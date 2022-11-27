Katherine “Katie” Kuplic, of Stevens Point, passed away on November 29, 2022, after 86 beautiful years, while residing at Dimensions Living due to Alzheimer’s. Katie was born September 21, 1936, to Earl and Pauline (Cummins) Elder in Stanley, WI. She attended school in Stevens Point and went on to work as a telephone operator. She married Elroy Kuplic on October 10, 1959, and became a homemaker. Katie and Elroy eventually moved their family to Galloway, WI in 1970. Elroy passed away in 1990. Years later, Katie made her way back to Stevens Point, WI, to be near her dear friend, John Frederiksen.

