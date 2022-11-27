Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Susan Lynn Thoreson
Susan Lynn Thoreson, 43 of Forest City, died Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Hancock Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iowa. A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, December 5, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Vinje, 14722 490th St., Scarville, IA 50473 with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating.
Dorothy R. (Kemmerick) Chizek
Dorothy R. (Kemmerick) Chizek, 91, of Britt, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Westview Care Center in Britt. A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy Chizek will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 Third Street South East, in Britt, with Father Andrew Marr officiating.
Lake Mills Drainage Project to Move Ahead
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday to discuss a long-debated drainage project. Drainage District 92 which is situated near Lake Mills needs a culvert removed from a ditch that is impeding water flow. According to Winnebago County Drainage Clerk Kris Oswald, the drainage line needs to be one long ditch which means that the project would be an improvement.
Dorothy Evelyn Greiman
A quiet prayer warrior left us to be with the Lord, on Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022. Dorothy Evelyn Greiman, 107, passed peacefully in her sleep. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. The burial will be in Concord Township Cemetery.
22-23 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 13
This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City. Kali Johnson broke the Forest City school record for bowling series with a 449, helping the Indians dominate Olewein 2023 to 894. Her high game was 233 total pins.
Rice County, Minnesota Needs a Name Change
Henry Mower Rice lobbied the United State Congress to pass the bill to establish Minnesota Territory and then served as its delegate to the U.S. Congress from 1853 to 1857. He also became one of the first Senators to represent the state in 1858 when statehood was granted. His work on the Minnesota Enabling Act during those years facilitated Minnesota's statehood.
Forest City falls to #12 1A West Fork
The Forest City girls basketball team traveled to Sheffield on Monday night for a non-conference matchup with the 12th-ranked team in Class 1A, West Fork. The Indians took the lead with an opening basket from junior Jaden Jerome, but the West Fork offense scored 11 unanswered to lead 11-3 in the second quarter. The Warhawks led 25-17 at halftime before winning 46-30.
Can you pass a snow plow?
MINNEAPOLIS – It's that time of year, and a WCCO viewer D.J. from Shakopee asked us this Good Question: Can you pass plows? The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says there is some flexibility when it comes to their fleet.MORE: Snow Emergencies, School Closings & Delays"It's not a simple answer, but a majority of the time we tell you it's better to stay back. It's safer for you, and it's safer for our crews," said MnDOT's Anne Meyer.She says MnDOT has about 100 plow crashes a year. She says visibility and wing blades make passing a dicey decision. "You don't know really what's going on ahead of that snow plow, so that makes it challenging to pass," Meyer said.As for a lighter snow day?MORE: WCCO's NEXT Weather homepage"If it's a dry day, if they're on one side of the roadway, there's plenty of room to pass a plow, that's an OK situation," she said.But the ideal situation: "Stay back, stay alive."Meyer says she is speaking on plow rules for MnDOT plows, but says the rules may vary for county or city trucks.
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
Burnsville Minnesota Couple Crushed By The Holiday Card They Received
I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I can tell you that hanging candles on your Christmas tree to light it up isn't a great idea. That's how it was done way back in the day and, yes, there were fires. A lot of fires. Christmas lights didn't...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
Area Salvation Army Bell Ringers Needed
The giving season has begun in the area and one of those looking for people to help make it possible is the Salvation Army. Annually, these individuals stand out in the cold of winter and ring handbells calling attention to the need for monetary donations to help those in desperate need.
KEYC
MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
Hancock and Winnebago County Sign Workforce 28E Agreement
Iowa Workforce Development is active in the promotion of employment in the northern Iowa area. The group works in other avenues too, but it assists area counties in job creation and promotion. As such, the group is governed by a 20-county committee which oversees the funding of the group. Hancock...
drydenwire.com
Morning Crash On HWY 48 In Barron County Results In Fatality
BARRON COUNTY - A crash on HWY 48 in Barron County this morning has resulted in death of a 23-year-old male from Cumberland, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. At 7:55 a.m., on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Barron County 911 Center received...
2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria
Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5.
Forest City Breaks Ground on Soyland Homes Project
Forest City officials and distinguished guests officially broke ground on a new housing project in Forest City. Mike Stott, owner of Soyland Homes developed the company to address a growing and, in some cases, dire need. He began with an idea using common practices and standard ideas. He began to...
New Prague Times
Highway 13/19 closed east for accident
Highway 13/19 east of New Prague reopened around 3:40 p.m. after being closed for about an hour this afternoon while crews worked to bring a tractor upright after the driver of the vehicle pulling it lost control of the load on Highway 19. An Elko man was westbound on Highway...
Worth Supervisors Discuss Possible Forest City EMS Funding Request
The Worth County Supervisors met on Monday morning and discussed the possibility of a funding request coming from the Forest City Emergency Medical Services. The reason is due to the limited number of responses they must make to the western portions of Worth County which are closest to them. Though small in number, the agency must recoup expenses incurred when answering these calls.
