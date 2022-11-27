ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet 5 Iowans who will share how kindness changed their lives at the next Storytellers

By Kim Norvell, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Five Iowans will share the impact that seemingly random acts of kindness had on their lives at the next Des Moines Storytellers Project event.

"Generosity: The kindness I didn't see coming" takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Des Moines' historic Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave.

In its fifth season, the Register's Storytellers Project is dedicated to the idea that oral storytelling and journalism have the same goals: Serving and reflecting a community while fostering empathy.

Iowans will tell their stories live on stage without notes and from their hearts. They have been coached by Register journalists Francesca Block, Stephen Gruber-Miller, Ronna Faaborg, Kim Norvell, Lee Rood and F. Amanda Tugade. Rood will host the show.

Tickets for the show are now on sale at DesMoinesRegister.com/Storytellers. We are working on a 2023 season and will have an announcement soon.

Tickets cost $12 or $28 for VIP, which includes a free drink and treat, and are available to purchase through Ticketmaster or at the Hoyt Sherman Place box office.

Questions about the show can be directed to events@dmreg.com or 515-619-6548.

Meet our storytellers:

Guillermo Romano Ibarra

Guillermo Romano Ibarra is a medical student at the University of Iowa, where he is also working on a PhD studying cystic fibrosis, a disease where mucus gets trapped in the lungs. When he is not looking at snot under a microscope, Guillermo likes to spend time outdoors with his dogs, swimming (preferably in a cold lake), or playing with his camera.

Who or what inspired you to tell your story?

My friends, classmates, and mentors. My doctors and physical therapists. My family. And my best friend, Justin.

What do you hope listeners take away from your story?

Resilience can come in the shape of friendships, family and community.

Rusty Johnson

Rusty Johnson has spent his professional life dedicated to helping at-risk children and youth throughout the country. For nine years, Rusty was raised in the Iowa foster care system before graduating college and pursuing a full-time career as a professional jazz saxophonist and child welfare advocate. Rusty works for Iowa’s leading nonprofit child welfare and family organization, Ellipsis, and he teaches private saxophone lessons. Rusty and his husband, Paul, live in Des Moines.

Who or what inspired you to tell your story?

Knowing that my story can influence others to make a difference in kids’ lives, no matter how difficult it might be to talk about my story is inspiration enough to do so.

What do you hope listeners take away from your story?

My hope is that people listening will look around them, their neighborhoods, communities, schools, etc., and remember the impact others in my story had on me and therefore question/act on the positive impact they can have with others.

Stevie Lang

Stevie Lang is a life transformation coach, intuitive energy reader and public speaker. She has transformed her own life multiple times, navigating career change, divorce, autism and estranged family. Her work connects people with their own inner wisdom so they can shift from self-doubt to confidence.

Who or what inspired you to tell your story?

There are people struggling with suicidal thoughts who need mental health support and love to recover. I am here today because someone noticed me, took the time to see me and offered their financial resources to get me the help I needed at a time I couldn’t get it for myself. Their generosity saved my life.

What do you hope listeners take away from your story?

Don’t underestimate the difference you, as a single, loving person can make in the life of another. Make all feelings belong and be present in each other’s humanness.

Patsy Shors

Patsy Shors grew up in Des Moines and has been married to John Shors for 55 years. She is the mother of four sons and the grandmother of seven. Patsy spent 35 years in health care, software development, and the nonprofit sector. She considers herself blessed to have had such a wonderful life.

Who or what inspired you to tell your story?

I'm writing a memoir about my childhood and I recalled this event that happened when I was 10 years old.

What do you hope listeners take away from your story?

To recognize how our life is impacted from the unexpected kindness of a stranger.

Yenny Briceno Soley

Yenny Briceno Soley was born and raised in Venezuela where she graduated from law school and got a master's in criminal justice. She came to the United States in 2015 seeking political asylum. Yenny works for the Polk County Attorney’s Office as a legal assistant on the misdemeanor docket.

Who or what inspired you to tell your story?

Cheryl and Courtney inspire me every day. Their purpose in life is to help others and I keep seeing that every day. They are amazing human beings.

What do you hope listeners take away from your story?

I hope to send the message of hope. Hard times will always come, but they don’t stay, they pass. And there will be always blessings on the way even during the worst times.

