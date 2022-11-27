Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Group C has not at all unfolded as the world expected it to. Saudi Arabia were somewhat sent back to earth when a 2-0 loss to Poland followed their shock victory over Argentina. However, a win against Mexico would guarantee their group stage escape, their first in 28 years. Mexico's...
Sporting News
BOTHROYD: Moriyasu’s loyalty cost Japan World Cup knockout chance — but they can still make it against Spain
Japan missed out on a huge chance to book their place in the last 16 of the World Cup due to a misplaced sense of loyalty from Hajime Moriyasu. But the problem is not simply down to the head coach — this is something that has afflicted Japanese football for many years.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Sporting News
When is France vs Poland at World Cup? Date, time and history for Round of 16 match
Poland are up next for reigning champions France at the World Cup. Didier Deschamps rested a host of his stars for Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Tunisia, meaning Kylian Mbappe is among those who will be fresh to face a Poland side who got into the last 16 by the skin of their teeth.
Sporting News
Christian Pulisic injury update: USA star says 'I'll be ready' for Netherlands after heroic goal
United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic left the Americans' critical World Cup group stage clash with Iran at halftime after he suffered an abdominal injury while scoring late in the first half and was transported to a hospital for further examination. The USA talisman suffered the injury in...
Sporting News
Mexico's World Cup elimination hurts even more this time: The knockout-stage streak is over
It seemed as though Mexico’s last real breath of competition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was spent just three minutes into its final group game, against Saudi Arabia. Forward Alexis Vega got free with the ball and had only the goalkeeper to beat to invigorate El Tri’s opportunity for a spectacular, historic comeback. He did not beat the keeper. He did not score.
Sporting News
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia final score, result: El Tri out of World Cup 2022 on goal difference despite victory
Mexico could not extend their proud record of reaching the Round of 16 at every World Cup since 1994 as they beat Saudi Arabia but failed to progress after losing out to Poland on goal difference. El Tri had not experienced a group-stage exit at a global tournament since 1978...
Sporting News
Why Tim Weah goal vs. Iran was disallowed: How semi-automated offside VAR cost USA
In Tuesday's crucial USA vs. Iran World Cup match, Timothy Weah thought he had given the Americans a 2-0 lead just before halftime. Unfortunately for him — and the USMNT — it was disallowed after being ruled offside. It was an extremely tight call, but based on the...
Sporting News
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Mexico have been to the Round of 16 in seven straight World Cup tournaments, but if they don't win — and perhaps win big — against Saudi Arabia, they will be looking at a group exit that El Tri hasn't experienced at a World Cup since 1978. Anything...
Sporting News
Charles Barkley guarantees USA victory over the Netherlands in World Cup: 'We opening up a can of whoop-ass'
Charles Barkley feels good about the USA's odds against the Netherlands in the World Cup. "We going through the Netherlands," Barkley said confidently on TNT's Inside the NBA. "We opening up a can of whoop-ass. I guarantee the Netherlands is in trouble." If that wasn't enough, the NBA legend then...
Sporting News
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Sporting News
USA vs Iran final score, result: USMNT hang on, advance to knockouts as Pulisic scores winner but is injured
It was tense, it was nervy, and it was gut-wrenching at times for U.S. fans, but the United States advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Iran 1-0 in a must-win match. Needing simply a victory to advance, Christian Pulisic delivered the biggest moment of...
Sporting News
Canelo blasts Messi on Twitter after video shows Argentina star apparently cleaning floor with Mexico jersey
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to defend his country against all who he believes insults it. That includes international soccer icons. Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion from Mexico, took exception to the fact that Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, disrespected Mexico. Following a 2-0...
Comments / 0