Mexico Falls Short on Goal Differential Vs. Saudi Arabia, Eliminated From World Cup
Mexico has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite goals from Henry Martín and Luis Chávez, Mexico fell short based on goal differential with a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia. With Argentina's 2-0 win over Poland, Mexico's minus-one goal differential wasn't enough to Poland's zero. Saudi...
Henry Martín, Luis Chávez End Mexico's Goal Drought Vs. Saudi Arabia
Mexico is finally on the board. Henry Martín's 47th-minute goal gave Mexico a pivotal 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia in its Group C finale of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Cesar Montes got the heel flick that Martín got to first and put into the net to...
Cameroon Scores Two Goals in Three Minutes to Draw Even Vs. Serbia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Two quick goals put Cameroon behind in Monday’s World Cup match against Serbia, and it was two quick goals that put them right back in the mix. Trailing...
Cody Gakpo Continues Breakout Performance With Goal Vs. Qatar
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cody Gakpo is a certified World Cup star through three games. The 23-year-old Dutch winger recorded his third goal of the tournament on Tuesday to put the Netherlands up...
Serbia Strikes With Consecutive First-Half Goals Vs. Cameroon
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Serbia turned a first-half deficit into a halftime lead in a matter of minutes. After trailing 1-0 at the 45th minute, the Eagles became the first team at the...
Canelo Álvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi for ‘Out of Place' Comments
Canelo Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi following a situation that went viral in Argentina’s locker room after its win against Mexico on Saturday. After Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a pivotal Group C matchup, Messi was seen in the Argentine locker room taking off his cleats that simultaneously moved a Mexican national team jersey on the floor with his foot.
Bruno Fernandes Scores Brace in Portugal's 2-0 Group H Win Over Uruguay
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Portugal will be talking about Bruno. Bruno Fernandes, that is. The 28-year-old versatile midfielder scored a brace as Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 in its second Group H match in the 2022 World Cup on Monday.
Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round
After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men's National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint of...
Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal....
Senegal Captain Kalidou Koulibaly Nets Go-Ahead Goal Vs. Ecuador
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal’s captain has put his team one step closer to the knockout stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kalidou Koulibaly put his team up 2-1 over Ecuador...
Best Moments From Day 9 of FIFA World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Two more spots in the Round of 16 have been locked up. Brazil and Portugal on Monday became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the knockout stage...
Three Takeaways From USMNT's 1-0 Halftime Lead Over Iran
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Forty-five minutes down, another huge 45 to go. The United States men's national team holds a 1-0 lead over Iran in its Group B finale of the 2022 FIFA...
How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 28
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Monday is looking to be a spirited day of World Cup action. Sunday definitely lived up to the hype, with all four games delivering upsets, goals and neck-and-neck action.
How to Watch Ecuador Vs. Senegal in Group A World Cup Match
Ecuador and Senegal are knocking at the door of the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage, but which one will go through?. Enner Valencia has Ecuador on the verge of the knockout stage. The 33-year-old striker is tied with France’s Kylian Mbappé with a tournament-leading three goals so far and has provided all of Ecuador’s scoring through two matches. He exited Friday’s match against the Netherlands on a stretcher, but manager Gustavo Alfaro is confident the Valencia will be able to suit up in the team’s Group A finale.
How to Watch Brazil Vs. Switzerland in 2022 World Cup
It was a bittersweet start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Brazil. Richarlison scored twice, highlighted by a stunning scissor kick, to power FIFA's No. 1-ranked side past Serbia 2-0. But the opening-match victory in Qatar saw Brazilian superstar Neymar exit with a right ankle injury. Neymar suffered a...
Ghana Escapes Elimination With 3-2 Win in Group H Clash Vs. South Korea
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Black Stars have escaped elimination from this year's 2022 World Cup with a 3-2 win over South Korea in its Group H clash in Qatar at the Education City Stadium.
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Uruguay in 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Portugal's quest for a first FIFA World Cup title began with a 3-2 win that was nearly a devastating draw. Holding a 3-1 lead over Ghana, Portugal conceded a...
Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Linked Together in High Profile Soccer Rumor
In an attempt to bring the World Cup back to the Middle East in 2030, Saudi Arabian-based Al-Nassr has reportedly submitted a lucrative bid to sign free agent soccer phenom Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, 37, recently agreed to a mutual departure from Manchester United and is expected to wait until after...
How to Watch South Korea vs. Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is well underway in Qatar. Group H has already been making waves in the tournament following Portugal and Ghana’s Thanksgiving faceoff. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. led the Seleção das Quinas to a 3-2 victory over Ghana in an intense brawl at 974 Stadium. Next up for Ghana? South Korea.
