Effective: 2022-11-30 14:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Olympics; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches through Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...Olympic mountains and valleys, including Hurricane Ridge, Amanda Park, and Quinault, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

CLALLAM COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO