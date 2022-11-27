Read full article on original website
Steve
3d ago
Why limit this to northern Minnesota. Do it for the whole state. If this really means something to everyone.
Reply(5)
9
Roger Eriksen
3d ago
We have spent a lot of money at resorts on Lake Vermilion. The people who benefit from tourists dollars won't care of I still call them Pike Bay, Big Bay and Potato Island. Keep Vermillion green, spend lots of money.
Reply
2
Donna
3d ago
I think it’s great, now we need language lessons so we can try to pronounce them 🤔
Reply(1)
13
Related
mprnews.org
Southern Minnesota colleges launch training for next generation of meat cutters
A shortage of qualified meat cutters is leaving small butcher shops in rural communities desperate for help. Two southern Minnesota colleges launched pilot programs introducing a new generation of meat cutters to the craft. On a recent weekday, staff at Carlson Meats in Grove City, Minn., were busy getting orders...
mprnews.org
Dicey afternoon commute in store for Twin Cities
The Twin Cities, and parts of southern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin are in the midst of a winter storm right now, and that's making for some dicey conditions on the roads and sidewalks. MPR Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is here for more details. Use the audio player above to listen to...
In Northern Minnesota, Autonomous Vehicles Are Hitting Rural Roads
On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
mprnews.org
Day of snow adds up to more than a half-foot in parts of eastern, southern Minnesota
Tuesday was a true snow day across much of southern and eastern Minnesota, as snow that started falling before sunrise added up to more than a half-foot by evening in many locations. The snow snarled both the morning and afternoon commutes in the Twin Cities, and caused many schools across...
mprnews.org
Storm update: Snowfall up to 1 inch per hour; tapers later afternoon
Our Tuesday snowstorm is delivering on the promise of moderate to heavy snow bands setting up from southern Minnesota, the Twin Cities and much of eastern Minnesota all the way up the North Shore into northwestern Wisconsin. Here are some select snowfall reports as of midday:. National Weather Service Duluth...
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Winter storm could snarl morning, evening commutes across Upper Midwest, including Twin Cities
A winter storm is bringing snow to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area so far this season.
mprnews.org
Tuesday storm totals snowball; cold Wednesday on the way
Tuesday was that kind of a day around Minnesota. Our Tuesday storm delivered plenty of snow to our region. Monday evening’s short-range forecast models — including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s NAM 3k model and the High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model — won the day over NOAA’s Global Forecast System and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts by predicting heavier snow bands setting up over the heart of the southern Twin Cities Tuesday.
boreal.org
Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change
Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
mprnews.org
Winter storm to affect parts of the region Tuesday
Southern Minnesota will see a mild day again Monday with highs in the low 40s. Northern Minnesota will see some light snow with a coating of 1 inch possible near the international border. A winter storm will bring snow to much of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late...
mprnews.org
Still on track for snowy travel Tuesday; 3 to 6 inches likely for Twin Cities area
The latest forecast models Tuesday afternoon still confirm the trend for snow most of the day Tuesday. Winter weather advisories have been posted from much of southern Minnesota through the Twin Cities into western Wisconsin. Including the cities of Elk River, Cambridge, Center City, Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater,...
Marine Mill, the first commercial sawmill in Minnesota
Marine Mill was constructed by David Hone and Lewis Judd, two lumbermen from Marine, Illinois, who came to the St. Croix Valley in 1838 to find a suitable lumbering site. They chose to settle in the area for its proximity to fast-growing white pine trees in the northern St. Croix watershed. Hone and Judd built a small sawmill with a flutter wheel and founded the Marine Lumber Company on August 24, 1839. Over the next three decades, the mill’s lumber production grew enormously. During the winter of 1839–1840, it produced roughly 5,000 board feet of lumber. By 1877, it was producing two million board feet of lumber, 500,000 shingles, and 200,000 laths annually. A large steamboat levee spanned the length of the site. About fourteen men worked at the mill on a daily basis, and a 40-by-28-foot log boarding house on the site housed them.
Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
mprnews.org
Snowy mess Tuesday; 2-6 inches possible across Twin Cities region
A significant shot of snow is on the way Tuesday for much of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. Winter weather advisories are posted and will expand in coverage Monday afternoon to include the greater Twin Cities area. Winter storm warnings are possible. There are facets of this storm we know with...
An Easy To Spot Difference Between Driving In Minnesota Versus Wisconsin
Sometimes you come across something that just makes you scratch your head and wonder. One of those things, for me at least, is why does Wisconsin use wood for a majority of its signposts while in Minnesota we use metal poles? Apparently, there is an answer to this question, and it comes from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
mprnews.org
Winter storm warning now includes Twin Cities area Tuesday
Buckle up, Twin Cities. Or maybe just work from home Tuesday if you are able. Monday evening’s forecast model runs are boosting snowfall totals in the greater Twin Cities area. As a result, the Twin Cities NWS has upgraded the Twin Cities and surrounding areas into winter storm warning...
Snowstorm causes spinouts across Minnesota, road conditions a factor in fatal WI crash
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Tuesday's snowstorm and dicey road conditions are being blamed for a fatal crash in western Wisconsin, other crashes around the region and several vehicle spinouts in the Twin Cities metro area. From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Nov. 29, 139 vehicle crashes were reported...
Volcanic Eruptions In Minnesota? Find Out Where You Can Find Minnesota Lava
I love living in Minnesota; not just because of the changing seasons, but because there are a lot of really horrifying natural events that happen in other parts of our country and the world, that we really don’t have to deal with all that much. Take for example hurricanes. We may have our fair share of tornados around here, but at least we don’t have to worry about hurricanes blowing through every year.
redlakenationnews.com
Lori Martin-Kingbird of Cass Lake appointed to Young Women's Cabinet
Nov. 23-BEMIDJI - Already a young leader, Lori Martin-Kingbird of Cass Lake has been appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to the Young Women's Cabinet, a group that aims to improve the lives and opportunities of young women across the state. Officially announced on Nov. 21, Leech Lake Nation member Martin-Kingbird...
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
Comments / 45