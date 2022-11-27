Read full article on original website
3 former Cleveland Cavaliers who could be helping the team right now
The Cleveland Cavaliers could use some help on defense. We knew that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t be the best defensive unit in the NBA, and at least Mitchell is trying but the two fo them together have just been plain awful. They’re easy to beat off the dribble and Garland doesn’t do a great job keeping his heels off the floor. It’s no wonder the Cavs can be beaten with the extra pass.
One surprising Warrior has helped spark Warriors turnaround
The Golden State Warriors seem to have turned their slow start around, and one surprising young player has helped spark that effort. Through their first 10 games, the Golden State Warriors were 3-7, not how the defending NBA champions had hoped to start the year. Since then, they’re 8-3, a stark contrast to how the Warriors started the season off. Though there is still a gap to close, they have an 11-10 record and sit just outside of the Western Conference playoff picture.
Cowboys already have a huge advantage for Week 13
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and they head into the game with a huge advantage. The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 13 with an 8-3 record, one of the best marks in the league. While they’re favored to beat the Indianapolis Colts anyway, they have the advantage of entering the game well-rested after roughly a week and a half off.
The Cleveland Cavaliers need to avoid the likes of Dwight Howard or Demarcus Cousins
The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t need locker-room malcontents like Dwight Howard or Demarcus Cousins. The Cleveland Cavaliers are not a team that is overly in need of help at the moment. The biggest issue is that some fans see Robin Lopez as a liability, which he is. He’s also a backup, so I’m not entirely sure what fans expect from him. The idea is to have guys who can play well in relief when the top guys go down with injuries but the team can’t have every center be as good as Jarrett Allen.
3 perfect options with the Chicago Bears current draft position
It’s just about that time of year for Chicago Bears fans. Once the Bears are essentially out of the playoff picture, fans love to start looking forward a bit. Certainly, we will continue to watch the regular season in hopes of finding which players the team can build on going forward.
Eagles star hypes up Jordan Love as the next Aaron Rodgers
Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay shared his support for Packers quarterback Jordan Love, stating that he “looked a lot like A-Rod.”. The Green Bay Packers have struggled lately since Aaron Rodgers has been playing through an injury since Week 5, and competitors are beginning to notice the potential that Jordan Love is bringing to the table as a backup.
