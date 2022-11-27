Meet West Central senior Kaiden Droste, The Hawk Eye's Offensive Player of the Year

BIGGSVILLE, Ill. — Superman.

That is how West Central High School assistant football coach Steve Arnold describes Kaiden Droste, the Heat's phenomenal running back who put up numbers this season which put him among the elite in Illinois high school football history.

Droste may be slight in build — he is listed at 5-foot-9, 162 pounds — but the impact he makes on the gridiron is enormous.

Droste put up astonishing numbers for the Heat this season, averaging 15.1 yards per carry. He finished with 3,274 rushing yards on 216 carries and scored a whopping 60 touchdowns.

Droste played a major role in helping the Heat win the Illinois 8-player state championship in just their third season since switching from the 11-player game.

"It's been a crazy season, for sure," said Droste, The Hawk Eye's Offensive Player of the Year. "Some of these have just been in half games. All three of us backs there are doing absolutely amazing. But none of that would happen without that offensive line up front. They put in the work up there to help us running backs and even Mason (Carnes) running the ball the way he does."

"Kaiden is a better person than he is a player and he's a two-time all-state player," West Central head coach Jason Kirby said. "That tells you what type of person he is. He's humble. He is a great teammate. He's quick to point out the successes other people have had which have allowed him to have the success that he has. When you have young men like that as a part of your program, you feel awfully good about the things that you are doing."

Droste's value can be summed up in one sensational, season-saving run in the state semifinals. With the Heat trailing Polo by four points with 3.2 seconds left and 26 yards from paydirt, Kirby called a timeout and did not hesitate to draw up a play for Droste.

Droste took a pitch from Carnes to the left side, cut to the sideline and somehow weaved his way through four Polo defenders to find the end zone and send the Heat to the 8-player state championship game.

It is the stuff legends are made of.

"This has just been a fun year. I've never had a team like this before," Droste said. "We play as one. We don't have parts that are separated from everybody else. Everybody wants to be there. Everybody cares about it and that's what matters most. Who cares if all of us are not the most athletic in the world? We all care and and that's why we are successful because we have our hearts in the game. It's just been an amazing year so far."

A week later, Droste scored four touchdowns to help the Heat to a 44-36 victory over Amboy in the state championship game, cementing his name in West Central football lore.

"It's just amazing to know that the team and the community we have behind us is just absolutely unreal. To make history like this is just absolutely insane," Droste said. "It's amazing to know that this will go down in the books. Our team, our group, is never going to be able to play together again. This was our last night together. To know that we went down and made history with it is just absolutely amazing. I love every one of these guys."

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.