 18 months to prepare.
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
New Data Shows Which Alcoholic Beverages PA Residents Prefer. See How Bucks County Ranked on the List
Here is a list of the alcoholic beverages that Pennsylvania residents bought this year. A recent report from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board shows the preferences of alcohol among the state’s residents. Staff writers at the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette wrote about the report and its findings. The Board’s annual report...
2022 election results certified in Lehigh Valley. ‘Handful’ of Pa. counties miss deadline.
2022 midterm election results are now official, at least in the Lehigh Valley. Election boards in Lehigh and Northampton counties certified their initial counts from the Nov. 8 election by Pennsylvania’s Monday deadline without issue, county spokespeople confirmed for lehighvalleylive.com. “A handful of other counties” were not able to...
Lehigh Valley weather: Windy, warm and wet before big chill arrives behind front
“The wind is going to be the issue,” EPAWA Weather Consulting meteorologist Bobby Martrich says on his Wednesday morning forecast video. Today is expected to be a rainy but warm day as a cold front approaches from the west. Winds could reach into the 40 to 45 mph range, with Martrich saying it could hit 50 mph at elevation after the cold front passes through.
New Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling system to pave way for 3 new exits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Even after cash tolls went away, toll collection on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has not only monetary costs but also environmental ones. That's because you have to slow down before you speed up again to use the fast road, which wastes gas, not to mention time. Plus, the need to funnel cars through toll plazas has always meant Turnpike interchanges so big that they didn't fit in a lot of places where people might want them. The tolls aren't going away – in fact, they're about to rise another 5 percent. But the non-monetary things to hate about them could...
The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals
Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
N.J. bear hunt opponents win emergency court stay days before its start
Opponents of the return of a New Jersey bear hunt won an emergency stay on Wednesday that puts the start of the season scheduled for Monday on indefinite hold while both sides argue the issue in court. State appeals court Judge Lisa Rose issued the order temporarily halting the bear...
New Jersey’s Revolutionary War historic sites to undergo improvements
New Jersey’s Revolutionary War historic sites will be getting a makeover.
To sauce or not to sauce? Lehighvalleylive.com decides not to after blind cheesesteak taste-test
Maybe we’re just a no-sauce newsroom, but of the 10 cheesesteaks that were on the menu for our blind taste-test, the top three scorers were devoid of sauce. Let’s set the table first: before Thanksgiving, we rounded up the go-to cheesesteak spots from readers through a survey, curious to see if the Lehigh Valley-style cheesesteak that comes with varying types of red sauce on top was preferable to locals over the traditional Philadelphia cheesesteak that eschews sauce. Based on the results, yes, adamantly so.
Spectacular rainbow lights up the sky over New Jersey
NEW YORK - A beautiful sight had people across our area looking up at the sky Monday morning. A massive rainbow formed and could be seen over New Jersey. Rainbows are caused by light that interacts with water droplets in the air. This one had some people wondering if climate change is playing a role in how big and how often we see rainbows. "I don't think climate change is much of a cause for rainbows, aside from the fact that there may be more rain. A warmer atmosphere holds more water, which may lead to more rain showers, but I don't think what we're seeing at this point is any significantly more rainbows that are occurring," said Stephen Holler, chair of the physics department at Fordham University. Holler says you need to have your back to the sun to see a rainbow. He says it's always at a 42-degree angle from your point of view.
sanatogapost.com
Vandals Dump About 200 Tires at Ringing Rocks Park
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Vandals – whether as individuals or more likely, Lower Pottsgrove officials suspect, a team or teams of them – hit the township-owned Ringing Rocks Park, 1880 N. Keim St., sometime Thursday (Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022) and dumped an estimated 200 vehicle tires (in part at top and above) on its grounds and in its pond.
Woman dies from medical issue that led to 2-vehicle crash, coroner says
A 71-year-old woman from Slatington suffered a medical issue leading to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Washington Township and subsequently died from natural causes due to the issue, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio says. The crash was reported just after noon in the 7100 block of Route 873...
Bat found in Pennsylvania and New Jersey is declared endangered
The northern long-eared bat, which occurs sporadically across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, has been listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act. Noting that the species “faces extinction due to the range wide impacts of white-nose syndrome, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday reclassified the bat as endangered, from a listing as threatened since 2015.
