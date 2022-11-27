Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascade Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascade Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, except 5 to 8 inches above 2000 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Accumulations will be transitioning to more showery in nature. This will bring horizontal variability to amounts in addition to the elevation variability.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Willapa Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Willapa Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Accumulations will be transitioning to more showery in nature. This will bring horizontal variability to amounts in addition to the elevation variability.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Accumulations will be transitioning to more showery in nature. This will bring horizontal variability to amounts in addition to the elevation variability.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Olympics, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 14:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Olympics; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches through Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...Olympic mountains and valleys, including Hurricane Ridge, Amanda Park, and Quinault, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except 6 to 10 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Accumulations will be transitioning to more showery in nature. This will bring horizontal variability to amounts in addition to the elevation variability.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bremerton and Vicinity, Central Coast, Everett and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 14:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bremerton and Vicinity; Central Coast; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts possible with persistent showers or higher elevations. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 08:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area SNOW SHOWERS WITH LIGHT ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE Snow showers expected tonight through the Thursday morning commute in the lowlands of the lower Columbia, Portland- Vancouver Metro area, and the Central and Southern Willamette Valley. Snow will be spotty in nature, and will be combined with rain through most locations. Some areas, especially those above 500 ft, may see minor accumulations while others will see no snow. While accumulation may not be heavy, be sure to travel with care as roads may still be slick in spots. You can find current road conditions by dialing 5-1-1. For Oregon, visit www.tripcheck.com, and for Washington www.wsdot.com/travel.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 08:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; South Willamette Valley SNOW SHOWERS WITH LIGHT ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE Snow showers expected tonight through the Thursday morning commute in the lowlands of the lower Columbia, Portland- Vancouver Metro area, and the Central and Southern Willamette Valley. Snow will be spotty in nature, and will be combined with rain through most locations. Some areas, especially those above 500 ft, may see minor accumulations while others will see no snow. While accumulation may not be heavy, be sure to travel with care as roads may still be slick in spots. You can find current road conditions by dialing 5-1-1. For Oregon, visit www.tripcheck.com, and for Washington www.wsdot.com/travel.
