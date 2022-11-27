Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Related
thepalmspringspost.com
Holstege behind by 12 with 5,425 votes to count in AD47 race; Garner maintains lead in City Council re-election bid
Both Riverside and San Bernardino counties released additional vote counts Tuesday evening, but in the race involving Palm Springs City Councilmember Christy Holstege it still wasn’t enough to produce a clear winner. For Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner, however, her re-election bid appears secure. Democrat Holstege, seeking a seat...
iebusinessdaily.com
Chino-based aviation business thrives with women in leadership
According to a 2021 report from the University of Nebraska at Omaha Aviation Institute, although women have made major gains in the aviation industry, they still represent less than 10% of leadership positions. Threshold Aviation Group (TAG), based at the Chino Airport, is an outlier of this statistic. Several of...
YAHOO!
Election results: Wallis takes 12-vote lead over Holstege with few ballots left
With nearly all ballots counted, Republican Greg Wallis took a microscopic 12-vote lead this week over Democrat Christy Holstege in the race for a seat in the California State Assembly. Holstege, a member of the Palm Springs City Council, was leading in initial results on Election Day, but she and...
iebusinessdaily.com
Major industrial project in Calimesa underway
Construction has begun on a 2.2-million-square-foot industrial park in Calimesa. Birtcher Oak Valley Commerce Center is being built at Singleton and Roberts roads next to Interstate 10, according to Birtcher Development LLC in Newport Beach, the project’s developer. The cost of the project was not disclosed. Construction is expected...
James Dailey (The Space): Documenting the Tapestry Project City Development in Hesperia
KVCR's Quinn Mays speaks with James Dailey of The Space to learn more about his documentation of the Tapestry Project and the ways this development project has lasting impacts on the indigenous plants, animals, and people already living there. The city of Hesperia for years has been pushing for an...
San Bernardino’s Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement (HOPE) Team in Action
Earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Community Service and Reentry Division, Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) conducted a quality-of-life initiative in the city of Highland. The goal was to connect with unhoused residents and offer them services such as housing, medical and mental health treatment, and...
iebusinessdaily.com
Headquarters planned for SB County Fire
Construction has begun on what will be the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s first headquarters in its 94-year history. The two-story building at 598 S. Tippecanoe Ave. in San Bernardino formerly used by the U.S. Defense Finance and Accounting Service is being upgraded, according to the statement on the county’s website.
Palm Springs Council considers but tables update to an ordinance which would expand locations for adult businesses in the city
Update 11/28/22 - 8:42 p.m. The city council did not vote on the ordinance Monday night. After an over 90-minute discussion and debate on the potential change, the council directed staff to continue working on the ordinance for further discussion. Mayor Lisa Middleton indicated she would be very unlikely to vote for any changes if The post Palm Springs Council considers but tables update to an ordinance which would expand locations for adult businesses in the city appeared first on KESQ.
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
iebusinessdaily.com
Corona to use state funding to fight homelessness
Corona has received $1 million from the state it will use to reduce its homeless population in the Santa Ana Riverbed. The grant, from the California Homeless Encampment Resolution Funds, will help establish emergency shelters, remove debris, preserve wildlife, improve trails and reduce fire hazards in the riverbed, according to a statement on the city’s website.
thepalmspringspost.com
Council wants clarity on who is behind rise in street vendors before moving ahead on regulations
City officials agreed Monday that regulations are needed to ensure food from street vendors is safe, that they allow room for safe passage on sidewalks, and that odors and smoke from their mobile kitchens are kept to a minimum. But a larger question surfaced during discussion of the issue. Driving...
theregistrysocal.com
44-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Palm Springs Sells for $11.25MM
Costa Mesa, CA – The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has brokered the sale of a 44-unit garden-style multifamily community in Palm Springs, CA for $11.25 million. The buyer of the fully occupied property is a California-based affordable housing investor. Sunnyview Villa Apartments’ two- and three-bedroom units are housed in seven...
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
Victorville hosting workshops for $1.9 million available in grants
VICTORVILLE – Victorville will be holding its first technical assistance workshop, Tuesday, Nov. 29, to help nonprofit organizations prepare grants applications. Over $1.9 million is available in funding that will be used to benefit Victorville residents.
Racial reparations claim against city of Palm Springs filed by Section 14 families
A news conference by a group of Section 14 survivors and their descendants will be held at 10 a.m. in Los Angeles. You can watch the news conference below: A group of over 500 survivors and descendants of what was known as the destruction of Section 14 is seeking reparations from the City of Palm The post Racial reparations claim against city of Palm Springs filed by Section 14 families appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Wallis takes slim lead over Holstege as San Bernardino County releases results; Riverside County results due at 6PM
In another twist in the tight race for the 47th district State Assembly seat, Republican Greg Wallis has taken a slim lead in the race. San Bernardino County released some more results Tuesday at 4 p.m., putting Wallis in the lead by 79 votes overall. Riverside County still needs to...
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
Motels that house homeless are riddled with crime, infested with vermin
The city in May awarded a nearly $3 million contract to the owner of a motel that was named one of six nuisance motels due to high crime. Recent data shows the situation hasn’t improved. The post Motels that house homeless are riddled with crime, infested with vermin appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CA trucking firm owner sentenced for deadly blast
A Southern California trucking company owner who ordered the illegal repair of a tanker that led to a deadly explosion was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison.
nomadlawyer.org
Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
Comments / 1