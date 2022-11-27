ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Man hit by car along New Bern Ave. in Raleigh

Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash on New Bern Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a pedestrian collision on New Bern Ave. Tuesday night, the Raleigh Police Department has confirmed the man who was struck died from his injuries at the scene. Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, has been identified as the pedestrian hit at approximately 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night in...
GoFundMe for Raleigh mass shooting survivor surpasses goal; woman still in hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe for one victim of the mass shooting in Raleigh on Oct. 13 has surpassed its $50,000 goal. The fundraiser for Lynn Gardner, who was injured in the attack in the Hedingham neighborhood, has collected $52,375 as of Tuesday morning. The money will go toward medical bills and she faces a “long road to recovery,” the GoFundMe page stated.
Woman shot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday night in Durham. Before midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 400 block of Old Oxford Road. A woman with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital. No additional details were available. Anyone with information is asked to...
Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
