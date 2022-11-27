Freeway Collision Sends Vehicle Crashing Down Embankment; Mother, Child Transported to Hospital

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle allegedly racing on a freeway caused an injury traffic collision involving a child Saturday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:14 p.m., Nov. 26, regarding a traffic collision on the South 605 Freeway and the 60 freeway in the City of Industry.

CHP and fire department personnel arrived and reported one vehicle in the number three lane and one vehicle off the freeway, down an embankment.

CHP reported that the vehicle that caused the crash was racing down the freeway when it crashed into the back of the other vehicle which caused it to shoot off into the embankment.

A child and mother were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The suspect that caused the crash was not transported and was at the scene.

