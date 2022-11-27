ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irion County, TX

High school football: Irion County hangs on to earn spot in state semis; Wall wins big

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago
CLASS 3A DIVISION II

WALL 30, IDALOU 0

Top performers

Highlights: Wall pitched a shutout to move on to the state quarterfinals.

Records: Idalou 9-4, Wall 12-1

Next: Wall will face Canadian in the state quarterfinals.

CLASS A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

IRION COUNTY 44, JONESBORO 43

Top performers

Irion County: Trevin Coffell 12 of 16, 160 yards, 3 TD passing; Parker Posey 6-17 rushing; Cotton Lawdermilk 10-14, TD rushing; Bo Morrow 7-97, 3 TD receiving

Jonesboro: Caleb Christel 4 of 7, INT, 2 TD, 101 yards passing, 27-143, 2 TD rushing; Jacob Cisneros 17-91, 2 TD rushing; Layden Nichols 3-62 receiving; Demarcus Acoff 2-55, 2 TD receiving

Highlights: The Hornets outscored Jonesboro 30-28 in the second half, including 22 fourth-quarter points to hand on for the victory. Acoff scored on a 28-yard TD pass late in the game but the point after kick failed, helping to secure Irion County’s victory.

Records: Irion County 12-0; Jonesboro 11-2

Next: Irion County vs. Abbott, TBA in state semifinals; Jonesboro season is complete

