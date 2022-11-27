The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t need locker-room malcontents like Dwight Howard or Demarcus Cousins. The Cleveland Cavaliers are not a team that is overly in need of help at the moment. The biggest issue is that some fans see Robin Lopez as a liability, which he is. He’s also a backup, so I’m not entirely sure what fans expect from him. The idea is to have guys who can play well in relief when the top guys go down with injuries but the team can’t have every center be as good as Jarrett Allen.

