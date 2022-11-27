TED Talks launch in Bradenton with TEDxBradenton

Access. When in your life has your path been changed or challenged by access?

How do you access the resources you need to pursue your dreams? Who do you have access to that can help you if you need something? In your daily life, what kinds of access do you grant or restrict to people who need something from you? Access to _________ is key to individual success. Access to __________ is key to a thriving community. How would you answer?

This year, TED Talks launched in our community with TEDxBradenton tackling the subject of “access” in both personal and community settings. TEDx events like TEDxBradenton are locally produced extensions of the globally popular TED Conference where diverse voices collaborate to create meaningful dialogue about issues that matter to our community.

TEDxBradenton speakers came from a wide range of experiences: artists, CEOs, doctors, parents, neighbors, entrepreneurs, students, and retired people. Public, private and nonprofit organizations came together to support the event financially, joined by dozens of ticket buyers at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature.

Together, speakers and participants spent the day thinking about and discussing some of the toughest questions of our time, approaching them with innovation, enterprise, and optimism. The result? Here are words directly from participants:

“TEDxBradenton showcased the best of what is possible in Bradenton.”

“This event offered initiative ideas and actions to help the community.”

“An experience that is truly breathtaking at times, and ultimately life changing.”

Event sponsor Shelena Scott of Scott’s Exotic Plants shared an example of access that illustrates the positive ripples TEDxBradenton creates: “As nursery owners, we know that just being around thriving plants can improve people’s mental and physical wellbeing. Now imagine gathering together so many thoughtful and positive people focused on a thriving community. A lot of good will grow from this!”

Launching TEDx in Bradenton inspires people to change their lives, futures and, ultimately, the world. How will you support and contribute to positive change in our community?

Save the date now for TEDxBradenton 2023, happening Friday, Sept. 29. Venue announcement, speaker call, and more details coming in early 2023.

Follow along on social media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn), sign up for email updates, and watch all of the videos on YouTube.

Evelyn Almodóvar and Catherine Ferrer are co-organizers of TEDxBradenton.

Evelyn is a human services professional who has lived and worked in Bradenton for more than seven years, most recently as a behavioral health strategist and supporter of “Friendly City Forward.” Becoming a TEDx licensee was inspired by her doctoral research work on local systems and community collaborative efforts with Northcentral University. If Evelyn gave a TED Talk, her idea would be how putting youth in positions of leadership in our communities, government, and organizations will give us the highest ROI — always.

When Catherine Ferrer is not helping grow her family business Stronger Moving & Delivery Service, she is a freelance placemaking facilitator and mother of two. If she were to give a TED Talk, her idea would be how Bradenton could tackle the challenges of physical inactivity, social isolation, climate change, and economic prosperity by creating an extensive network of multi-use trails that allow people to bike safely anywhere they need to go.