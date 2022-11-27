ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Book shows pirate lives were violent, but democratic | DON NOBLE

By Don Noble
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wzN6g_0jOwNWDD00

Keith Thomson of Birmingham has been interested in pirates for a very long time. Before he brought out his action novels, “Once a Spy” and “Twice a Spy,” he had written the novel “Pirates of Pensacola.” Thomson knows pirates, and after reading "Born to be Hanged," a nonfiction historical account of a major pirate expedition in Central America in the 17th century, you will, too.

In the city of Panama, on the west coast of Central America, there was treasure.

From there, galleons of the Spanish fleet loaded up with gold and silver and took it home.

Pirates, who were mostly English — England was usually at war with Spain — sailed around the Caribbean, mainly. But one pirate gang concocted a daring plan. To gain some legitimacy as privateers, they agreed to help rescue an Indian princess who had been captured by the Spanish and, with Indian guides, they crossed the Isthmus by canoe and on foot.

It was fantastical, dangerous and unpleasant beyond description.

There were biting insects and botflies that lay eggs under your skin, various pit vipers, scorpions, caimans that are 8 feet long, poisonous frogs, tarantulas and 1,000-pound anacondas up to 40 feet long.

There were trees with poisonous fruit and one tree with bark sap so toxic if it falls on you, say while you are sheltering under the tree during rain, it can kill you.

And some of the time they traveled by canoe on wild rivers and risked drowning. None of these pirates had been to summer camp as children and most could not swim a stroke, but they followed a pirate precept: If you were born to be hanged, you would not die by drowning. Lots of them died by drowning.

Thomson dispels some myths. Pirates did not wear high boots. That was invented by Hollywood. They did not say “Aaaargh.” The skull and crossbones flag was not in wide use but the pirates would sometimes fly a red flag which meant "no quarter will be given, no prisoners taken." That would chill the blood.

They might, however, when flush with booty, keep a parrot or a monkey on their shoulder.

And booty, as well as adventure, was the whole point of all this. A Spanish treasury or galleon might contain 50,000 or 100,000 pieces of eight, a silver coin. Pay for a civilian seaman was about 100 a year. A pirate whose share was, say, 247 pieces of eight could buy a farm and 12 cows in England.

They often scored huge prizes but, alas, they then went to port and gambled and drank with breathtaking excess, sometimes spending or losing two or three thousand in a night.

(At sea, the pirates drank a gallon of beer or a pint of rum a day.)

One learns odd things. I have always known the word "careen. " As in "The drunk student careened down the hallway, lurching from side to side, wall to wall." Thomson explains that the wooden hulls of ships became fouled with barnacles and seaweed and had to be cleaned or the ship lost speed. Speed, when escaping from Spanish warships, was crucial, so from time to time the pirates would find a secluded cove, run the ship up in high tide, and at low tide when the ship was sort of lying on its side, clean half the hull. The next day they would clean the other side: careening.

The smart money in the Caribbean opened saloons and brothels, just as in California in 1849, stores that sold tents and pots and pans made their owners rich.

Pirates, we learn, were truly a band of brothers — their lives depended on it. They were also amazingly democratic, voting on whether to attack or not, and a mutiny, to replace the captain, was actually a vote of no confidence.

Voting on when to go home because they had enough booty, however, was problematical, since the pirates who had squandered their share in port wanted to continue and the more prudent wanted to go home and buy a farm.

Just sailing from place to place could be deadly as they might be sunk in a storm, or become becalmed and suffer from lack of water, scurvy, even starvation. This gang sailed and raided for months before returning to England around Cape Horn.

Thomson, using several diaries and histories of the time, describes in fascinating detail the pirates’ tactics while attacking ships and seaside towns, and bloody fights they are.

In battle, pirates were fine marksmen and ferocious hand-to-hand fighters but many were killed and wounded.

But they had this organized too.

The loss of an eye or finger was worth 100 pieces of eight, left leg, 400, right leg 500, same with arms.

Thomson tells this story with verve, a sardonic and playful wit. It is really fun.

And never waste sympathy on the Spaniards. They were, by all accounts, heartless. They believed the natives “benefitted from Spanish tutelage as well as from conversion to Christianity, objectives that were easier to achieve if the would-be converts were first enslaved.” Thomson includes an anecdote where a mine worker, a mother, needed a few minutes to nurse her infant. The Spanish overseer smashed the baby against a rock. No delays were permitted. The Spanish even invented waterboarding.

