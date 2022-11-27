ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

thepalmspringspost.com

Holstege behind by 12 with 5,425 votes to count in AD47 race; Garner maintains lead in City Council re-election bid

Both Riverside and San Bernardino counties released additional vote counts Tuesday evening, but in the race involving Palm Springs City Councilmember Christy Holstege it still wasn’t enough to produce a clear winner. For Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner, however, her re-election bid appears secure. Democrat Holstege, seeking a seat...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Chino-based aviation business thrives with women in leadership

According to a 2021 report from the University of Nebraska at Omaha Aviation Institute, although women have made major gains in the aviation industry, they still represent less than 10% of leadership positions. Threshold Aviation Group (TAG), based at the Chino Airport, is an outlier of this statistic. Several of...
CHINO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Major industrial project in Calimesa underway

Construction has begun on a 2.2-million-square-foot industrial park in Calimesa. Birtcher Oak Valley Commerce Center is being built at Singleton and Roberts roads next to Interstate 10, according to Birtcher Development LLC in Newport Beach, the project’s developer. The cost of the project was not disclosed. Construction is expected...
CALIMESA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Headquarters planned for SB County Fire

Construction has begun on what will be the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s first headquarters in its 94-year history. The two-story building at 598 S. Tippecanoe Ave. in San Bernardino formerly used by the U.S. Defense Finance and Accounting Service is being upgraded, according to the statement on the county’s website.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Council considers but tables update to an ordinance which would expand locations for adult businesses in the city

Update 11/28/22 - 8:42 p.m. The city council did not vote on the ordinance Monday night. After an over 90-minute discussion and debate on the potential change, the council directed staff to continue working on the ordinance for further discussion. Mayor Lisa Middleton indicated she would be very unlikely to vote for any changes if The post Palm Springs Council considers but tables update to an ordinance which would expand locations for adult businesses in the city appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Corona to use state funding to fight homelessness

Corona has received $1 million from the state it will use to reduce its homeless population in the Santa Ana Riverbed. The grant, from the California Homeless Encampment Resolution Funds, will help establish emergency shelters, remove debris, preserve wildlife, improve trails and reduce fire hazards in the riverbed, according to a statement on the city’s website.
CORONA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

44-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Palm Springs Sells for $11.25MM

Costa Mesa, CA – The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has brokered the sale of a 44-unit garden-style multifamily community in Palm Springs, CA for $11.25 million. The buyer of the fully occupied property is a California-based affordable housing investor. Sunnyview Villa Apartments’ two- and three-bedroom units are housed in seven...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
knock-la.com

Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer

It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Racial reparations claim against city of Palm Springs filed by Section 14 families

A news conference by a group of Section 14 survivors and their descendants will be held at 10 a.m. in Los Angeles. You can watch the news conference below: A group of over 500 survivors and descendants of what was known as the destruction of Section 14 is seeking reparations from the City of Palm The post Racial reparations claim against city of Palm Springs filed by Section 14 families appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California

A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
HEMET, CA

