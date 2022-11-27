Read full article on original website
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
Winter Weather Has Arrived
A winter storm warning remains in effect Monday morning with heavy snow expected in the mountain passes. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 13 inches above 4500 feet, and 3 to 8 inches below 4500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Bend Christmas Parade This Saturday
The annual Bend Christmas Parade is this Saturday in downtown Bend. The theme this year is “A High Desert Christmas.” The parade will begin at noon traveling from Harmon Street and Newport Avenue to Wall Street through downtown, onto Riverside Blvd and returning to Harmon. Parade goers can watch the parade from anywhere along the route.
Dutch Bros in Oregon Donated More than $23,000 to Support Honor Flight of Central Oregon
(Photo | Courtesy of Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros locations in Oregon partnered with customers to donate more than $23,000 to Honor Flight of Central Oregon. Proceeds from every drink sold on November 11 at participating shops were donated to the organization to support their mission. Honor Flight of Central Oregon...
Should River Street be closed?
BLUE RIVER: A plan to block one of Blue River's few paved roads will be decided following a public hearing by the Lane County Board of Commissioners. If approved, a section of the road would lose public status and revert to private ownership. The request to vacate part of the...
Hundreds Of Goats Clear City-Owned Property In Redmond
REDMOND, OR -- A herd of goats is still chomping away on 138 acres of city-owned property, northwest of Redmond’s wastewater treatment plant. Wastewater Division Manager Ryan Kirchner says the city gets two cuttings a year of orchard grass from the field and sells it to local farmers. On November 16th, the goats started eating what’s grown since the second cutting, which can't be harvested. "It’s really good for the orchard grass, and it’s beneficial for a local farmer," Kirchner tells KBND News, "Instead of him having to utilize hay that he’s bailed up or stored or purchased for the winter, he’s able to utilize this hay, which otherwise would just go to waste because the grass would die over the winter."
39th Annual Festival of Trees
Funds raised at Hospice of Redmond’s Festival of Trees make it possible to provide services to terminally ill people and their families not covered by Medicare or private insurance including bereavement counseling, the Transitions program for people with life-limiting illnesses, caregiver support, and Camp Sunrise, a grief camp for children.
A surprise mixed decision on Crooked River Ranch development
Planning commission recommends against zoning change necessary for new development on the Ranch In a mixed decision, the Jefferson County Planning Commission voted in favor of a new development on Crooked River Ranch, but at the same time voted four to two against recommending the zoning change necessary for the development to go forward. The owners of the property, the MacPherson family, propose a 54-lot housing development on 142-acre property at the center of the Ranch. The land is currently zoned rural rangeland and must be rezoned rural residential in order for the MacPherson's to build houses there. ...
Lack of housing leads to hiring woes for Central Oregon businesses, study finds
In Bend, it’s not uncommon to find many restaurants closed on Monday and long wait times at certain businesses. Employers in Bend are finding it increasingly difficult to fill empty positions and the region’s high cost of housing is often a direct factor, according to a new study produced by the Bend Chamber of Commerce.
Live nativity scene in Bend
“Journey to Bethlehem,” a live nativity scene with over 100 members in costume, will be free to view this week in Bend. Visitors can see the nativity Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 2 in Bend from 6 to 9 p.m. as well as Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. The nativity will even include a live camel.
Nursing Program Info Sessions
Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is hosting a virtual information session for its nursing program from 9-10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, to include a program overview, structure, length and cost. The sessions are designed for students interested in COCC’s associate degree in nursing. To receive the Zoom link, please...
Central Oregon drug agents report seeing ‘significant’ increase in Bend-area cocaine seizures
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team reports it has seized an increased amount of cocaine through their various investigations. The post Central Oregon drug agents report seeing ‘significant’ increase in Bend-area cocaine seizures appeared first on KTVZ.
Crook County Library director resigns, to take new job
April Witteveen reflects on time at Crook County Library before moving on to Oregon State University Cascades campus library positionCrook County Library's executive director is moving on to a new job. April Witteveen, who was hired in November 2020, has resigned and will join the Oregon State University Cascades library staff in Bend next month. Her last day at the local library will be Dec. 9. "I am going to be the new library director," she said. "They have not had a library director or a librarian there for about three years, so it's a pretty cool opportunity to go...
Man Caught After Weekend Assaults
Bend Police arrested a 35-year-old Bend man who was wanted in two weekend assaults. Late Monday afternoon, police determined the suspect was in a trailer on Hunnell Road and activated the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team. Over the course of several hours, CERT repeatedly ordered the suspect out of the trailer but he wouldn’t respond. After receiving a search warrant, CERT members forced entry into the trailer and K-9 Kim was deployed. The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 8:35 p.m. Monday and was transported to St. Charles Bend.
Single Payer Zoom Mtg Scheduled
League of Women Voters of Deschutes County invites you to a free public informational meeting on reformed healthcare. “Single Payer in Oregon.” The meeting is Thursday, December 1 via Zoom. Speaker:. SAMUEL METZ, MD VP-Physicians for a National Health Program – OR This is a ZOOM ONLY...
Redmond, Oregon man sentenced to 10 years in prison in fatal downtown Bend shooting
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After tearful statements by the victim’s mother and family, a Deschutes County judge imposed the required Measure 11 sentence of 10 years in prison Monday afternoon on Ian Cranston of Redmond, found guilty by a jury of manslaughter in last year’s fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a downtown Bend bar.
▶️ Hostage situation at SW Bend home leads to arrest
(Editor’s note: This article describes a situation of a person threatening self-harm. It may be disturbing for some.) Bend Police say they arrested a man armed with a flare gun who refused to allow someone to leave a home in Southwest Bend over the weekend. It happened Saturday just...
2nd Hearing On Psilocybin Businesses
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners will conduct a second public hearing to receive testimony on proposed land use regulations related to psilocybin businesses in the unincorporated County. The hearing will occur at 6 p.m. at the Deschutes Services Building, which is located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend. Virtual testimony will also be accepted.
Arrest Made After Car Break-Ins
A 23-year-old man from Sisters was arrested in connection with at least two thefts from vehicles and maybe more. According to the latest from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 27th, 2022 at approximately 10:00 am, DCSO received a report from a concerned citizen regarding possible stolen property....
Judge sentences Ian Cranston to 10 years in prison for Bend nightclub shooting
A Deschutes County Court judge on Monday sentenced 28-year-old Ian Cranston to 10 years in state prison and three years of parole for the killing of Barry Washington Jr. outside a Bend nightclub in 2021. Judge Beth Bagley spoke to Cranston before announcing the sentence, saying she imagined he would...