Don Noble’s newest book is Alabama Noir, a collection of original stories by Winston Groom, Ace Atkins, Carolyn Haines, Brad Watson, and eleven other Alabama authors.

“Born to be Hanged: The Epic Story of the Gentlemen Pirates Who Raided the South Seas, Rescued a Princess, and Stole a Fortune”

Author: Keith Thomson

Publisher: Little, Brown & Co.

Pages: 384

Price: $ 32 (Hardcover)

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Book shows pirate lives were violent, but democratic | DON NOBLE

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

45 Years Ago: Did an Alien Called Vrillon Hack Into English TV?

It’s often remarked upon that when a greater being attempts to contact humanity, it chooses quiet backwater areas instead of going straight to the top. So it was when, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1977, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command took over TV airwaves to warn the world of the risk of its destruction, he spoke via a regional broadcaster with a maximum audience of about 500,000 households in the south of England.
The List

The Best Mystery Books Of 2022

There's something soothing about a good mystery. Hear us out: when you sink into a mystery, there's an unwritten contract between author and reader that, no matter how long it takes us to finish the book, there will be a satisfying conclusion (via Washington Post). There's a general plot structure readers can count on, MasterClass explains, that starts with a character trying to solve a mystery and ends when they've discovered the truth.
Variety

Bob Dylan Says He ‘Regrets’ an ‘Error in Judgment’ in Selling Machine-Signed Art and Books: ‘I Want to Rectify It Immediately’

Bob Dylan issued a rare public statement Friday night to admit that he “regrets” having made “an error in judgment” in using machine technology to affix duplicate signatures to artwork and books that were advertised and sold as hand-signed over the past three years. He says the use of autopen signatures only occurred since 2019, when he was afflicted with a case of vertigo, and on through the pandemic, when he was not able to have staff assist him with the hand-signing he had previously done. Dylan says was given “the assurance that this kind of thing is done ‘all...
AOL Corp

Oh no. There's another 'Bambi' live action in the works. And it's a horror film.

As if the original animated classic wasn't heartbreakingly morbid enough, Hollywood's decided 'Bambi' needs more than one hyperrealistic version, too. Oh, and why not make one a horror movie where the animated woodland creature is a vicious killing machine?. The horror revenge tale, currently titled Bambi: The Reckoning, is helmed...
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: ‘Nanny’ is a potent, haunting, and timely fable

Director Nikyatu Jusu’s debut feature, Nanny, begins with a potent image. Our main character, Aisha (Anna Diop), is sleeping in bed as water is creeping into the frame, onto sheets. A spider crawls across her face, about to touch her mouth when she starts, finally awake. It won’t be...
booktrib.com

Literary Tale of Dark Forces, Genetic Manipulation and Culture Wars

Twins separated at birth, the subject of clandestine study. Two cells of jihadi terrorists whose anti-Western activities range from the satiric to the downright deadly. Two Russian mafia brothers, one a patron of the arts and the other behind bars for brutally murdering a rival. An enraged Muslim exotic club patron with a vendetta or two to settle.
comicon.com

A Chance Encounter With A Crew Of Eccentric Misfits: Previewing ‘Star Wars– The High Republic Adventures’ #1

Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1, dropping Wednesday from writer Daniel Jose Older and artist Toni Bruno. For young Padawan Sav Malagan, joining the ranks of the noble Jedi Order has been all she’s ever wanted. But a chance encounter with a crew of eccentric misfits makes her question everything she’s taken for granted in her life. Trapped aboard the ship of infamous space pirate Maz Kanata, will Sav ever be able to rejoin the Jedi? And if she spends much longer with Maz and her crew, will she even want to?
Time Out Global

The 15 best World War I movies of all time

From ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ to ‘Gallipoli’: Great War films ranked by historical accuracy. World War I has inspired not just some of the greatest war films, but a few of the greatest films ever made. Maybe because they’ve wrestled with complex themes of sacrifice, trauma, justice, social hierarchy, nationhood and the nature of comradeship, and eschewed simpler heroics, films like Paths of Glory, All Quiet on the Western Front and La Grande Illusion have only grown in stature over the years.
Salon

The evolution of lighthouse keepers, the isolating yet romantic profession

Based on Winsor McCay's 1905 comic strip "Little Nemo in Slumberland," Netflix's dreamy adventure film "Slumberland" follows an intrepid young girl whose imagination takes her on an epic quest alongside a hulking companion and her best friend Pig. Our protagonist in question is Nemo, played by Marlow Barkley, who lives...
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy