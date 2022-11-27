ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around Burlington: Why Burlington brothers put a button on riverboat music

By Bob Hansen
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
It is not difficult to imagine Burlington’s three Moir brothers pacing the floor of their 1914 riverfront office as their blood pressure rose to apocalyptic heights. To say these prominent business men, who were then turning a beet red, were miffed would be an understatement.

In truth, they were beyond furious and, by golly, someone was going to pay. To make matters worse, the source for their unmitigated crankiness was just outside their Front Street button factory and was seemingly taunting them on a pleasant June afternoon.

The fly in the Moir family’s profitable ointment was the steamboat, Washington of the Streckfus Line, that had just pulled onto the Burlington levee to pick up an excursion party from the Eagles Club.

The Moirs didn’t really object to steamboats. Rather, their problem with the Washington was the boat signaled its arrival with a rousing chorus of the popular song “In the Good Old Summertime” as rendered on the boat’s gigantic steam calliope.

At the start of the 20th Century, any steam calliope was an object of great controversy along the Mississippi. Riverside communities were often divided into pro- and anti-calliope camps because what the steam piano lacked in musical finesse it more than made up for in volume.

In those days, a boat began pumping out a tune while still miles from the landing and continued long after the steamboat had tied itself to the shore. Boat owners viewed the calliope as a cheap form of advertising to let the shore-bound know a party could be had on the water.

The steam piano was an invention ideally suited for the floating wedding cakes that were the excursion boats. The keyboard and whistles for the instrument were usually on the boat’s top deck. But its heart was in the engine room where a steam line from the boiler fed the calliope.

The keyboard opened valves and fed live steam to an array of boat whistles. Each tuned to a different note and a determined player could coax what resembled a melody from the contraption.

The noise and music that emanated from the steam piano was what was driving the Moir’s frantic because the boat was often parked next to the button factory that was the source of the Moir family wealth.

In the factory, crews of women labored at punch machines cutting button disks from clam shells hauled from the river. Hourly production was everything and when the steamboat tied up outside the plant, production fell precipitously.

Despite the protests of their foremen, the women would leave their machines and gather at the windows to hear the sounds coming from the nearby steamboat. Time was money for the Moirs, and time was being wasted on the music.

The brothers complained to the boat owner, but John Streckfus was a big fan of the calliope and held his boat, piano and musicians to a high standard. When a player fell short of his standards, Streckfus was known to leave the boat’s pilot house, walk to the engine room and disconnect the steam lines leading to the instrument.

Streckfus championed the calliope and no button puncher was going to stop his boats from featuring it. The Moirs then upped their game. They complained to Burlington’s city council. But calliope fans rallied to the cause and the council refused to shut the music down.

Finally, the Moirs brought in a team of lawyers and got Streckfus’s attention. The brothers threatened to sue for damages and said they would seek a $500 judgement against the boat line.

The town was now divided and arguments erupted at dinner tables, tavern bars, and church suppers. But finally saner heads prevailed. Although music was personal and added to the culture of the city, $500 was still $500.

The Streckfus lawyers proposed a compromise. The boats would still play the steam piano when they approached Burlington and the button factory. But once it tied up, the music would stop. It wouldn’t start up until the boat cast off and was a minimum of one-half mile from the levee.

The Moirs very reluctantly agreed and quiet of a sort returned to the Burlington levee. The music may have stopped, but at least the buttons kept coming.

