cbs17
‘I just shot him’: 911 call details weekend Raleigh North Hills mall shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is learning more about the shooting at North Hills mall on Sunday night. An adult male was shot on Sunday night shortly after 7:20 near the Regal movie theater at North Hills. Officers said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
Trial starts for man accused of killing North Carolina man during Craigslist sale in 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two years ago, William “Andy” Banks went missing after meeting someone from Craigslist to sell a vehicle in Raleigh. Banks body would later be found in Virginia. On Tuesday, the trial of his suspected murderer, Justin Fernando Merritt, of Danville, Va., began. In 2020, Banks’ family said he was meeting someone […]
Forensic experts: Blood, bullets, cleaning supplies found inside of Range Rover after Raleigh man killed in botched Craiglist sale
RALEIGH, N.C. — Forensic experts testified on Wednesday in the trial involving a Raleigh man killed while trying to sell his SUV on Craigslist. Prosecutors argue Andy Banks was killed in September 2020 while trying to sell his silver Range Rover in Raleigh’s Village District. Banks was 39.
In 911 call from North Hills, man asks for help, says he shot his son
RALEIGH, N.C. — "I just shot him," a man calling 911 on Sunday night told Raleigh police dispatchers. Police responded to the report of a shooting near the Regal movie theater at 4150 Main at North Hills St., close to the Christmas tree and green space in the busy shopping center.
SC man linked to fatal shooting, missing child spotted in Fayetteville area
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man authorities feel is linked to a South Carolina homicide was recently seen around Fayetteville. The development adds a North Carolina connection to a tragic story where a woman was found shot to death on Thanksgiving. Orangeburg County (South Carolina) deputies found a 46-year-old woman...
cbs17
Man hit by car along New Bern Ave. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least 10 police cars, a fire truck and EMS responded after a man was hit by a car near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Hedingham Boulevard Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. and a CBS 17 crew on scene...
Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
cbs17
Gun charge brought against father of driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade fatality
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the tragic death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks at the Raleigh Christmas parade, the father of the truck driver who hit her is now facing a gun charge from that same day. Christopher Hylton Glass, 49, has been charged with carrying a gun during the...
Man threatened, threw knife at employees while trying to steal from North Carolina Walmart, police said
During the day Tuesday, the suspect was inside the store at 1511 Benvenue Road with the knife, police said.
Morning rain fails to extinguish landfill fire in NE Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The steady rain that fell Wednesday morning dampened but did not extinguish a fire that's been burning for days at a Raleigh landfill. The Wake County fire marshal told WRAL News he expected the fire to be completely out by the end of the day. Neighbors...
cbs17
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash on New Bern Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a pedestrian collision on New Bern Ave. Tuesday night, the Raleigh Police Department has confirmed the man who was struck died from his injuries at the scene. Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, has been identified as the pedestrian hit at approximately 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night in...
cbs17
GoFundMe for Raleigh mass shooting survivor surpasses goal; woman still in hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe for one victim of the mass shooting in Raleigh on Oct. 13 has surpassed its $50,000 goal. The fundraiser for Lynn Gardner, who was injured in the attack in the Hedingham neighborhood, has collected $52,375 as of Tuesday morning. The money will go toward medical bills and she faces a “long road to recovery,” the GoFundMe page stated.
255 people hit this year: Police data shows which Raleigh roads are most dangerous for pedestrians
A 12-year-old girl's pink shoe sat in the middle of Hillsborough Street after she was hit by a car Friday at about 7:30 p.m. The driver sped away, and the girl died in the hospital, Raleigh police said. The girl’s death is a reminder of the dangers pedestrians can face...
Eastern NC man stalks, shoots woman; now charged with attempted murder
The Kinston Police Department has arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday.
Father of driver in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade truck crash faces gun charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — The father of the driver charged in the Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl is facing a gun charge. Christopher Glass, 49, of Goode, Va., is charged with bringing a firearm in a parade, court records show. He does not face any charges related to the crash.
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest wanted in Lee County killing, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in a Sanford homicide, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. The killing happened at 4701 Buckhorn Road in Sanford, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies named Joseph Martin Kelly...
WRAL
Woman shot in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday night in Durham. Before midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 400 block of Old Oxford Road. A woman with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital. No additional details were available. Anyone with information is asked to...
Falling into the wrong hands: Average of one gun a day stolen in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — As police try to tackle violent crime in Durham, there's a major factor holding them back: Stolen guns falling into the wrong hands – every single day. WRAL Investigates went through more than 100 pages of police reports to get a sense of how big of a problem this is.
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham Sunday night, police investigating, officers say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Durham Sunday night, according to a news release. Shortly before midnight, officers said they were called to the 400 block of Old Oxford Road in reference to a shooting. They said they found a woman suffering...
cbs17
Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
