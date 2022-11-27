Read full article on original website
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Affected By Bray Wyatt Symbol On Raw, Candice LeRae Picks Up Win
– Alexa Bliss looks to be falling under Bray Wyatt’s spell again as seen on this week’s WWE Raw. During tonight’s show, Bliss was backstage with Bianca Belair and Asuka for an interview segment with Cathy Kelley. When Belair began talking, Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the Tron behind them as Bliss was looking down with a blank look to her face. Kelley asked Bliss if she had anything to add to Belair and Asuka’s comments, she blinked out of it and smiled and said that Belair was right and Becky Lynch was a “great call” to join the WarGames team:
Dexter Lumis Beats The Miz, Earns Contract On WWE Raw
Dexter Lumis has earned his WWE contract with a win over The Miz on this week’s Raw. Lumis beat Miz on tonight’s show after weeks of feuding with the A-Lister, earning his way back onto the WWE roster. Lumis also got the money that Miz owed him for pretending to stalk Miz, which he proceeded to give out to children at ringside.
Bobby Fish Shares Instagram Post on The Bloodline Similarities to Undisputed Era
– In a post on his Instagram, Bobby Fish seemed to notice some similarities between The Bloodline standing tall together after winning WarGames last Saturday at WWE Survivor Series and The Undisputed Era in NXT. Fish wrote in the caption, “Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!”
Ten Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced ten matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:. * Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey & Yabo. * Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout. * Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto.
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” talked about the infamous Black Scorpion angle in 1990 WCW. Arn talked about what he thought about it, Ole Anderson doing the voice, why Jim Herd wanted to do it, and who Arn would have picked for the Black Scorpion if he had a say. Check out the highlights below:
Mickie James Reveals Her Brother and Niece Have Died In An Accident
In a post on Twitter, Mickie James announced that she lost her brother and her niece in a car accident, with her sister-in-law in critical condition. Her niece was only sixteen. Another girl, fifteen, also died in the accident. James also told fans to send support to the other driver...
Jeff Jarrett On Creating Ring Ka King, Difficulty Using Impact Talent, BG James Going Back To WWE
On a recent episode of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett discussed the formation of Ring Ka King, a wrestling promotion that was shown in India and working through some issues with Impact on using talent. Some highlights are below. On How Ring Ka King Got Started: “I think 2010...
Tony Khan Says Ricky Steamboat Is Welcome Back in AEW At Any Time, Would Consider Letting Him Wrestle There
During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestlingnews.co), Tony Khan was asked by Tommy Dreamer about the possibility of Ricky Steamboat having his final match in AEW. Khan seemed to be open to the idea, as well as having Steamboat return in any capacity. Steamboat previously appeared for AEW as a guest timekeeper.
Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match
Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
Booker T Found The Elite’s CM Punk References on AEW Dynamite ‘Distasteful’
Booker T was not a fan of The Elite making references to their altercation with CM Punk at AEW Dynamite. As noted, the Elite’s match on last week’s Dynamite in Chicago included several references to their All Out altercation with Punk including Kenny Omega biting PAC and more. Booker weighed in on the situation on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
Juventud Guerrera Praises the Atmosphere in AEW
– During a recent Highspots Superstore Sign It Live session, WWE and WCW veteran Juventud Guerrera discussed his brief stint in AEW last year. He also noted about doing some more work in AEW as well, however, that didn’t happen as he was hurt at the time. Juventud said...
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley Explain Thanksgiving Attack on Rey Mysterio
– During today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley addressed their assault on Dominik’s father, Rey Mysterio, on Thanksgiving day. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Dominik Mysterio on why they attacked his father: “Because he had his Christmas tree up before November...
The Undertaker Praises Sami Zayn, Calls Him ‘Vital’ To The Bloodline
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker had high praise for Sami Zayn’s work in WWE and said that he is ‘vital’ to The Bloodline. Here are highlights:. On Sami Zayn getting added to the Bloodline: “Sami’s character is so intriguing in that whole mix. It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well.”
Possible Spoiler On NXT Wrestler At Tonight’s WWE RAW
PWInsider reports that a wrestler from the WWE NXT roster is set for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Norfolk, Virginia. According to the report, Zoey Stark is set to be at the show. Stark recently turned heel on NXT, ending her tag team with Nikkita Lyons.
Wrestling Agent Barry Bloom on Negotiating Scott Hall’s Landmark WCW Contract
– During a recent interview with Talk is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed negotiating Scott Hall’s landmark contract with WCW in 1996. Bloom discussed getting a guaranteed contract deal for Scott Hall in 1996, which were largely unprecedented for that in WCW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Jimmy Korderas on the Importance of Wrestlers Getting Wins, Cites Austin Theory
– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas explained how sometimes it’s important for wrestlers to “go over” and get a big win. He cited Austin Theory winning back the WWE US Title last Saturday at Survivor Series, along with why he thinks Chad Gable needs a big win. Korderas stated the following:
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include The Bump, WWE NXT, More
WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of The Bump and more. You can see the full announcement below:. What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network. A cataclysmic lineup of new and original...
Road Dogg Reminisces About Lio Rush Getting Pranked Off-Camera
Brian “Road Dogg” James shared an anecdote about Lio Rush on the most recent episode of the Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast (per Wrestling Inc). James shared some details about his history with Rush as well as the story of when Rush got pranked by some other talent. You can read a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.
Jai Vidal Signed A Multi-Year Contract With Impact Wrestling
In an interview with LGBT in the Ring (via Fightful, Jai Vidal revealed that he has signed a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Vidal has been appearing as the content creator and executive stylist of Gisele Shaw, and has wrestled twice. Vidal is the first openly gay man to sign with Impact. Tommy Dreamer offered him the contract with the company.
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 146 Results: Sanity Reunites
PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 146 event, “They Think It’s All Over”, last night at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. The show featured a mini-Sanity reunion, as Big Damo and Axel Tischer teamed up. The two were part of the WWE group as Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. Here are results, via the official website:
