Effective: 2022-11-30 15:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, except 5 to 8 inches above 2000 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Accumulations will be transitioning to more showery in nature. This will bring horizontal variability to amounts in addition to the elevation variability.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO