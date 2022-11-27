ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mexico's World Cup elimination hurts even more this time: The knockout-stage streak is over

It seemed as though Mexico’s last real breath of competition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was spent just three minutes into its final group game, against Saudi Arabia. Forward Alexis Vega got free with the ball and had only the goalkeeper to beat to invigorate El Tri’s opportunity for a spectacular, historic comeback. He did not beat the keeper. He did not score.
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds

Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.

