Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Rain Exits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a rainy start to Wednesday, expect a drier and clearer afternoon and evening. Winds will be gusty at times today. The strongest winds will be felt over the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains. That’s where winds may gust up to 50 mph!
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Back to reality

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front continues to move east. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Northwest breezes will keep temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. Chilly conditions will be on tap Tuesday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a system coming out of the Rocky Mountain region. As it moves east, rain will develop Wednesday. Skies will clear for the late week. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

ReLeaf Cville planting trees in local neighborhoods

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ReLeaf Cville is spending its Tuesday planting trees in Charlottesville neighborhoods in hopes of mitigating the heat impacts of climate change. “We believe that trees save lives, and we know that in Charlottesville, the tree canopy has been declining drastically, so we’re working here on 10th and Page because it’s the hottest neighborhood in Charlottesville,” founder Peggy Van Yahres said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices in Virginia slowly trending downwards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s still not a big bargain, but gas prices in Virginia are slowly trending downwards. AAA reports gas prices have fallen by $0.07 in the past week. Across the commonwealth, the average price per gallon is $3.35. Around Albemarle County and Charlottesville, you’ll pay about...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

First holiday market in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville City Market turned into the first holiday market of the season, bringing together dozens of vendors. Every holiday season, the market adds more festive vendors with Christmas themed goods. Many vendors say this is the time of year where they...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline

Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

McGuffey Art Center holiday show and sale underway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The McGuffey Art Center is kicking off its holiday season with the opening of its annual holiday show and sale. The building is filled with original art, home goods, prints, ceramics, cards, fiber arts, wearables, jewelry, and more. This year’s show features art from its members...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA’s Lighting of the Lawn honors shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn is going to be a little different this year. The theme is “Full Power” to recognize the recent challenges UVA has faced. “I think that everyone is in need of a little bit of light,”...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Developer hosts public meeting on Oranda property rezoning

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The developer seeking to rezone a nearly 100-acre property outside of Strasburg is hosting a meeting on Tuesday night to answer questions from the public about its proposal. Shockey Companies hopes to rezone the property on Oranda Road from Agricultural to Industrial Development. Shenandoah County Supervisors...
STRASBURG, VA
WHSV

Lynchburg man dies after being hit walking along I-81

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Lynchburg died after he was hit walking along I-81 last week. Virginia State Police said the crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. near the 225 mile marker. A transit passenger bus was heading north in the left lane when hit...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Doctor and pharmacy explanation behind scarce children’s fever reducers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A tough flu, COVID-19, and RSV season is in full swing. Many Charlottesville parents have voiced on social media their inability to find fever reducers for their children. Doctor Laurie Forlano, VA state deputy epidemiologist, says visits are up across Virginia for influenza-like illnesses. “The trends...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

