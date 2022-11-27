Read full article on original website
Next-Gen Chevy Traverse To Launch First, Followed By GMC Acadia And Buick Enclave
GM is gearing up to launch several next-generation full-size crossover models, including the next-gen Chevy Traverse, next-gen GMC Acadia, and next-gen Buick Enclave. Now, GM Authority has learned the order in which GM will launch these three new crossovers. According to sources familiar with the matter, GM will launch the...
GM Confirms Large Electric Cadillac SUVs On The Way
For some time now, GM has been hinting a future fully electric, full-size Cadillac SUV. Now, during the recent GM Investor Day presentation, GM President Mark Reuss confirmed that such a vehicle is on the way, which should be called the Cadillac Escalade IQ, while its extended-wheelbase variant should be the Escalade IQL. These large, all-electric SUVs are expected to debut sometime during the 2024 calendar year.
2023 Chevy Blazer Highlighted In Charity Drive In Mexico
Shortly after the refreshed crossover’s official launch in the Latin American country, the all-new 2023 Chevy Blazer is highlighted in a new General Motors charity drive in Mexico. GM’s Mexican subsidiary presented “Blazer Route: a path with a cause” as its most recent social responsibility initiative in support of...
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Gets Price Increase In November
The 2023 Chevy Silverado HD introduces only minor changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year, with the nameplate receiving a full model refresh for the following 2024 model year. Now, however, GM has increased pricing for the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD during the month of November, 2022.
Chevy Silverado ZR2 Off-Road Racer Concept Revealed In Australia
Earlier this year, GM Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) announced that the Chevy Silverado ZR2 would be offered in Australia and New Zealand as a 2023 model-year vehicle. Now, GMSV has released an Australian-developed off-road racer concept based on the ZR2 as a promotional tool for the upcoming launch. Created by Chevrolet...
Buick Enclave Sales Place Third In Segment During Q3 2022
Buick Enclave sales increased in the United States and Mexico but decreased in Canada during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Buick Enclave deliveries totaled 7,904 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 4 percent compared to 7,623 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first...
2024 Chevy Trax vs. 2023 Chevy Trailblazer: Exterior Dimensions Compared
GM revealed the 2024 Chevy Trax this past October, pulling the sheets on an all-new entry-level vehicle for the small crossover segment. When it goes on sale next spring, the new Trax will be sold alongside the Chevy Trailblazer, and with that in mind, we’re taking a look at how the two crossovers compare in terms of exterior dimensions.
GM’s Cruise Publishes Its First Safety Report
When it comes to self-driving technologies, one of the biggest concerns for consumers is safety, which is no surprise given how uncomfortable it can be to ride in a vehicle that drives and steers on its own. To help customers stay at ease, GM’s Cruise has just crossed the 500,000-driverless-mile mark without any major incidents. To commemorate this event, Cruise has released its first Safety Report to publicly demonstrate how hard GM has been working on this technology.
A Brief History Of Cadillac 1940-1960: WW II And Beyond
1941 would end with the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, and the United States’ inevitable entry into World War II. This would result in a huge shift in manufacturing for nearly all American industries. 1941 brought a bit of homogenization to Cadillac, as the engine and drivetrain was common...
2023 Chevy Colorado Pricing Revealed
The 2023 Chevy Colorado got its big debut late in July, with GM ushering in a brand-new third generation for the nameplate. Now, GM Authority has exclusively uncovered in-depth 2023 Chevy Colorado pricing information ahead of official disclosure from the automaker. Per GM Authority sources, the 2023 Chevy Colorado starts...
No Chevy Express Discount Offers In November 2022
In November 2022, there continue to be no Chevy Express discount offers, though low-interest financing is available for up to 60 months on the full-size passenger and cargo van in select markets. See examples below. Chevy Express Discount Offers. Chevy Express example finance offers in November 2022 are as follows:
2023 Corvette Gets Recommended Rating By Consumer Reports
Released for the 2020 model year, the Chevy Corvette C8 is a highly desirable and sought-after performance vehicle. However, this ethos hasn’t been shared by all publications alike, as Consumer Reports had yet to recommend the purchase of the sports car. Now, this appears to have changed for the 2023 Corvette.
GM Not Abandoning ICE Vehicles Yet, Says Mark Reuss
During the recent GM Investor Day presentation, much of the focus was on the future of General Motors EVs. With a stated goal of launching 30 EVs by 2025, this should come as no surprise. But that doesn’t mean that GM has completely given up on ICE vehicles just yet, per comments from GM President Mark Reuss.
Next-Gen Buick LaCrosse Confirmed For China
GM is working on the next-generation Buick LaCrosse sedan for the Chinese market, as confirmed by recent statements made by GM President Mark Reuss. During a presentation given at the recent GM Investor Day event, Reuss addressed several future GM product plans, including plans for the Buick LaCrosse, stating that the LaCrosse “is China only as well.”
Cadillac XT6 Recalled For Faulty Rearview Camera
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of the 2020 Cadillac XT6 and 2021 Cadillac XT6 due to an issue related to the luxury crossover’s rearview camera. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with the optional Surround Vision feature may have a rearview camera that fails to work or functions intermittently due to coaxial cable connectors being improperly crimped.
2023 Jeep Compass Gets New Engine To Overpower Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain
GM rival Stellantis recently unveiled the latest 2023 Jeep Compass, and with it, a new turbocharged 2.0L I4 engine capable of producing more power and torque than rivals like the Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain. Prior to the introduction of the latest 2023-model-year vehicle, the Jeep Compass was offered with...
Upcoming Cadillac GT4 Interior Spotted In China: Photos
Just days after photos and details of the upcoming Cadillac GT4 leaked in China, the interior design of Cadillac‘s new small crossover has just been captured for the first time in that country. New images, posted on Chinese social media channels, show the upcoming Cadillac GT4 interior for the...
