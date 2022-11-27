Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Players to Add Week 13
Having a good fantasy draft sets a team up really well, but most of the time to win a fantasy football league, acquisitions need to be made during the season. Each week there are several players worth exploring on the waiver wire. Here are fantasy football players to add week 13. (Note: These are best used for standard scoring leagues. All players are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues)
College Basketball Picks Week of November 28
The college basketball season has started! There are plenty of big games that will be picked this year. Here are college basketball picks week of November 28. Go to our college basketball page for more stories like College Basketball Picks Week of November 28!. You can like The Game Haus...
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 5 Purdue vs. Florida State in Real Time, ACC/Big Ten Challenge
No. 5 Purdue basketball (6-0) tips off with Florida State (1-7) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time, so follow along below.
Fantasy Football Week 13 Quarterback Rankings
The 2022-23 NFL season has already been extremely entertaining. Bye weeks are starting to take place. This means that quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Sam Darnold will be out this week. On top of that injuries have started to mount up at this point of the season. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the fantasy football week 13 quarterback rankings.
NFL Week 13 Picks
The NFL season is here. Each week Cecil Walker and Joe DiTullio, of The Third and The Don Football Show, will make their picks for each NFL game. Here are the NFL week 13 picks. Go to our NFL page for more articles and updates like NFL Week 13 Picks!
Auburn to Hire Hugh Freeze as Head Coach
The University of Auburn is finalizing a deal to make Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze their head coach according to Ross Dellinger. Freeze has been at Liberty for four seasons and has posted a 34-15 record. He was able to go 10-1 with the Flames in 2020. Before his time...
Jahlani Tavai Signs 2-Year Extension with Patriots
The New England Patriots have extended linebacker Jahlani Tavai for two more years. Tavai has agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million extension through 2024. He was originally signed to the team’s practice squad back in 2021. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news via his Twitter account on Tuesday.
Darnell Mooney Out for Season with Ankle Injury
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is out for the remainder of the season. An ankle injury is sidelining Mooney, and it will apparently require surgery, pushing his return to the field back to the 2023 season. PFF’s Ari Meirov reported the news via Twitter on Monday. Mooney was...
Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location. He was being held at Lancaster Country Jail. “While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide a news release for a domestic-related arrest, due to the high-profile nature of the person involved and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made,” police said in a statement. Further details weren’t released.
Eddie Jackson Out Indefinitely with Lisfranc Injury
Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson is now out indefinitely with a foot injury. The team is afraid that Jackson has a “significant” Lisfranc injury, which may or may not need surgery. Jackson’s season is likely over if all sides agree he needs surgery. The NFL Network’s Mike...
Cincinnati snaps 3 game skid with win over Louisville
Cincinnati ended their trip to Maui on a positive note as they defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 81-62. The win secures a seventh-place finish for the Bearcats in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, as Louisville finishes last. Cincinnati improves to 4-3 on the young season after dropping their last three games on the road. The Cardinals continue to struggle early on, as they have yet to win a single game this season.
NFL Week 13 Picks Against the Spread
Buffalo Bills (-5) at New England Patriots. The Bills have notched two straight wins after losing two in a row. Playing the Patriots is never easy, but they have way more firepower and should be able to cover. Pick: Bills. Sunday Afternoon. Washington Commanders (-2.5) at New York Giants. Washington...
