Back in my college days in the early 80s, I use to go down to Roberto’s on Convoy Street at 2:00 AM to load up on during those nights I’d be cramming for finals. Great stuff.
Great article and well-researched! I live across the street from the location that was the tortilleria here in San Ysidro. That later became a Roberto's for a while. Nowadays it's a Robertacos.
Wow what a great story! Fond memories of Roberto's. Would go to dance to Tijuana and always end up at Roberto's for tacos sooo good and they were open late Chula Vista on Broadway. To this day I'm in my late 60's eat them and my children also we go there!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego LGBTQ bars turn to metal detectors after Club Q shooting
Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego
Tom York on Business: Camping World Buys 2 Local RV Dealerships Amid Dip in Demand
The Toast(ed) of Oceanside
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Top 10 Beginner Friendly Hikes Near San Diego
The Best San Diego Hikes for Non-Hikers
The mysterious Christmas tree at Cardiff State Beach!
San Diego considers end to 'zero tolerance' drug policy for county-subsidized housing
Compost bins rolling out in San Diego
Visit Oceanside Welcomes New Team Members as Destination Recovery Outpaces Predictions
San Diego Events Calendar: December 2022
Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 1 - 4
Business Roundup: Some La Jolla restaurants to close while new ones emerge along with other establishments
Hillcrest LGBTQ club The Rail adds metal detectors in the wake of the deadly Colorado Springs shooting
San Diego's Galapagos Grandma Celebrates 138th Birthday
San Diego Harbor Police arrest man after following teen girls onto boat
Multiple sailors hurt in fire aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Lake Calavera and Volcano Hiking Trail
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 11