NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Henry Martín, Luis Chávez End Mexico's Goal Drought Vs. Saudi Arabia
Mexico is finally on the board. Henry Martín's 47th-minute goal gave Mexico a pivotal 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia in its Group C finale of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Cesar Montes got the heel flick that Martín got to first and put into the net to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mexico Falls Short on Goal Differential Vs. Saudi Arabia, Eliminated From World Cup
Mexico has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite goals from Henry Martín and Luis Chávez, Mexico fell short based on goal differential with a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia. With Argentina's 2-0 win over Poland, Mexico's minus-one goal differential wasn't enough to Poland's zero. Saudi...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cody Gakpo Continues Breakout Performance With Goal Vs. Qatar
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cody Gakpo is a certified World Cup star through three games. The 23-year-old Dutch winger recorded his third goal of the tournament on Tuesday to put the Netherlands up...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How the USMNT Reached the World Cup Round of 16
The U.S. men's national team has advanced. Faced with a win-or-go-home scenario, the United States toughed out a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The USMNT entered the third and final group stage matchday in third place behind second-place Iran,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Melbourne Bursts Into Celebration Amid Australia Win at 4 a.m.
No, seriously, Melbourne erupted in celebration early Thursday morning when Australian midfielder Mathew Leckie scored a solo goal in the 60th minute to give the Socceroos a 1-0 win against Denmark. The iconic win sent Australia to the knockout stage where it seeks to book a spot in the World...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Poland in Group C World Cup Match
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have squared off on some of soccer’s biggest stages. Between the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or races, Messi and Lewandowski are among the best players of their generation. Now, the two legends will take their competition to the World Cup. Messi and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Teen Cuts Off Teacher to Announce USMNT's World Cup Win Over Iran
The World Cup is part of the curriculum this year. After the United States men’s national team clinched a spot in the knockout stage after a 1-0 victory over Iran on Tuesday, fans across the country went wild. And rightfully so. This California high school student was no different,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Argentina Breaks 0-0 Deadlock Seconds Into Second Half
Just seconds into the start of the second half, Argentina finally found their footing. Alexis Mac Allister struck a shot straight past Wojciech Szczesny off an assist from Nahuel Molina in the 46th minute of play. This was the 19th shot on goal for the Polish goalkeeper, and the first he let through.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round
After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men's National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 30
It was an exciting Tuesday in the World Cup stratosphere as the group stage for Groups A and B came to a flashing finale. England defeated Wales 3-0 with the great work of Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford. The United States followed in a similar fashion, beating Iran 1-0 after a Christian Pulisic goal.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make
Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
USMNT vs. Iran 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s now all to play for on Tuesday. Following the United States men’s national team’s 0-0 draw with England and Iran’s 2-0 win over Wales on Friday, the scenario for the U.S. is as clear as ever: win or go home.
