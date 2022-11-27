ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Your Horoscope For December 2022

This December, it’ll be easier to put your faith in the unknown when Neptune's retrograde ends in Pisces on Dec. 3. Aim to simplify larger concepts and break tasks down into manageable steps to maintain your focus on Dec. 6, when Mercury shifts into serious Capricorn. The new moon in Gemini on Dec. 7 will usher in frustrating endings; you may need to revisit a conversation or task you previously dealt with too lightheartedly. Come Dec. 9, you will feel more mature, motivated, and better able to set boundaries once Venus sweeps through Capricorn.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse

Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune.  The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
November 27-December 3 Horoscope: When The Going Gets Tough…

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waxing...
Today’s daily horoscope for Nov. 28, 2022

Mars and Saturn align to test our social skills and advance the interests of those who test well. The secret to people is simple: They want to feel important and will gravitate to getting their need of status and attention met. Figuring out what helps another person feel tended to is the tricky part, though far less tricky under the current air sign trine.
Horoscope for Wednesday, 11/30/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Keep a lid on your insecurities. You'll soon discover that worst-case scenarios were all in your head. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You want to help but know that your advice will fall on deaf ears. You need to let people hash out their differences.
Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs

There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
Yearly Horoscope 2023: Astrological Predictions For 12 Zodiac Signs

This year generally turns out to be very rewarding for all sun signs. The horoscope prediction for 2023 allows you a better idea of what will be served on your platter and how you will respond to it. Let us get into the details in the article below. Aries: 21...
Taurus—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Stand Up For Yourself, Even if That Scares You

Your Taurus horoscope for December 2022 starts off on a passionate, but intense note. Sagittarius season is underway, bringing the sun to your eighth house of death and rebirth. And although this may coincide with the shedding of skin and the letting go of outdated attachments, it’s also healing you in ways you never knew you needed. However, Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini in your second house of pride and ownership on December 1, which may shine a light on ways you’ve been cheated out of what you deserve. If someone is taking more than you’ve offered and...
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Stay Above the Drama & Prove Your Haters Wrong

Your horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 is potent with volatile energy and quaking with potential. And while you may be fully steeped in conflict, you can use this friction to your advantage. Ignore your instinct to get dragged into unnecessary drama and harness your emotions for something that motivates you and empowers you. After all, success is always the best revenge. Although Mars—planet of ambition and motivation—is currently retrograding through Gemini, it will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn on November 28, reminding you to play the long game. Don’t start a major project...
The Mysteries of the "Ancient Astronauts"

According to Anomalien.com, and certain authors, "intelligent extraterrestrial beings called ancient astronauts or ancient aliens have visited Earth, and this contact is connected with the origins or development of human cultures, technologies, and religions. A common variant of the idea includes proposals that deities from most, if not all, religions are actually extraterrestrials, and their technologies were taken as evidence of their divine status.
What’s Your Sign? – November 25, 2022

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your honesty continues to impress everyone who needs reassurance about a project. But be careful you don’t lose patience with those who are still not ready to act. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Pushing others too hard to do things your way...
Your Horoscope: What’s in Store for You November 21, – November 27, 2022?

During the holidays, you’re busier than ever; whether preparing for Thanksgiving guests or setting up decorations. Knowing what to expect can help you plan for any last-minute hiccups. Enter your weekly horoscope. Foreseeing life events (big and small) ensures things go smoothly. Here’s what’s happening for your zodiac sign this week, November 21, to November 27, 2022.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why

Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
Here's How The November 2022 New Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

The holiday season is kicking off with some serious lunar sparkle thanks to the auspicious November new moon. Rising on Nov. 23 — just one day after the start of Sagittarius season — this fortune-filled lunation is packed with optimism, abundance, and a taste for adventure. This is the best opportunity for manifestation that we’ve had in months, so you’ll definitely want the scoop on how the November 2022 new moon will affect your zodiac sign.
