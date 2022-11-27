ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz row

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6Y5e_0jOwKjd900

Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Iran coach Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them, after the Portuguese took exception to comments the German made about his team.

Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of FIFA’s Technical Study Group in a Twitter thread posted on Saturday after the 1990 World Cup winner spoke about how Iran had deployed gamesmanship and “worked the referee” during their win over Wales on Friday.

Queiroz called the remarks “outrageous” and a “disgrace to football”.

Klinsmann has also faced wider criticism for his remarks, which were made during punditry for the BBC, and sought to smooth the waters in an interview with BBC Breakfast on Sunday.

“There was stuff really taken out of context. I will try to give him a call and calm things down,” the former Tottenham striker said.

“I have never criticised Carlos or the Iranian bench. Some even thought I was criticising the referee because he didn’t do anything about the way they were behaving on the bench.

“All I described was their emotional way of doing things, which is actually admirable in a certain way. The whole bench lives the game. They’re jumping up and down and Carlos is a very emotional coach, he’s constantly on the sidelines trying to give his players all his energy and direction.”

They worked the referee. They work the linesman and fourth official, they are constantly in their ear

Klinsmann had initially said: “Carlos fits really well with the national team and their culture, he failed in South America with Colombia and then failed to qualify with Egypt, and he came in right before the World Cup with Iran, where he worked for a long time.

“It is not by coincidence, it is part of their culture, how they play.

“They worked the referee. They work the linesman and fourth official, they are constantly in their ear. There were a lot of incidents we didn’t see. This is their culture, they take you off your game.”

In an address to Klinsmann on Twitter, Queiroz wrote: “No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran culture, (the) Iran national team and my players are a disgrace to football.”

He went on to invite Klinsmann to come to Iran’s training camp to meet his players and learn about Iranian culture but ended his thread: “At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of FIFA regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group. Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Today at the World Cup – Brazil and Portugal reach knockout phase

Casemiro ensured Brazil booked their place in the knockout phase with a game to spare and Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal did the same. But Cameroon, Serbia, South Korea and Ghana still have it all to do after a goal-packed day in Qatar. Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate vowed...
newschain

Phil Foden felt pressure to perform after England fans’ call to start Wales game

England midfielder Phil Foden felt pressure to perform after boss Gareth Southgate gave the people what they wanted by starting him in the crunch World Cup game with Wales. After Southgate’s side laboured to a 0-0 draw against the United States on Friday, where Foden was an unused substitute, there was growing clamour for the Manchester City star to be given a role in the Group B decider on Tuesday.
newschain

Poland pip Mexico to last-16 spot despite defeat to Argentina

Poland scraped into the last 16 of the World Cup on goal difference after a backs to the walls performance saw them lose 2-0 to Group C winners Argentina. With the group on a knife edge heading into the final round of fixtures, Mexico conceded a last-gasp goal in a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, sending Poland through after it had seemed for much of the second half that they would advance purely on fair play rules.
newschain

Lionel Scaloni ‘reassured’ by Argentina’s win over Mexico ahead of Poland game

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni says he was “really reassured” by what he saw from his players in Saturday’s win over Mexico. Scaloni’s men bounced back from the shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup Group C opener by defeating Mexico 2-0, with Lionel Messi putting them ahead with a 64th-minute strike before Enzo Fernandez added a second goal late on.
newschain

Mexico beat Saudi Arabia but miss out on World Cup last-16 qualification

Mexico missed out on reaching the last 16 of the World Cup despite beating Saudi Arabia 2-1. El Tri started the final round of Group C fixtures in bottom spot but came so close to hurdling into the top two after second-half goals from Henry Martin and Luis Chavez, the latter scoring with a spectacular 25-yard free-kick.
newschain

Palace accused of institutional racism over remarks made to black charity boss

Buckingham Palace is facing accusations of “institutional racism” after the late Queen’s lady in waiting challenged a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse on where she “really came from”. Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from the household and apologised...
newschain

Football rumours: David Beckham key to luring Lionel Messi to Inter Miami

If Lionel Messi ends up at Inter Miami it will be reportedly due in large part to the club’s co-owner David Beckham. The Times says the ex-England international’s relationship with the owners of Messi’s current club PSG could prove key to luring the 35-year-old forward to the United States in the summer.
newschain

Qatar says World Cup worker death toll ‘between 400 and 500’

A top Qatari official involved in the country’s World Cup organisation has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament “between 400 and 500” for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha. The comment by Hassan al-Thawadi, secretary-general of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy