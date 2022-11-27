Read full article on original website
Justin Thomas joins new golf league
Former Alabama All-American Justin Thomas has committed to play in the TGL, a golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with the blessing of the PGA Tour that’s scheduled to start in January 2024. Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players after the founders to agree...
Tiger Woods reveals scary details of latest setback: ‘Don’t have much left in this leg’
NASSAU, Bahamas — Tiger Woods’ comeback to tournament golf — slated for this week’s Hero World Challenge after five months of no play — ended before it began when he withdrew on Monday with plantar fasciitis. The way Woods, the host of the tournament (which benefits his foundation), spoke on Tuesday, it sounds like his presence as a competitor at February’s Genesis Invitational, another event he hosts, is in jeopardy. Woods, who turns 47 on Dec. 30, still plans to play the PNC Championship, a father-son event at which he teams with his son Charlie, on Dec. 17. He’s also planning to...
Golf Channel
'He can't walk any faster': Jon Rahm details being on the clock with Tiger Woods Sunday at Masters
NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods has delicately made his way around Albany this week with a focus on hosting the Hero World Challenge after a bout with plantar fasciitis in his right foot led him to withdraw from the competition. The late WD put the 46-year-old’s season in perspective.
Paige Spiranac Shares Six ‘Golf Girl’ Outfits for Different Occasions
The influencer posted a reel featuring cute looks for the country club, a public course and an IG photo shoot.
Look: Phil Mickelson Has Already Responded To Tiger Woods
On Tuesday afternoon, LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson fired back at PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods. Mickelson highlighted the supposed wealth the PGA Tour possesses and how that money was not shared with the players. "Pga tour IRS 990 form from 2018: 1.6 billion in stocks, 700 million in cash,...
Golf Digest
Sergio Garcia calls out PGA Tour commissioner in a counter to Tiger’s and Rory’s comments
Even before joining LIV Golf in June as part of the first wave of players to commit to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit, Sergio Garcia did nothing to hide his feelings of contempt toward the PGA Tour. There was the scene at the Wells Fargo Championship in May where frustration with a rules official led to an outburst caught by a TV camera: “I can’t wait to leave this tour.” And rather than wait for a suspension from the tour when he played in the inaugural LIV event in London, Garcia pre-emptively resigned his PGA Tour membership.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods was shooting 64s and 65s in practice ahead of Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods has revealed how he was regularly shooting rounds of 64 and 65 in practice before his latest injury setback that forced him to withdraw from his own Hero World Challenge this week. Woods, who was speaking to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis at Albany on Tuesday, told how he...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star will miss close friend's wedding... all thanks to Tiger Woods
Sepp Straka had a bumper couple of days lined up before playing with Brian Harman at the QBE Shootout next week which included a day of celebration and a day of sport. Tomorrow, Straka was booked into his friend and fellow PGA Tour winner J.T. Poston's wedding at Sea Island in Georgia, the same area that hosted the RSM Classic.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods confirms retirement is on the mind during Hero broadcast
Tiger Woods joked he'd rather stretch and relax than have any more surgery as he revealed retirement is effectively upon him. Woods, 46, is unable to participate this week at the Hero World Challenge - which he is hosting in Albany, Bahamas - after developing plantar fasciitis. The 15-time major...
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas waited one year for the perfect roast of Jordan Spieth at the Hero World Challenge
This time last year was a much simpler time in professional golf. No LIV drama, no OWGR bashing, no uncertainty of what was to come in the future. Pre-LIV, the worst thing a player could do was commit a rules infraction, like, say, I don't know, teeing off from the wrong tee box.
LIV Golf Announces Significant Schedule News
After a successful first season on the global stage, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is making a big schedule change for the 2023 season. On Wednesday, LIV Golf announced that it is adding events in three more countries as part of its new 14-game schedule in 2023. Mexico, Singapore and Spain will all feature LIV Golf at some of their most storied golf courses.
Tiger Woods calls for LIV Golf boss Greg Norman to stand down
Tiger Woods has called for Greg Norman, the CEO of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, to stand down amid a rift with the PGA Tour.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods gave some lucky guy a putting lesson and now he can't miss
Golf fans were saddened devastated to learn Tiger Woods wouldn't play in this week's Hero World Challenge, but the 15-time major champ is still fulfilling his job as host in the Bahamas. And apparently, he's taking those duties very seriously. On the eve of the tournament, a video of Woods...
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration
Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
golfmagic.com
Xander Schauffele makes INSANE up-and-down on Hero World Challenge day one
Xander Schauffele hasn't played on the PGA Tour since the ZOZO Championship in October, and you could probably tell with some of the scores he recorded in the first round of the Hero World Challenge. He made a double-bogey on the 16th hole and bogeyed the final hole to card...
