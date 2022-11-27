Read full article on original website
🚨WINTER WEATHER LIVE BLOG🚨Snow totals are in – Who has the most?
REGIONAL – Kittitas and Yakima Counties are in for their first significant snowfall of the 2022 winter season. We’ll see more rain in the Tri-Cities area into the lower parts of the valley, however, it is possible we’ll see a little snow as well. This will make for travel conditions to be messy, especially for the morning commute. PLAN AHEAD!...
Astria Sunnyside Hospital to stop performing heart procedures due to staffing issues, rising costs
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — In a little more than two weeks, Astria Health will stop offering invasive and minimally invasive heart procedures and interventional cardiology services at its clinics and its Sunnyside hospital and clinics in Sunnyside. Hospital officials told KAPP-KVEW the change — which will take effect Dec. 16 — is due to staffing challenges and the rising costs of...
‘We’re all about growth’: Yakima man’s new store a hub for positive energy
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Alignment Company is a new store in Downtown Yakima that’s all about spreading positive energy, self-improvement and inspiration to everyone, but especially the younger generation. The store, located at 12 S. 2nd St., celebrated its grand opening on Small Business Saturday, with a line of customers stretching all the way outside the shop, wanting to purchase...
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Granger's dinosaur-size dreams are coming true
You have to admire a town like Granger. It’s small (3,624 at last count) but growing — up by 12% in the past decade or so, according to the 2020 census. And it’s young. Roughly half the people who live there are under age 18. Maybe you’ve...
Yakima Herald Republic
Outdoors What's Happening: Nov. 30, 2022
Central Washington faculty member and physical geographer Karl Lilquist will lead the program "The History of Snowshoeing" at The Cascadians' general meeting Wednesday at Meyer Auditorium at The Terraces at Summitview. Lilquist plans to put special emphasis on contributions from former Cascadians and Ellensburg residents, Bill and Gene Prater. The...
Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals
Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish School District audit questions spending on wrestling trips, spotty record keeping
An audit report of the Toppenish School District highlighted concerns with spending on trips, particularly those taken by the wrestling team, and questionable credit card use. The report also found spotty record keeping in some areas. Toppenish school board President Clara Jimenez promised to strengthen the district’s internal controls to...
Yakima Herald Republic
First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington
The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
Yakima Herald Republic
As hospitals strain, a Yakima family shares its struggle with RSV
Rachelle Zimmerman gripped the steering wheel of her car as she left Yakima on a Wednesday morning. She was on her way to see her 3-year-old son, Colt, who just hours before had been airlifted to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane. Since Saturday, Colt had been lethargic, experiencing...
Yakima Herald Republic
Dan L. Owen, 94
Dan L. Owen, 94, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Rexford Manor, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Fire causes an estimated $100,000 damage to West Valley home
Yakima firefighters believe an overloaded electrical circuit started a fire that damaged a West Valley home Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the 900 block of South 80th Avenue around 6 a.m. for a house fire. Arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from a downstairs bedroom in the two-story house, according to a fire department news release.
yaktrinews.com
🚨❄️First Alert Weather ❄️🚨- Weather ALERT – Snow, snow to rain mix on the way – Jason
For Kittitas County and Yakima County, tonight will be the first significant snowfall since last winter. Temperatures for Yakima and Ellensburg won’t get to above freezing until the late morning, so the commute tomorrow will be filled with snow and slick conditions. In the morning to early afternoon, scattered snow to rain/snow mix could pop up. More scattered snow to rain/snow mix expected through Thursday. Tonight will be the major push of snow.
Yakima Herald Republic
Shirley A. Jett, 92
Shirley A. Jett, 92, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 23. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Business Q&A: The Andersons, Anderson Hay & Grain Co., Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Strong history and experienced personnel can be invaluable to a company — but so can an infusion of youthful enthusiasm and talent. The Anderson Hay and Grain Company in Ellensburg is fortunate to have all of the above, CEO Mark Anderson believes. And as a third-generation leader of the company, Anderson is pleased to see his children and others in their age group helping the business grow.
Yakima Herald Republic
Glen Stacy Hubbard, 62
Glen Stacy Hubbard, 62, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 23. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
City of Yakima settles lawsuit over dangerous intersection crash for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima’s insurance company is paying out a $3 million settlement in a lawsuit claiming poor road design and the city’s lack of action to correct it led to a crash that permanently injured a Yakima man. In the fall of 2015, Mario Garcia, Jr. was struck by another driver while trying to cross Fruitvale...
KIMA TV
YPD advised public to stay away from Spokane St. and S 10th Ave., area now secure
This morning, Police responded to the intersection of South 10th Avenue and Spokane St. around 8:15 to reports of a man waiving and pointing a rifle style firearm at neighbors and vehichles. When police arrived, the man continued to point the gun and barricaded himself in a shed before police...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima firefighters save person trapped for 5.5 hours
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Fire Department was joined by firefighters at the IAFF Yakima Training Center on November 25 for an entrapment emergency, according to the IAFF YTC post. Someone had gotten stuck after “the void they were in suddenly collapsed,” according to the post. As rocks and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Paulette Lamb, 61
Paulette Lamb, 61, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 24. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
IN BASKET: Four doctors join Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
An OB/GYN doctor, an infectious disease specialist and two cardiologists have joined the staff at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Dr. Noah Qualls has joined Memorial’s Generations OB/GYN. Qualls received his BA in business and finance from the University of Idaho and his doctor of medicine at the University of Washington. He completed his OB/GYN residency at UW as well.
