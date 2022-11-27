ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, IA

Meet Winfield-Mount Union junior Cam Buffington, The Hawk Eye's Defensive Player of the Year

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYrpy_0jOwNhyK00

WINFIELD — At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, it's easy to see why the University of Iowa took an early flier on Winfield-Mount Union High School junior Cam Buffington.

Buffington can simply do it all on the football field, and he's pretty darn good in every other sport he plays, too.

Buffington, who can stuff a basketball and run the 100-meter dash in 11.31 seconds, is at his finest on the gridiron.

Buffington put together another all-state season for the 6-4 Wolves, who qualified for the 8-player playoffs this season.

Buffington, who switched from quarterback to running back on offense this season, had an enormous impact on defense. He finished fourth in 8-player in tackles with 95 1/2, 76 of which were solo. His three interception returns for touchdowns tied him for best in 8-player and his three defensive touchdowns tied him for second in 8-player. He was eighth in 8-player with 112 interception return yards.

It was Buffington's best season to date by far, and his senior season is less than nine months away.

"I really focused on my tackling this year," said Buffington, The Hawk Eye's Defensive Player of the Year. "We did better tackling as a team and I improved this year, too. I feel like I am a smarter player now. As a linebacker I try to lead the way. I feel like we worked on our physicality this year. The game is slowing down a lot for me. Now I can see the holes develop. I could really notice the game slowing down for me as the year went along."

Buffington, who was injured in the Moravia game and missed the Iowa Valley game, came back to have a banner season, nearly doubling his defensive totals from the previous year.

For his career, Buffington has 201 tackles — 149 solo — with 2 1/2 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He has recovered two fumbles and intercepted five passes, returning all five for touchdowns.

"Last year was super hard, but this year felt so much better," Buffington said. "I didn't feel as much pressure this year. There weren't a ton of nerves and the game was slowing down. I had a lot more fun."

Buffington is looking forward to his senior season on the gridiron. It will mean a new position on offense for the fourth straight year, and another chance to take a big leap forward defensively in what looks to be a big season for the Wolves.

"I will probably be switching to offensive guard next season. It's not really than big of a change. I will get to play alongside my cousin, Cooper Buffington, who is the other offensive guard," Cam Buffington said. "I hope to have a dominating season. We've got a good sophomore class ready to step up for us. It should be a great season."

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

Comments / 0

Related
stormlakeradio.com

DeJean Receives B1G Ten Honor

University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year to highlight Iowa’s defensive honors on the all-conference teams. The Big Ten announced the defensive awards Tuesday and will announce offensive awards Wednesday.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Murray’s massive night helps return Iowa to the win column

(Iowa City) Iowa defeated Georgia Tech in men’s college basketball 81-65 on Tuesday. Kris Murray registered 31 points, 20 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks. He made 11/18 field goals, 4/8 3-pointers, and 5/8 free-throws. Filip Rebraca added 13 points and 7 rebounds. Tony Perkins scored 11 points and Connor McCaffery finished with 10 point and 10 rebounds.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Historic Night For Kris Murray In Iowa Win [WATCH]

In the final year of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Kris Murray made sure people would remember his performance. Murray became the first Iowa Hawkeye player since Bruce King in 1977 to score 30 or more points and pull down at least 20 rebounds in the same game. Murray went off for 31 points and 20 rebounds in Iowa's 81-65 win over Georgia Tech Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that both totals are career highs for Murray. The night was also special to head coach Fran McCaffery who got career win number 499.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Hawkeye Football: Iowa Transfer Portal Entry Tracker

The college football landscape has gone through slow evolutions over time, but in the last few years it has shifted dramatically. We are now in the era of the transfer portal and NIL and things are vastly different than they were just a few short seasons ago. With one time no-penalty transfers now an option and players able to legally accept payment for use of their name, image and likeness, the transfer portal has become a virtual online retailer of college athletes. Coaching staffs with needs can sift through the players who have entered the portal and pick and choose what they need. Of course, each player comes with a price tag and those prices can’t be paid by the schools, but deals can and will be done over the coming weeks in droves.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Georgia Tech vs. Iowa

Iowa basketball returns to the floor on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as the Hawkeyes will take on Georgia Tech in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 coming into this contest and are fresh off a loss to TCU in The Emerald Coast Classic title game, while the Yellow Jackets are 4-2, with their most recent game coming against North Alabama, which resulted in a win.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Running Event Held in Eastern Iowa to be Cancelled in 2023

If you are a fan of or have participated in the CRANDIC races in previous years, I have some bad news for you. This race has been canceled and will not be brought back in 2023. According to the Corridor Running board Facebook page, there are multiple issues preventing this race from happening next year. According to CBS2Iowa, the CRANDIC races began in 2018 as runners made their way from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

GoFundMe account started for Southeast Iowa man involved in crash

Fairfield, IA- An employer in Fairfield is seeking donations for a Stockport, Iowa man involved in a weekend motor vehicle crash. TV Station KTVO reports that Faircast Inc., started a GoFundMe account for one of its employees, Sean Reid of Stockport. Reid was driving in Henry County on Saturday, when...
STOCKPORT, IA
KCRG.com

No. 2 Iowa defeats Penn 26-11, but Brands says changes need to be made

People in Dubuque celebrated the holiday season with the annual Christmas on the Square. Man charged after incident involving gun in Waterloo. A Waterloo man is in custody after police say he shot at two people in a vehicle and left. Real Christmas tree buyers facing some higher prices. Updated:...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people died after a crash in Henry County, Iowa, Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Patrol, the car was traveling westbound on Highway 34 and went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, and landed in a ditch where it struck a parked truck. The car then rolled on its side.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey

St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Rollover accident kills two and injures three in rural Iowa

A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Iowa resulted in two fatalities and three injuries Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Police, the incident occurred near the intersection of US 34 and Racine Avenue, between Mt. Pleasant and Burlington, at about 4:10. 48-year-old Sean Reid of Stockport was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan when it inexplicably went off the road. It crossed eastbound traffic and entered the south ditch, then struck a parked truck. The minivan then rolled on its side and came to rest.
BURLINGTON, IA
977wmoi.com

Person Struck Near North Main & US-34 Intersection in Monmouth

On 11-23-22 at approximately 10:15pm, a person who was walking in the traffic lanes was struck by a vehicle East of the N. Main St. and US34 intersection. This occurred in the East bound lanes of traffic. Names of those involved are not being released at this time. The person who was struck was taken to OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth.
MONMOUTH, IL
WQAD

2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
DAVENPORT, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy