spmetrowire.com
Letter: Columnist wrong about voter knowledge
Mr. Kontos, in response to your recent column on the fall referenda questions and how uneducated the public is on these issues (Column: The democratic abdication of responsibility, Nov. 27) I can only say this. Au contraire mon frère. Or, just the opposite is true. Not only did the...
spmetrowire.com
STATE OF WISCONSIN VILLAGE OF PLOVER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
STATE OF WISCONSIN VILLAGE OF PLOVER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at an election to be held in the Village of Plover on the first Tuesday of April, 2023, being the 4 th day of said month, the following offices are to be elected:. ONE VILLAGE PRESIDENT, for the term...
spmetrowire.com
What can I do about slow mail delivery, delays?
Residents across the area say they’re still experiencing mail delays even after months of lodging complaints. Bryan Reeves, the lead customer relations coordinator of the United States Postal Service-Wisconsin District, said the postal service does take mail complaints very seriously but added they’ve only recently onboarded “several” new employees who are still becoming accustomed to their jobs.
spmetrowire.com
S.C. Swiderski, LLC vs. Jeffrey Baptiste et al Summons and Complaint Small Claims
S.C. Swiderski, LLC vs. Jeffrey Baptiste et al Summons and Complaint Small Claims. Plaintiff: S.C. Swiderski, LLC 401 Ranger St Mosinee WI 54455. Defendant: Jeffrey Baptiste Apt 116 3560 Willow Dr. Plover, Wis. 54467. Defendant: Keith Peterson Apt 116 3560 Willow Dr. Plover, Wis. 54467. This form does not replace...
spmetrowire.com
Worzalla raises nearly $50K for United Way of Portage County
Worzalla raised nearly $50,000 for the United Way of Portage County’s Live United, Give United campaign. Money raised for the campaign will go to United Way programs that help Portage County families in need. “Worzalla associates know that when we all come together, we can have a great impact...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties
Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
wausharaargus.com
Wautoma Solar Project update - December 2022
Pile driving and electrical cable installation continues across several project areas at Alliant Energy’s Wautoma Solar site. Approximately 55% of all piles and nearly all of the underground direct current (DC) cable have been installed to date. In a milestone for the site, the project team has begun installing...
spmetrowire.com
Valentina Peguero-Lawlor
After a long illness, Valentina Peguero-Lawlor passed away in her Stevens Point home on November 26, 2022. Valentina was the younger daughter of Angel Maria Peguero Muñoz and Isabel Reyes de Peguero. With her older sister, Eusebia, and her two younger brothers, Angel and Rafael, Valentina grew up in Dajabón, the Dominican Republic.
spmetrowire.com
Katherine “Katie” Kuplic, 86
Katherine “Katie” Kuplic, of Stevens Point, passed away on November 29, 2022, after 86 beautiful years, while residing at Dimensions Living due to Alzheimer’s. Katie was born September 21, 1936, to Earl and Pauline (Cummins) Elder in Stanley, WI. She attended school in Stevens Point and went on to work as a telephone operator. She married Elroy Kuplic on October 10, 1959, and became a homemaker. Katie and Elroy eventually moved their family to Galloway, WI in 1970. Elroy passed away in 1990. Years later, Katie made her way back to Stevens Point, WI, to be near her dear friend, John Frederiksen.
spmetrowire.com
PCSO swears in new corrections officer
The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office has hired a new corrections officer. Allisha Bink, 21, was sworn into her role by Sheriff Mike Lukas on Nov. 21. Bink has a degree in criminal justice and previously graduated from Adams-Friendship High School. Law enforcement runs in her family—she is the niece of police officer Mike Bink, who retired from the Stevens Point Police Department in 2017.
neenahsatellite.com
Neenah Joint School District Receives Exceeding Expectations Score for 2021-’22 School Year Report Card
Neenah Joint School District announced the Exceeds Expectations designation for the 2021-’22 school year report card in an email sent to parents and teachers on Nov. 15. “I am proud of our students and staff. So many people around here give their hearts and souls to doing good work, so I love that this work is recognized in some way,” Principal Brian Wunderlich said.
Recycling Today
Sonoco announces shutdown of tube, core operations at Wisconsin facility
Sonoco has confirmed it will discontinue its tube and core operations at its Wisconsin Rapids facility, a decision it says was driven by inflation and “excess machine and facility capacity” throughout the organization. According to a report from the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, Christy Thompson, global marketing and communications...
Remains of Wisconsin man who went missing in 1976 identified
Montana authorities said Tuesday that human remains found in Carbon County about 18 years ago have been identified as those of a Wisconsin hitchhiker who left his home state to flee legal trouble.
spmetrowire.com
UW-Stevens Point graduate student’s journey leading her back home
A journey that started in Lac du Flambeau, led to the South and West, then to Stevens Point may lead UW-Stevens Point graduate student Candace Thompson right back where she started. A member of the Ojibwe Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the Tohono O’odahm Nation of...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Not Guilty Plea for Man Accused of Aggressive Grandparent Scam in Central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A California man accused of duping thousands of dollars from several residents in Marathon County and elsewhere in Central Wisconsin has entered a not guilty plea to charges of theft and false representation. William Comfort is facing three felony counts for theft of between $10,000...
WBAY Green Bay
Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A gas leak on the east side of Green Bay put people throughout Brown County and even in neighboring Outagamie County on alert due to an apparent glitch in the emergency management’s alert system. According to the police department, the gas leak came from...
Trio breathes new life into Wausau icon Hiawatha
A Wausau bar and grill that closed in September after nearly 50 years in business will reopen this month as Hiawatha Sports Bar, thanks to the efforts of three longtime friends who see enormous potential in the iconic spot. Kris Mcmahon said he and his two best friends, Bobby Reed...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
WSAW
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
WSAW
Two animals dead in Antigo trailer fire
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - At 2:16 p.m., the City of Antigo Fire Department responded to a trailer home engulfed in flames at 1601 10th Ave. in the City of Antigo. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon the arrival of the first units. The lone occupant of the structure was...
