Effective: 2022-11-30 18:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Eastern Highland County, and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. In West Virginia, Eastern Pendleton County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

