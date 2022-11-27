ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has decades-long ties to Raven Industries: Looking Back

By Eric Renshaw
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3d9p_0jOwLnL600

Some of my most cherished childhood memories are of Thanksgiving mornings. I’d wake up a little later than on school days and the house would already smell of turkey and other delicious dishes. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade would be on the ol’ Sears solid state, showing me a procession of floats, marching bands, and balloons. The balloons, especially, held my attention enough to keep me out of the kitchen so that my mother could get something done.

When my family moved to Sioux Falls, it soon seeped into my consciousness that a local company was making the majority of the giant balloons featured in the parade. Raven Industries was a diverse company with many projects and divisions, but the balloons, made by what would become its Aerostar division, put Raven on the national radar.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade began in 1924 as the Macy’s Christmas Parade. It was a way to celebrate the start of the Christmas season, an increasingly important time of the year for retailers.

The first year showcased employees of Macy’s Herald Square, dressed in vivid costumes, marching to the store accompanied by bands, floats, clowns, and live animals on loan from the Central Park Zoo. There were lions, tigers, and bears (oh, my!), among others. The final float was the man himself, Santa Claus, arriving at the store where he would remain, taking notes from children about their Christmas wishes.

In 1928, the zoo animals, deemed too scary for some children, were given the day off. In their place were large helium balloons. The first set was designed by artist Tony Sarg, and constructed by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. The balloons were whimsical and expressionistic, but less likely to scare children. At the end of the parade, the balloons were released into the sky. There was a $100 reward to all who found and turned in the remnants after they returned to earth. In 1928, Macy’s began calling the event the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Tony Sarg continued to design balloons built by Goodyear through 1941, when the parade went on hiatus. The rubber used for balloons and other resources was needed for the war effort. Sarg died in 1942. When the parade resumed after the war, Goodyear handled the manufacture of new balloons, designed by various artists, until 1980. Kemp Balloons, Inc. took over manufacturing until 1983, when Macy’s approached Raven Industries. Raven signed on and began work on two new balloons for 1984. Raggedy Ann and Garfield would be their first entries into the event.

Raven reorganized in 1986, spinning off the inflatables division as Aerostar International Inc. Aerostar built inflatables for scientific research, parade balloons, and hot air balloons. That year the company produced Humpty Dumpty, baby Shamu, a starfish, and reworked the Olive Oyl balloon designed and built by Bob Kemp in 1982. Olive stood 75 feet tall, and was among the tallest balloons ever used in the parade. She was unable to stand upright during the 1985 parade; the cold, rainy weather was too much for the amount of helium her balloon could hold. To give the balloon more lift, Aerostar added Olive and Popeye’s baby, Swee’Pea, and a bunch of balloons for her to hold.

From 1984 to 2019, Aerostar built all of the balloons used in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, with only two exceptions: Bart Simpson in 1990, and Petula Pig in 1997. Memorable among the over 130 balloons and other inflatables created by Aerostar are Spider-Man, several versions of Snoopy, two Smurfs, Hello Kitty, Buzz Lightyear, Spongebob Squarepants, and many others.

In 2019, Macy’s and Aerostar parted ways after 35 years. Many of the balloons manufactured by Raven’s Aerostar division will continue to make occasional appearances in parades going forward. Sure, it’s disappointing to watch the parade, knowing that the local connection is missing, but still. Who’s not going to watch? What goes better with the smell of turkey in the oven than the Macy’s parade?

Comments / 0

Related
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Attention Sioux Falls Shoppers, Dillard’s Is Coming in 2023

So, were you brave enough to mix it up with the masses on Friday and do a little Black Friday shopping in pursuit of this year's must-have booming bargains?. I went out against my better judgment with my wife on Friday morning around 6:30. We hit the Mall and several department stores over the next few hours. And I am happy to say that I am still alive to talk about it. We didn't see any fights between holiday shoppers, nor did anyone try and steal anything out of our shopping cart, or rip anything out of our hands.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: November 27th

LUVERNE, MN (KELO) — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be boarding the Santa Train for a trip to southwest Minnesota. The Ellis & Eastern Railroad has stops scheduled in Rushmore, Adrian and Magnolia in the afternoon. The Santa Train’s final stop is at the Luverne depot at 4:30 p.m. The city park will be open for parking. Fireworks take place at 7 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

DTSF announces winners of 30th Annual Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The six award winners of The 30th Annual Parade of Lights presented by First Bank & Trust have been announced. Float awards were presented at the Parade of Lights After Party & Awards Ceremony at the Holiday Inn City Centre. Winners were selected from over 60 parade entries, including new floats and past favorites. The Parade of Lights has attracted thousands, with an estimated 54,300 in attendance for 2022!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Comings & Goings

A new gym, ETS Sioux Falls, specializes in individualized personal training for youth athletes and customized team training. It’s at 3505 S. Minnesota Ave. Services include speed, strength and power development training. It’s part of a national network for ETS Performance, which is based in Minnesota and has 23 locations in five states.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tuesday’s snow will help keep temperatures cooler longer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow cover could keep our temperatures colder. Tuesday brought plenty of snow in southeast KELOLAND. After enjoying many days of above-average temperatures, snow cover will help keep our temps colder. This phenomenon is known as albedo. Albedo is the fraction of radiation striking a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Grab and Go! Sioux Falls business celebrates 2 years on Black Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business celebrated its two year anniversary with a fun throwback event. Cole and Alisa Schantz have always been on the hunt for a good bargain. “We’ve just always been kind of- the kind of scavengers looking for treasures ourselves,” said Cole...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was a beautiful day to maybe go out for a run or a walk… which is what a crowd of people did at Fawick Park for the annual Jingle Bell Run. The annual 5K and 1-mile walk helps raise awareness about arthritis...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
97.3 KKRC

Popular Sioux Falls Event To End in 2023

One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls will be ending in 2023. Winterfest of Wheels, the car, motorcycle, and truck show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be ending its 15-year run after the February event. Organizers made the announcement on Facebook. Over the years, Winterfest of Wheels...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fair Market to open 2nd location December 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A discount grocery store in Sioux Falls is closer to expanding to a new location as shelves are going up and items are being delivered. Fair Market opened in March of 2021 and was acquired by Empower Sioux Falls in late July with hopes of expansion.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Faith Temple dog food giveaway Thursday, December 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — 300 households can sign up for free dog food through Faith Temple Food. The free dog food will be delivered through DoorDash, on December 1st, if you live within 10 miles of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The Faith Temple Food giveaway is done in partnership with the Helpline Center and United Way Worldwide. The next food giveaway is Friday, December 2nd.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Community mourns beloved Sioux Falls Bishop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bishop Swain, was loved by many, those closest to him remembering his legacy. Swain first served as an intelligence officer for the Air Force in the Vietnam War. Never expecting he would be called to serve as Bishop of Sioux Falls. “I received the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD: 25 crashes Tuesday morning as snow fell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snowy, slick road conditions in and around Sioux Falls caused delays and 25 crashes as more than 3 inches of snow fell Tuesday morning. Snowfall totals range from just over an inch up to four inches in some areas. Bonesteel 3″. Burke 4″. Crooks...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SFFR extinguish house fire in 5 minutes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue extinguished a house fire quickly upon arriving on the scene. No injuries were reported. According to the City of Sioux Falls press release, the dispatch received reports of a house on fire in west Sioux Falls at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Responding crews confirmed no one was in the house before they worked to extinguish the fire on the main level and basement within five minutes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy