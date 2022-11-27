Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Everything to know about Asherman syndrome
Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when scar tissue forms and builds within the uterus. It can cause mild to severe symptoms and complications, including infertility. However, treatment can restore typical reproductive functioning. Asherman syndrome is an acquired gynecological condition. It often occurs following procedures such as dilation...
Medical News Today
What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
Medical News Today
What to know about Phelan-McDermid syndrome
Phelan-McDermid syndrome is a rare genetic condition present from birth that can impact speech, mobility, and cognitive development. It typically occurs due to an alteration in chromosome 22. It can be difficult to diagnose Phelan-McDermid syndrome (PMS) due to the variety of potential symptoms it can cause. The diagnostic process...
Medical News Today
What to know about heart shock for AFib
A heart shock, which doctors call electrical cardioversion, may restore the heart’s regular rhythm. A doctor may recommend a heart shock to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib). If a person’s heart has an atypical rate or rhythm, which doctors call arrhythmia, it. uncoordinated and sluggish blood circulation. This can...
Healthline
What to Know About Subclavian Steal Syndrome
Subclavian steal syndrome occurs when blood flow reverses in one of the arteries supplying blood to the neck, head, and arms. The condition is usually caused by a narrowing in one of the arteries and is treatable. Subclavian steal syndrome is a circulation issue that occurs when blood flow is...
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
Medical News Today
Can someone have hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism?
While it is unlikely, a person may alternate between hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. This depends on the balance of thyroid antibodies present in autoimmune thyroid disorders. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the front of a person’s neck. It secretes hormones that help to control vital body...
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women
Feeling drained, gaining or dropping a couple of kilos, or having hassle sleeping? If that's the case, you've loads of firm. These frequent complaints may be signs of a myriad of situations, together with problems of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how have you learnt whether or not or to not be involved?
cohaitungchi.com
Cancer diagnosis: 11 tips for coping
Learning that you have cancer can be hard. Some people say they felt anxious, afraid or overwhelmed when they were first diagnosed. If you aren’t sure what to do to cope, here are 11 ideas to help you deal with a cancer diagnosis. Get the facts about your cancer...
infomeddnews.com
The 5 Most Common Signs and Symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome is a disorder characterized by an irresistible urge to move one’s legs. This urge is often accompanied by a sense of discomfort or even pain. The symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome are typically worse at night, making it difficult for sufferers to get a good night’s sleep. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it is thought to be linked to problems with the nervous system.
Healthline
Bow Hunter’s Syndrome: What You Should Know
Bow Hunter’s syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that can cause dizziness, fainting, and other symptoms. It can resolve itself naturally, but it’s treatable if a doctor diagnoses and treats it properly. Bow Hunter’s syndrome is a condition whose symptoms people can easily miss, but it can lead...
Medical News Today
Carpal tunnel syndrome: New treatment may offer lasting relief without surgery
Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition where pressure on the median nerve in the wrist causes pain, tingling, and numbness in the hand. It often results from repetitive wrist movements, such as using a mouse and keyboard, and can cause permanent damage. Current treatments include rest, anti-inflammatories, and, in severe...
Medical News Today
What to know about Fitz-Hugh-Curtis syndrome
Fitz-Hugh-Curtis syndrome (FHCS) is a rare complication of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). FHCS occurs almost exclusively in females and causes symptoms such as abdominal pain, fever, and malaise. Other names for FHCS may include gonococcal perihepatitis and perihepatitis syndrome. The condition occurs as a potential complication of PID, when a...
cohaitungchi.com
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH) – Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy or LVH is a heart condition that causes mortal danger to one’s life if left untreated. LVH, as it is popularly known, is the thickening and enlargement of the heart wall in the heart’s left ventricle, a prominent blood-pumping chamber. The thickening causes the heart...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
When To See A Doctor About Your Period Blood Clots
Period blood clots are small lumps of blood and tissue that pass through the uterus during your menstrual cycle. Here's when they're a cause for concern.
cohaitungchi.com
Can Weight Loss Surgery Help with Hypothyroidism?
Hypothyroidism, also called underactive thyroid, controls metabolism, which is how the body uses energy from food. When thyroid function is compromised, it can affect:. Hypothyroidism can make you feel sluggish, and if your body isn’t using food efficiently, it can lead to weight gain and obesity. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines obesity as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more, with “obesity class III” or “extreme obesity” characterized as a BMI of 40 or more.
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic neuropathy types: Symptoms tell the story
When you have diabetes, nerve damage can occur as a result of high blood sugar. This is known as diabetic neuropathy. There are four main types of this condition. You may have just one type or you may have symptoms of several types. Most types of diabetic neuropathy develop gradually, and you may not notice problems until considerable damage has occurred.
cohaitungchi.com
A case report of malignant hypertension in a young woman
A 33-year-old woman was referred to our Internal Medicine Department by her GP after the recent diagnosis of severe hypertension. While the diagnosis of hypertension dated back to the day before, its onset was actually unknown, as the patient had no memory of having ever measured her blood pressure before, consistent with the low awareness that young adults have of their hypertension [4]. During the visit she complained of fatigue. Otherwise, her medical and family histories were unremarkable. She used to smoke no more than 5 cigarettes per day, did not take any prescription or over-the-counter medications and denied the use of recreational drugs, as confirmed by the negativity of the urine drug screening. On admission, her blood pressure was 240/140 mmHg, but her other vital signs were normal and physical examination was unremarkable. Initial laboratory studies identified the presence of renal failure (creatinine 2.11 mg/dL), hypokalemia (potassium 2.45 mEq/L), and anemia with thrombocytopenia (hemoglobin 10.6 g/dL, platelets 113.000/microm3), which were likely to be hemolytic as LDH was elevated (572 U/L). There was also an elevated CRP level of 170 mg/L. As for end-organ damage, renal failure was associated with a proteinuria of 1.9 g over 24 h, while ultrasound revealed 2 normal-sized kidneys with echogenic parenchyma. The ECG showed signs of left ventricular hypertrophy, which was confirmed by echocardiography, as the interventricular septum thickness measured 19 mm and LV mass/BSA was 232 g/m2. The left ventricular ejection fraction was 50 %, and there was no aortic coarctation. Retinal examination revealed grade III hypertensive retinopathy, showing the presence of malignant hypertension, and antihypertensive drugs were promptly administered.
Comments / 0