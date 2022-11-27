Read full article on original website
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
Berryville Christmas Celebrations
In Rose Hill Park on 31 E. Main Street. There will be a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. with music by The Clarke County Community Band, children’s activities, and horse drawn. carriage rides. Sign-up sheet for carriage rides will be on site. Tree lighting is at 6 p.m. & winner.
Christmas on Main St.
Christmas on Main Street Front Royal is only a few days away!. There are still vendor spaces available for the Merry Market and the deadline for parade entries is today at 5 p.m. Saturday December third from noon until 7p.m. there will be musical performances, horse drawn carriage rides, and.
Craig Family’s Leesburg Hobby Shop to Close
For two decades, Leesburg Hobbies and Collectables has been a destination for train enthusiasts, model builders, young rocketeers, and Boys and Girl Scouts. The store will close next month, ending a retail adventure shared by three generations of the Craig family. The business started around the Craig family’s kitchen table....
Comedy legend Bobcat Goldthwait headlines three shows at Bright Box
Bright Box Theater welcomes legendary comedian, actor, writer, director and bigfoot enthusiast Bobcat Goldthwait on December 2 and 3. Bobcat Goldthwait is no stranger to show business. Since his first appearance at the age of 20 on the David Letterman Show in 1983, Bobcat has gone on to maintain a thriving career as a writer, director, actor, voice actor and stand-up comedian.
News Maker Charly Franks on Concern Hotline and holidays
Where for some the holidays are a joyous time of year some people might be battling depression. We spoke with Concern Hotline Program Coordinator Charly Franks in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Charly tells us about taking calls...
Sterling’s Rocket Frog Brewing to close its doors in December
Unfortunate news on the local brewery scene. The Rocket Frog Brewing Company in Sterling has announced that it will close its doors for good next month. “We’ve had an epic ride and could not have done it without the support of our fans, staff and family,” the brewery’s team posted to social media today.
News Maker Jeff Albin on Upcoming Holiday Concert Series
Jeff Albin Artistic Director and Conductor of The Blue Ridge Singers talks with Scott Bradley about their. upcoming concert series on our latest News Makers segment. Brought to you by Warren County, Together WE are Community. Located at 205 W. Piccadilly Street, with other dates and locations to follow. For...
Walking in a Winter Wonderland returns to Clearbrook Park
Frederick County Parks and Recreations annual Walking in a Winter Wonderland opened last night and will remain open nightly through January 1. The dazzling display spans the 0.5 mile path at Clearbrook Park with hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights, displays, and a display synchronized with music. Make sure to...
Gringo Gordo Empanada Shop opens in Purcellville
A new restaurant specializing in empanadas has opened for business in Purcellville. It’s called Gringo Gordo Empanada Shop. The Burn first told you about Gringo Gordo back in April — and how the brand was expanding from Winchester to the Purcellville Center on East Main Street. Now, the...
Local Singer, Pete Looney, Has Passed Away; Celebration of Life to Take Place in December (New Location)
Local singer Pete Looney, who has been providing entertainment across the county and DC Metro Area for years, has passed away according to a post on his Facebook page. His children, Pat and Monika, released the following statement announcing a Celebration of Life that will take place on Sunday, December 11th (now in a new location).
Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)
Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Route 29 outside Centreville shopping centers
(Updated at 4 p.m.) A pedestrian died last night after a vehicle hit them on Route 29 (Lee Highway) in Centreville. The crash occurred at 9:03 p.m. in the Trinity Parkway/Centrewood Drive intersection, which is outside the Centrewood Plaza and Centreville Square shopping centers. Officers arrived at the scene before...
Dulles Town Center adds eight tenants for the holidays
Retail real estate experts say that A-class malls with great addresses and demographics will continue to draw tenants, and that’s the case with Dulles Town Center in Dulles, Va. The 1.4 million-sq.-ft. super-regional mall is a fixture in Loudoun County, one of the fastest growing and most prosperous regions...
Front Royal resumes the search for a Town Manager
The Town of Front Royal will once again be looking for a Town Manager after the failure to execute the contract with the man who was slated to take the job. Earlier in the month of Nov. the town announced the return of former Town Manager Joe Waltz but that has fallen through.
Fountain Grill headed to north side of Ashburn
Well, we know a new restaurant is coming to Ashburn — and we know that it’s going to be called the Fountain Grill. But that’s about all we know so far. A kindly reader alerted us to a banner that has been hung on the side of a space in the University Commerce Center.
Man hit by car, killed while crossing street in Fairfax City
A 56-year-old man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Fairfax City.
VSP investigate a Winchester fatality in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the investigation of a Winchester fatality in a Shenandoah County accident. Nov. 26 near 4:30 a.m. a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer was traveling on Interstate 81 South when it collided with a 2003 Honda Accord that was stopped with mechanical issues in the right lane near mile marker 270.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Rockingham County
53-year-old Dwain E. Gillispie of Broadway was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading west on Melrose Road when he failed to maneuver a curve and crossed the road's center line before colliding with a Chevrolet Tahoe heading east.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Lee Highway in Fairfax County
Fairfax Police officers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday evening on Lee Highway in Centreville.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
